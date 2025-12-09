Choosing the right smart lock: Tips on features, battery life and sharing access

Smart locks make home security easier and more convenient. They allow you to lock or unlock your door using your phone, a keypad, or even your fingerprint. Some can automatically lock when you leave or unlock as you approach. However, there are many models with different sizes, features, and technologies, which can make choosing one confusing. This guide explains what to consider when picking a smart lock, including installation options, control methods, unlock features, communication protocols, battery life, and automations.

Retrofit vs. full replacement Smart locks come in two main installation types: retrofit and full replacement.

Retrofit locks attach directly to your existing deadbolt. They are easy to install, inexpensive, and great for renters who cannot change the door hardware. The downside is that they are often bulkier and may lack extra features such as fingerprint sensors or built-in keypads.

Full replacement locks replace your old deadbolt entirely. They usually look sleeker, are more durable, and often include more advanced features such as fingerprint recognition, digital keypads, and app integration. Installation is typically straightforward, taking about 30 minutes with a screwdriver and possibly a drill. Full replacements give you a completely new lock with new keys, making them a better long-term solution.

Control options: apps and voice assistants Modern smart locks can be controlled in multiple ways:

Brand apps: Every lock comes with an app for your phone to lock or unlock remotely.

Voice assistants: Many locks work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple Siri/HomeKit. You can use voice commands to lock or unlock doors, which is handy when your hands are full.

Smart home systems: Some locks integrate with home security hubs like Abode or Samsung SmartThings.

IFTTT: Advanced users can create custom rules, such as locking the door when an alarm is triggered or unlocking it when you arrive home.

Checking compatibility with your preferred devices is important to avoid frustration later.

Unlock options Smart locks offer several ways to open your door:

Keypads: Enter a code to unlock the door. You can create temporary codes for guests or service providers.

Fingerprints: A touch unlocks the door quickly and securely. Fingerprint sensors can store dozens of profiles for family members or roommates.

Proximity unlock: Bluetooth or NFC technology can unlock the door automatically when your phone is near.

App control: Unlock remotely using Wi-Fi. This is useful for letting in friends or delivery personnel when you’re away.

Advanced features: Some locks offer palm recognition or “knock to unlock,” but these are less common.

Communication protocols Smart locks communicate using different technologies:

Bluetooth: Common, reliable, and does not require a hub. Useful for auto-unlock features.

Wi-Fi: Lets you control your lock from anywhere but needs a strong, secure password.

Z-Wave and ZigBee: Connect through smart home hubs. Secure and allow integration with other devices.

Thread and UWB (Ultra-Wideband): Newer protocols offering precise location detection and compatibility with modern smart home standards like Matter.

Sharing access Smart locks make it easy to give temporary or permanent access to others:

Codes: Create a new code for friends, family, or service providers, and delete it when it’s no longer needed.

Digital passes/Home Keys: Works with apps like Apple Home for proximity-based unlock.

Facial recognition: Some locks include cameras to unlock doors for registered faces, though privacy laws may limit use in some regions.

Time-limited access: Codes or passes can only work during specific hours, adding security for short-term guests.

Battery life and automations Most smart locks run on AA or AAA batteries that last several months. Many also include emergency terminals for a 9V battery to unlock the door if the battery dies.

Automations make smart locks more convenient:

Auto-locking: Locks the door automatically after a set time.

Geofencing: Locks or unlocks as you enter or leave a set area.

Security triggers: Works with alarms to lock or unlock automatically.

Scheduled locking: Locks at sunset or unlocks when children return from school.

Smart light integration: Turns on lights when doors unlock, improving safety in low-light conditions.

