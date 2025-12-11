Chrome for iPhone and iPad got Gemini integration for smarter browsing

Google Chrome for iPhone is rolling out built-in Gemini AI integration, transforming the browsing experience with AI integration for US users. These new updates will be available with the Chrome version 143, which embeds Google’s powerful AI directly in the browser, allowing seamless page summaries, FAQs and explanations without leaving Chrome. First teased in September 2025, the feature is now expanding widely as of December 2025.

Gemini activates via a new page icon (badged with a spark) in the address bar, replacing the Google Lens camera on eligible devices. Users can summarise pages for quick insights, generate FAQs from content and similar sites, simplify complex topics, modify recipes for dietary needs, or compare information. Responses overlay the page in a floating window with a colourful glow, mimicking Android's design, while keeping the background visible for context.

Availability remains gradual: Requires Chrome set to English, signing in, which means it does not work in incognito mode, and being 18+ in the US. Update to the latest Chrome version via the App Store for access, which may appear as a "Get started" banner. This closes the gap for iOS Chrome fans, rivalling Safari's Apple Intelligence without app-switching.

How to use Gemini in Chrome for iPhone and iPad Open Chrome on iPhone and navigate to any webpage. Tap the three-dot "Page tools" menu at the top, then select "Ask Gemini". The current page will be shared automatically to Gemini. You can then use prompts like "Summarise this" or "Create FAQ." Start new chats via the top-right corner; access shortcuts for common tasks. This integration boosts productivity for research, learning, and shopping. Pair it with Chrome's new biometric checkout for smoother online buys. As rollout continues, expect broader global access soon.