City pollution is unavoidable, but kitchen smoke can be controlled with the right chimney: Our top 9 picks

Air pollution outside our homes has become a daily reality. Traffic fumes, construction dust, and industrial smoke are things we step into every time we go out. While we cannot control what happens outdoors, what we breathe inside our homes is still in our hands.

One of the biggest yet ignored sources of indoor pollution is the kitchen. Every day cooking releases smoke, oil particles, strong smells, and heat. Over time, this smoke settles on walls, cabinets, and appliances. More importantly, it stays in the air you and your family breathe.

Opening windows or switching on an exhaust fan often does not solve the problem, especially in compact homes and apartments. This is where a powerful kitchen chimney becomes essential. A good chimney pulls out smoke, grease, and odours at the source, keeping the air cleaner and the kitchen fresher.

In a time when outdoor air quality keeps dropping, controlling kitchen smoke is a simple but meaningful step towards healthier living at home.

BEST CHIMNEY

The Elica 60 cm curved glass chimney offers powerful 1350 m³/hr suction, making it ideal for 2–4 burner kitchens. Filterless with auto-clean and built-in oil collector, it ensures hassle-free maintenance. Touch and motion sensor controls provide convenience, while 3-speed settings and LED lamps enhance usability.

Consuming just 160 Watts, it runs quietly at 58 dB. Backed by 15-year motor warranty and 5-year comprehensive coverage, it combines smart technology with durability.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Power 1350 m³/hr Control Touch + Motion Sensor Noise Level 58 dB Energy Consumption 160 W Reason to buy Powerful suction efficiently removes smoke and odours. Auto-clean and oil collector make maintenance effortless. Reason to avoid Ducting is mandatory, limiting installation flexibility. Only 3-speed settings may feel restrictive for some users.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that the Elica chimney is a game-changer. One praised its powerful suction and efficient auto-clean feature, while another loved the sleek design and smart sensor. Many highlighted easy installation, superb service, and value for money, calling it a reliable and high-performing kitchen upgrade.

Why choose this product? Elica’s chimney offers high suction, smart touch and motion controls, low noise, and auto-clean convenience. Its durable motor and long-term warranty make it a reliable, low-maintenance choice for modern kitchens.

The Faber 60 cm T-shaped kitchen chimney delivers 1000 m³/hr suction, perfect for 2–4 burner stoves. It features a baffle filter for efficient smoke and oil separation and operates quietly at 49 dB. Push-button controls with 3-speed settings make cooking convenient. Energy-efficient and equipped with an LED lamp, it ensures safety and visibility. Backed by a 12-year motor warranty and 1-year product warranty, it’s durable and reliable.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Power 1000 m³/hr Control Push Button Noise Level 49 dB Filter Type Baffle Filter Reason to buy Low noise operation ensures a quiet kitchen. Baffle filter efficiently separates oil and smoke, reducing maintenance. Reason to avoid Limited smart features compared to modern touch chimneys. Only 1 LED lamp may be insufficient for larger cooking areas.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Faber chimney solves all kitchen problems with excellent suction, low noise, and bright lighting. One praised its elegant design and value for money, while another highlighted quick, easy installation and helpful service, calling it a high-performing, reliable kitchen companion.

Why choose this product? Faber’s chimney combines quiet performance, efficient baffle filtering, and simple push-button controls. Its durable motor and reliable warranty make it a cost-effective, hassle-free solution for everyday kitchen ventilation.

HIGHEST SUCTION POWER

The Elica 60 cm BLDC chimney offers an impressive 1500 m³/hr suction, ideal for 2–4 burner kitchens. Filterless with auto-clean and oil collector, it ensures effortless maintenance. Touch and motion sensor controls with 9-speed settings provide precision and convenience. Energy-efficient at just 80 Watts, it runs quietly at 58 dB. Dual LED lamps enhance visibility while the durable BLDC motor is backed by a 15-year warranty and 5-year comprehensive coverage.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Power 1500 m³/hr Control Touch + Motion Sensor Noise Level 58 dB Motor Type BLDC Reason to buy High suction effectively removes heavy smoke and odours. 9-speed settings allow precise ventilation control. Reason to avoid Ducting is mandatory, limiting flexible installation options. Higher price point compared to standard models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Elica chimney delivers excellent performance with powerful suction, low noise, and smooth auto-cleaning. One praised its premium build and elegant design, while another highlighted the hassle-free installation and clear guidance from technicians, making it a reliable and easy-to-use kitchen essential.

Why choose this product? Elica’s BLDC chimney combines ultra-powerful suction, energy efficiency, auto-clean convenience, and smart touch-motion controls. Its long-lasting motor and comprehensive warranty make it a reliable, modern choice for busy kitchens.

The Beyond Asteria 90 cm chimney delivers powerful 1408 m³/hr filterless suction, ideal for 3–4 burner kitchens. Its curved glass design with black finish complements modern kitchens. Auto-clean with built-in oil collector ensures easy maintenance. Smart touchscreen control integrates Android features and Bluetooth speakers. Low-noise operation at 58 dB, energy-efficient LED lighting, and 10-year motor warranty make it a high-tech, convenient, and durable solution for Indian cooking needs.

Specifications Size 90 cm Suction Power 1408 m³/hr Control Touchscreen + Android integration Noise Level 58 dB Special Features Built-in Bluetooth speakers, Auto-clean Reason to buy Smart Android touchscreen with speakers adds convenience and entertainment. High suction efficiently removes smoke and odours in busy kitchens. Reason to avoid Larger size may not fit compact kitchens. Higher price compared to standard 60 cm models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Beyond Asteria 90cm chimney is a high-performance, low-maintenance kitchen companion. One praised its powerful suction and auto-clean feature, while another loved the futuristic design and integrated Android screen for cooking tutorials, making the kitchen stylish, safe, and enjoyable.

Why choose this product? Beyond Asteria combines powerful suction, smart Android controls, auto-clean convenience, and sleek design. Its integrated speakers and durable motor make it perfect for modern kitchens that demand efficiency and technology.

The Faber 90 cm vertical chimney delivers 1200 m³/hr suction, perfect for 4–6 burner stoves. Filterless with dual suction vents and auto-clean feature ensures efficient smoke removal and easy maintenance. Touch, gesture, and motion sensor controls provide seamless operation with 3-speed settings.

Low-noise at 58 dB, it comes with an LED lamp for visibility. Backed by an 8-year motor warranty and 2-year product warranty, it combines performance and durability.

Specifications Size 90 cm Suction Power 1200 m³/hr Control Touch + Gesture + Motion Sensor Noise Level 58 dB Special Features Dual suction vents, Auto-clean Reason to buy Dual suction vents enhance airflow and improve smoke extraction. Multiple smart controls (touch, gesture, motion) offer convenience. Reason to avoid Only 3-speed settings may limit fine control for some users. Ducting is mandatory, which can restrict installation flexibility.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say this chimney offers excellent value for money with high suction power and a stylish design. One praised its easy installation and supportive technicians, while another highlighted its sleek front panel and reliability, calling it a top-brand kitchen essential.

Why choose this product? Faber’s vertical chimney combines powerful dual-suction performance, smart multi-control options, and auto-clean convenience. Its durable motor and LED lighting make it ideal for large kitchens needing efficiency and low maintenance.

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY

The KAFF KEC 60A 60 cm curved glass chimney delivers powerful 1450 m³/hr suction, ideal for 2–4 burner kitchens. Filterless with auto-clean and matte black oil collector ensures easy maintenance. Touch and 3-speed gesture controls allow seamless operation.

Sleek black tempered glass with digital display and frosted LED light adds modern elegance. Quiet, energy-efficient, and backed by lifetime motor and 2-year product warranty, it’s perfect for hassle-free cooking.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Power 1450 m³/hr Control Touch + Gesture Noise Level 58 dB (approx.) Special Features Auto-clean, Matte Black Oil Collector, LED Lighting Reason to buy High suction removes smoke and odours efficiently. Gesture control offers hands-free convenience. Reason to avoid Limited smart features compared to Android-enabled chimneys. Only 3-speed settings may restrict fine airflow control.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Kaff chimney is a reliable, high-performing kitchen essential. One praised its strong suction, low noise, and convenient auto-clean feature, while another highlighted its premium build, sleek design, and helpful installation, making it ideal for a fresh, smoke-free cooking experience.

Why choose this product? KAFF KEC 60A combines high suction, filterless auto-clean, gesture controls, and modern design. Its robust airflow, low maintenance, and durable motor make it a reliable, stylish choice for busy kitchens.

The Glen 60 cm pyramid-shaped chimney delivers 1000 m³/hr suction, ideal for 2–4 burner kitchens up to 150 sq.ft. Baffle filter efficiently absorbs grease and smoke, though manual cleaning is required. Push-button controls with 3-speed operation make it simple to use. Quiet at 58 dB, ducted installation ensures effective smoke removal. Elegant black finish and durable motor with 5-year warranty make it a practical, cost-effective choice for Indian kitchens.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Power 1000 m³/hr Control Push Button Noise Level 58 dB Filter Type Baffle Filter Reason to buy Compact pyramid design fits small to medium kitchens. Efficient baffle filter absorbs smoke and oil. Reason to avoid Requires manual cleaning of the baffle filter. Lacks advanced touch or smart features.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say this chimney is a powerful and quiet kitchen essential. One praised its strong suction and high-quality build, while another highlighted easy installation, smooth performance, and excellent value for money, making it a reliable choice for everyday cooking.

Why choose this product? Glen’s pyramid chimney offers reliable suction, durable motor, and practical baffle filter at an affordable price. Its compact design and low noise make it ideal for everyday Indian cooking.

The Hindware Marvia 60 cm pyramid chimney delivers 1000 m³/hr suction, ideal for 2–3 burner kitchens. Double baffle filters efficiently remove smoke and oil, keeping the kitchen clean. Push-button controls offer simple operation, while dual LED lamps provide energy-efficient illumination. Wall-mounted with a sleek black finish, it combines style and functionality. Backed by 5-year motor and 2-year product warranty, it ensures durability and low-maintenance performance.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Power 1000 m³/hr Control Push Button Noise Level 58 dB (approx.) Filter Type Double Baffle Filter Reason to buy Efficient double baffle filters for cleaner air. Affordable and energy-efficient with LED lighting. Reason to avoid Lacks smart or touch control features. Only suitable for small to medium kitchens.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers have mixed experiences with Hindware chimneys. One praised its budget-friendly performance and reliable quality, recommending it for everyday use. However, another faced installation issues and poor exit-pipe quality, calling it below brand standards and criticising customer support.

Why choose this product? Hindware Marvia offers reliable suction, efficient double-baffle filters, and energy-saving LED lighting. Its durable motor and stylish design make it a practical, low-maintenance choice for everyday Indian cooking.

The Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm pyramid chimney offers 1050 m³/hr suction, ideal for 2–3 burner kitchens. Double baffle filters efficiently trap smoke, grease, and odors, and are dishwasher-safe for easy maintenance. Push-button controls allow simple operation, while dual LED lamps illuminate the cooking area. Sleek black finish adds elegance.

Backed by a 5-year motor and 1-year product warranty, it combines reliable performance with low-maintenance convenience.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Power 1050 m³/hr Control Push Button Noise Level 58 dB (approx.) Filter Type Double Baffle Filter Reason to buy Dishwasher-safe baffle filters make cleaning easy. Dual LED lamps provide bright, energy-efficient lighting. Reason to avoid Lacks smart or touch controls. Only suitable for small to medium kitchens.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say this chimney is a game-changer for the kitchen. One praised its powerful suction, quiet operation, and easy maintenance, while another highlighted quick installation, sleek design, and excellent value for money, making cooking effortless, smoke-free, and enjoyable.

Why choose this product? Livpure Alder Neo offers strong suction, easy-to-clean baffle filters, and energy-efficient LED lighting. Its sleek design and reliable motor make it a convenient, low-maintenance choice for everyday Indian cooking.

What suction power is ideal for an Indian kitchen For most Indian kitchens, a chimney with 1,000 to 1,200 m³/hr suction works well. Heavy frying, tadka, and grilling create thick smoke and oil particles. If your kitchen is small, lower suction is fine. For open kitchens or frequent cooking, higher suction helps remove smoke faster and keeps the air cleaner.

Duct or ductless chimney, which one should you choose Ducted chimneys push smoke outside through a pipe and are more effective for Indian cooking. They remove heat, oil, and odour completely. Ductless chimneys filter air and release it back, so they suit homes without duct space. For regular frying, ducted models work better and need less frequent filter cleaning.

How often does a chimney need cleaning and maintenance Chimneys collect oil and grease quickly, especially with daily cooking. Filters should be cleaned every two to four weeks, depending on usage. Auto-clean models make maintenance easier by collecting oil in trays. Regular cleaning keeps suction strong, reduces noise, and helps the chimney last longer without affecting performance.

Factors to consider while buying a chimney for kitchen Suction capacity: Suction power decides how quickly the chimney removes smoke, oil, and odours. For Indian cooking, look for at least 1,000–1,200 m³/hr. Kitchen size and layout: The size of your kitchen matters. Small, closed kitchens need moderate suction, while open kitchens require stronger performance. Filter type: Chimneys come with baffle, cassette, or charcoal filters. Baffle filters are best for Indian cooking as they handle oil and spices well. Ducting and installation: A ducted chimney removes smoke outside and works best if you cook often. Check if your kitchen allows duct placement and minimum bends. Noise level and ease of cleaning: High noise can be uncomfortable during long cooking hours. Choose a chimney with lower noise levels and auto-clean features. Top 3 features of the best chimneys on Amazon

Best chimneys Size Suction Control Elica 60 cm Curved Glass Chimney 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Touch + Motion Sensor Faber 60 cm T-Shaped Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Push Button Elica 60 cm BLDC Chimney 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Touch + Motion Sensor Beyond Asteria 90 cm Chimney 90 cm 1408 m³/hr Touchscreen + Android Integration Faber 90 cm Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Touch + Gesture + Motion Sensor KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Chimney 60 cm 1450 m³/hr Touch + Gesture Glen 60 cm Pyramid Chimney 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Push Button Hindware Marvia 60 cm Pyramid Chimney 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Push Button Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm Pyramid Chimney 60 cm 1050 m³/hr Push Button

