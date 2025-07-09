CLAW GM43 RGB dynamic gaming mic launched in India at Rs. 3990

In search of a high-quality microphone for podcasting, streaming or content creation, CLAW has launched a new GM43 dynamic RGB gaming microphone in India. This affordable microphone claims to offer powerful performance and features to provide users with a studio-like audio recording experience. The CLAW GM43 RGB dynamic gaming mic comes with a cardioid pickup pattern that minimises ambient noise, making it easier for creators working in a home studio setup. Therefore, if you are to invest in a feature-filled microphone for your content, then know what the new GM43 RGB dynamic mic has to offer.

CLAW GM43 RGB dynamic gaming mic: Specs and features The CLAW GM43 RGB dynamic gaming mic claims to offer a wide 50Hz–16kHz frequency response for crystal-clear voice recording. As mentioned above, it features a cardioid pickup pattern that gives focus to the voice by reducing background noise. In terms of connectivity, the GM43 supports dual output options of USB-C and XLR, providing easy connectivity with PCs, Macs, gaming consoles, and other audio equipment. CLAW also highlight that “Its dynamic capsule delivers rich lows, smooth mids, and crisp highs to enhance vocal presence across multiple platforms.”

The mic also comes with onboard controls such as a tap-to-mute LED-backlit button, a 3.5mm live audio monitoring output port, a manual dial for input gain control, and a long-press toggle to switch between mic and headphone volume. One of the attractive features of the GM43 is the customisable dynamic RGB lighting that offers multiple glow effects and memory retention. Therefore, the CLAW GM43 RGB dynamic gaming mic is a great option for people who prefer aesthetics with studio-level audio recording. Within the mic, buyers will also get a pop filter, a 2-meter USB Type-A/Type-C to USB Type-C cable, and a desktop base. Know more about its pricing and where you can buy the product.