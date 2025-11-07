Clean your car fast with these 5 vacuum cleaners under ₹5000 for easy upkeep

Keeping a car spotless feels like a challenge, especially when dust and food crumbs hide in tricky corners. A good car vacuum cleaner saves both time and effort while making cleaning efficient. Designed for convenience, these compact tools help maintain hygiene inside your car by removing dust, pet hair, and dirt quickly. Most models now come with powerful suction, rechargeable batteries, and multipurpose nozzles that handle different surfaces with ease. They fit perfectly in the boot or glove box, ready for quick clean-ups after long drives or road trips. In this article, we have shortlisted five budget car vacuum cleaners under ₹5000 that make car maintenance simpler and more affordable.

Tusa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car and Home (V1) The Tusa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is designed for those who want a quick, fuss-free cleaning tool for their car and home. It delivers impressive suction power through its efficient motor, handling fine dust, hair, and crumbs with ease. The lightweight design and ergonomic grip make it simple to carry and use anywhere. Its dual-mode battery allows both wired and cordless operation, giving you flexibility for different cleaning needs. The fast charging battery takes around three hours for a full charge, offering up to 22 minutes of continuous use. This model comes with a HEPA filter, ensuring cleaner air by trapping fine particles. The crevice nozzle, brush tool, and extension hose make it versatile for tight corners and upholstery. Compact, portable, and efficient, it is perfect for everyday cleaning at home or on the go.

Autofy Storm 3 Fully Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner The Autofy Storm 3 stands out as a high-performance and versatile cleaning device designed for modern households and car owners. It features a powerful BLDC motor that delivers three suction modes, allowing you to adjust between eco, turbo, and turbo plus settings. Its cordless design ensures complete freedom of movement, while a single charge provides up to 25 minutes of cleaning. The 4 in 1 function lets you vacuum, blow dust, inflate, and deflate items effortlessly. It also includes washable HEPA filters, helping maintain long-term performance without frequent replacements. Compact yet robust, the Storm 3 is built for deep cleaning car seats, sofas, carpets, and hard-to-reach corners. Backed by a 24-month warranty, it blends efficiency, portability, and durability, making it one of the most powerful and reliable car vacuum cleaners under ₹5000.

AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner The AGARO Regal Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a compact and lightweight solution designed for everyday dry cleaning needs at home. Its 800-watt motor offers strong suction power of 6.5 kPa, efficiently removing dust, pet hair, and dirt from various surfaces. The durable ABS body ensures long-lasting performance, while the cloth filter traps fine dust particles effectively. Its 0.8 litre dust collection capacity allows longer cleaning sessions without frequent emptying. The vacuum also includes a crevice nozzle for tight corners and a multipurpose brush ideal for sofas, beds, and cushions. With a five-metre power cord, users can move freely without needing to switch sockets frequently. Easy to store and use, the AGARO Regal offers excellent functionality and convenience for small spaces, making it a reliable choice for quick and thorough home cleaning.

GoMechanic 2-in-1 Car and Home Vacuum Cleaner The GoMechanic 2-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner delivers high-performance cleaning for both home and car. Its 18000Pa suction power, driven by a BLDC motor, ensures effective removal of dirt, pet hair, and fine dust. The dual operation mode lets you switch between corded and cordless modes, providing flexibility for deep or quick cleaning. With Max and Eco modes, it adapts easily to light or heavy tasks. Its dual HEPA filtration system combines steel and paper filters to trap 99.9 percent of fine particles, keeping the air cleaner. The rechargeable battery offers a long runtime, while its lightweight design ensures portability. Suitable for floor mats, stairs, sofas, and car interiors, this vacuum is a handy all-rounder. Compact, efficient, and thoughtfully designed, it is perfect for those who value performance and convenience in one device.