You should be able to clean your laptop without having to shut it down every time. Turns out, cleaning your laptop keyboard without shutting everything down is surprisingly straightforward and way overdue if you use it all day long. There’s no need for fancy tricks or apps. With the right approach, you can keep your keys tidy without scrambling to save files, close programs or wait for the system to reboot. Let’s do it together!

How to safely clean your keyboard while your laptop is on Before you start, close any documents you can’t risk losing. If you’re worried about random key presses, open Notepad and let your keyboard talk. This way, any stray taps won’t email your boss or search the web by accident. Next step is to turn your laptop upside down over a bin or surface you can wipe up afterwards. Tap it gently to loosen crumbs or dust. Don’t shake it like a rug. Remember - just enough for debris to fall out. For stubborn bits, grab a can of compressed air. A few short bursts angled beneath the keys will usually send most particles flying. If you don’t have compressed air, a soft paintbrush or clean makeup brush does the job.

Wipe the tops of the keys with a dry microfiber cloth. You don’t want stray fibres so avoid paper towels which is a rookie mistake. If certain keys still feel sticky or look grimy, lightly dampen the cloth with a little water or isopropyl alcohol. Just a touch is enough - never pour or spray directly onto the keyboard as it could damage your internal components. For first wedged between keys, run a toothpick gently along the edges, or use a cotton bud with the tiniest drop of alcohol. Remember - tiny does it. Disinfectant wipes can work in a pinch as long as they don’t contain bleach but make sure to squeeze out extra moisture before using. Once you’re done, make sure you let the moist parts of your laptop dry before using it.

Keep your keyboard cleaner for longer Eating over your keyboard is the biggest culprit for gunk and crumbs, so give yourself a break and push the laptop back at lunchtime. The simplest way is to wash your hands after meals or time outdoors and putting aside a minute at the end of the day for a quick wipe-down - daily attention is faster than any deep clean.