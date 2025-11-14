Clean your microwave in just 2 minutes with this simple trick: Deep cleaning tips

Microwaves are one of the most frequently used kitchen appliances, but they often get overlooked when it comes to cleaning. Food splatters, sauce spills, and overflows can build up quickly, leading to unpleasant odours and bacterial growth.

“Dirty microwaves can affect both food taste and appliance efficiency,” says Galia Ivanova, CEO of Cleaning Estimate, UK. “Residues left behind may cause smells and even reduce the microwave’s performance over time.”

Delah Gomasi, CEO of MaidForYou, adds that microwaves can become a breeding ground for bacteria if not cleaned regularly. She points out that this is why proper microwave cleaning is one of the first tasks new cleaners are trained on.

Prevent spills before they happen One of the easiest ways to reduce mess is prevention. Covering food with a microwave-safe lid or even a damp paper towel can stop splatters from reaching the microwave walls.

“Using covers means only the lid needs washing, not the whole appliance,” explains Gomasi. She also emphasises wiping any spills immediately after heating. Fresh splatters are much easier to clean before they harden and stick to the interior.

The popular 2-minute vinegar steam method When the microwave needs a thorough clean, the quickest and most natural method uses only vinegar and water. Mix a cup of water with one or two tablespoons of white vinegar in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat this for two minutes.

The mixture creates steam that coats the interior. Let it sit for another two minutes without opening the door. This softens dried food and loosens grime. A damp cloth or soft paper towel can then wipe the walls clean with very little effort.

This method avoids strong chemicals and works well for routine cleaning. For those who prefer a fresher scent, lemon slices or lemon rinds can be used instead of vinegar. Ivanova also suggests adding herbs like mint, rosemary or thyme. The oils released into the steam help break down grime while leaving a pleasant smell inside the kitchen.

Tackling stubborn stains and odours If stains remain even after steaming, Ivanova recommends a natural paste made from equal parts baking soda and coconut oil. Apply it to stubborn spots and let it rest for 15 minutes before wiping. Baking soda acts as a gentle scrub while coconut oil dissolves grease.

For long-lasting freshness, keeping a small bowl of dry coffee grounds inside the microwave when not in use helps absorb lingering odours.

Disinfecting and routine cleaning While vinegar cleans effectively, it is not a disinfectant. Experts recommend a final wipe with a toxin-free disinfectant to eliminate any remaining germs.