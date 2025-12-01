Clothes smelling bad after laundry? Your washing machine needs a check

When your washing machine suddenly starts giving off an unpleasant smell, it can be confusing especially when the odour clings to freshly washed clothes. Cleaning professionals say it happens far more often than you think, and the cause usually lies inside the machine itself. From detergent residue to hidden mould, several issues can trigger musty or egg-like smells. Here’s what appliance experts say about what creates these bad odours and how to restore a fresh, clean wash.

Why washing machines start to smell Your washing machine is likely one of the most frequently used appliances at home, and all that usage takes a toll. Olivia Young, cleaning expert and Product Development Scientist at Astonish, told Woman&Home that the machine gradually traps residue and moisture: “Over time, leftover detergent, softener and dampness build up inside the machine, creating ideal conditions for odour-causing bacteria and mildew.”

These smells can develop in several hidden areas, and a quick wipe on the outside won’t be enough to tackle them.

1. Detergent drawer buildup The detergent drawer is one of the most overlooked areas and a common spot for mould. Soap scum, softener residue and moisture can sit in corners and go unnoticed. Olivia recommends removing the drawer completely and cleaning it with a gentle antibacterial spray. She also advises letting it dry fully before putting it back to stop bacteria from multiplying.

2. Mould hiding in the door seal The rubber seal around the door is another trouble zone, especially because it traps water after every wash. Even if it appears clean, mould can form in the folds. Olivia suggests wiping the seal weekly with a soft cloth and using a mild antibacterial spray when needed. Regular cleaning prevents debris, mildew and unpleasant smells from transferring to your clothes.

3. A neglected filter Your washing machine’s filter catches lint, hair, coins and anything else left in pockets but if it’s not cleaned regularly, it can cause a strong odour. Katy Roberts, washing machine expert at AO.com, warns: “Never cleaning the filter can be a huge issue. It can clog, smell and even affect your machine’s performance.”

Cleaning it once a week, depending on usage, is usually enough to prevent smells and blockages.

4. Stagnant water If your machine is not draining properly, lingering water can quickly start to smell. Katy explains that stagnant water anywhere in the home causes bad odours, and washing machines are no exception. If you notice a strong, stale smell, it’s worth checking your drainage and pipe connections.

5. Buildup inside the drum and pipes Limescale, detergent residue and bacteria can also settle inside the drum and internal pipes. Catherine Green, cleaning expert at Smol, notes that this buildup stops detergents from working effectively and can leave clothes looking and smelling unclean.

Regular cleaning cycles and descaling help keep the machine fresh and prevent odours from spreading into your plumbing.

How to remove a bad smell from your machine If your machine already smells, experts recommend running a hot wash cycle without clothes and adding two cups of white vinegar or half a cup of baking soda to break down residue. Clean the door seal with soapy water, wash the detergent drawer thoroughly and check the filter for blockages.