CMF Watch 3 Pro launch: Specification, features, and everything we know so far

Nothing’s sub-brand, CMF, is expected to launch its new generation smartwatch, the CMF Watch 3 Pro, in the coming weeks. The smartwatch is slated for major upgrades over its predecessor, with a slightly new design, health monitoring features, and fitness tracking. As we wait for an official launch announcement, a tipster has leaked the retail box image of the CMF Watch 3 Pro, showcasing some of the specifications and features of the smartwatch. Therefore, we may have an idea of what Nothing may launch with its new smartwatch and what new upgrades we can expect this year.

CMF Watch 3 Pro launch: What to expect The CMF Watch 2 Pro was launched last year in July 2024, with some exciting new features, an interchangeable design, and upgrades. Now, half of July 2025 is already over, and we are yet to hear about the new-gen launch. Well, reportedly, the CMF Watch 3 Pro is closing its debut as its retail box has recently surfaced online, giving us a glimpse of specs and features. Based on the retail box, the CMF Watch 3 Pro will likely feature a 1.43-inch display, which is slightly bigger than the Watch 2 Pro’s 1.32-inch display. The new-gen could also come with an auto-brightness feature.

The CMF Watch 3 Pro is also expected to offer features such as built-in GPS, dual-band GNSS and more than 130 sports modes, which is up from 120 modes in the previous generation model. Furthermore, the smartwatch is expected to offer up to 13 days of battery life with a single charge.