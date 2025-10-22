Subscribe

Combat air pollution:Consider these 5 key factors to pick the best air purifiers to keep your home safe from pollutants

Air purifiers help maintain safe indoor air. Proper selection ensures effective pollution removal, comfort, and better health for every household member.

Iqbal
Published22 Oct 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Cities across India often experience spikes in air pollution caused by smoke, dust, and other airborne particles. Such conditions can cause breathing difficulties, worsen allergies, and negatively affect overall well-being. Vulnerable groups, including children, seniors, and those with health issues, are most at risk.

Using an air purifier at home can significantly improve indoor air quality. These devices filter out pollutants, ensuring a healthier environment, reducing the risk of illness, and providing peace of mind for every household member.

Choosing the right air purifier can seem overwhelming given the variety of models available in India. To help you make an informed decision, here are seven important factors to consider when purchasing an air purifier.

Filtration Technology

Different air purifiers use different filtration technologies. HEPA filters are highly effective in capturing fine particulate matter, including smoke and dust. Activated carbon filters are useful in removing odours and harmful gases. Some purifiers also come with additional technologies such as UV light or ionisers to neutralise bacteria and viruses. Selecting a device with the right combination of filters ensures comprehensive purification.

Noise Levels

Noise can be an important consideration, especially if the purifier is used in bedrooms, offices, or study rooms. Some high-performance purifiers produce more sound on maximum settings. Look for models that offer multiple fan speeds and quieter operation at lower settings. A balance between purification efficiency and noise comfort ensures uninterrupted sleep and a peaceful environment.

Room Size Coverage

The effectiveness of an air purifier depends on its capacity to handle the room size. A device suitable for a small bedroom may not efficiently clean the air in a living room or hall. Check the square footage or cubic feet coverage recommended by the manufacturer and select a model that matches the area you want to purify. Investing in a purifier that covers a larger area than needed ensures consistent air quality even if doors or windows are open occasionally.

Maintenance and Filter Replacement

Regular maintenance is crucial for the effective functioning of air purifiers. Check how often filters need replacement and the availability of replacement parts. Some devices offer washable or reusable filters, while others require periodic purchase of new filters. Understanding maintenance requirements ensures that your purifier continues to deliver optimal performance.

Smart Features

Modern air purifiers come with smart features such as air quality indicators, automatic fan speed adjustments, remote controls, and smartphone connectivity. These features offer convenience and allow you to monitor indoor air quality in real time. Smart air purifiers also provide alerts for filter replacement, ensuring timely maintenance.

Air purifiers have become essential tools in modern homes, especially in urban India, where air pollution peaks due to several factors. Using a high-quality air purifier ensures that you breathe cleaner air, reduce exposure to harmful particles, and protect your loved ones.

