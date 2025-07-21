Comet browser could replace Chrome on your mobile, here’s why that matters

Nvidia-backed AI startup Perplexity AI is actively negotiating with smartphone manufacturers to preinstall its innovative AI-powered Comet browser on mobile devices. This strategy is challenging the dominance of Google Chrome and Apple Safari, which together hold more than 90% of the global mobile browser market.

Comet is not just a regular browser; it is a smart assistant deeply integrated with AI to transform web browsing into an intelligent, task-oriented experience. It is built on the Chromium framework and supports common browser features but adds impressive AI capabilities. Users can interact with their data, such as emails, calendar events, and browsing history, directly in the browser. It can schedule meetings, summarize web pages, and manage emails, reducing the need to switch between multiple tabs.

Currently in beta and only available on desktops, Perplexity plans to rapidly expand Comet’s reach to users. The company aims to release the software and scale it to millions of users by next year. However, CEO Aravind Srinivas acknowledges the challenge of convincing OEMs to replace default browsers like Google Chrome on their mobile devices.

The push to embed the Comet browser into smartphones aligns with a broader trend toward “agentic” AI browsers. These browsers can autonomously handle complex tasks independently. AI giants like OpenAI are also said to be developing their own AI-powered browsers, capable of automating complex tasks like travel booking and financial management.

Earlier collaborations, including a partnership with Motorola to preinstall Perplexity AI in the OS, demonstrate the company’s commitment to integrating AI deeply into mobile ecosystems. Recently, Perplexity gave away a one-year Pro subscription for free, hinting at its vision to make AI a seamless part of the mobile experience.

This new effort from Perplexity AI to preinstall its AI-powered Comet browser on smartphones is a bold move against existing browser monopolies. If Comet gains default status as a preinstalled browser on smartphones, it could reshape how users engage with the internet by having AI automate everyday browsing needs.