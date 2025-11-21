Comet browser lands on Android with built-in AI assistant and ad blocker

After a long wait, Perplexity finally brought its Comet browser to mobile, and it works exactly as it does on a desktop. It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for free and an iOS version is expected to be coming in the coming weeks. The browser features most of the features from the desktop version, like the AI agent, ad blocker, home page widgets and more.

Comet Mobile features AI Assistant: Just like the desktop version, Comet Mobile also features a smart assistant that can take actions on your behalf. I asked to add camping gadgets to my Amazon cart with a budget of ₹10,000, and it did the job well. And the best part is that it can do its job in the background, so you can use your phone freely. You have to give it unrestricted battery permission on Samsung phones to keep it running in the background.

You can chat with the assistant and tell it what to do on the browser. You can ask it to open websites, navigate across any specific website and search for something. It can be interrupted mid-sentence, so you don't have to wait for it to narrate a whole paragraph to give it the next query. It works great but I find it a bit inconsistent as it sometimes refuses to do the tasks it just did a second before.

Built-In Ad Blocker: The mobile version includes a native ad blocker to eliminate pop-ups and spam while allowing users to whitelist trusted sites. On smaller screens, this creates a cleaner, more focused browsing experience.​

Comet browser mobile availability Comet browser is available for Android right now and can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store. An iOS version is coming soon, with many carriers and manufacturers requesting the browser for their devices.