Common washing machine problems you can fix without calling a technician

If your washing machine has suddenly started shaking, refusing to drain or taking forever to finish a cycle, it needs a repair. But not every little problem means you need to call for an expert. Most households face the same set of problems, and the good news is that many of them don’t need a service call. A few quick checks can solve the issue and save you from unnecessary repair costs. Here are six common faults experts believe you can handle with simple steps.

1. Washing machine has started moving across the floor A loud, dancing machine usually means one thing that it isn’t level. When the appliance tilts even slightly, the drum shakes harder during the spin cycle. Check whether all four feet are touching the floor properly. Adjust them one by one until the washer sits steady. Also look for small objects stuck under the machine, as they can cause an imbalance too.

2. Water is not draining out If clothes come out soaking wet, the drain path is blocked. Most people forget that lint, coins, tissues and threads often collect in the drain filter. Open the small panel at the bottom front of the machine, twist out the filter and wash it thoroughly. If your washer drains into a standpipe, check whether the pipe is clogged. A slow-moving pipe can make the machine stop mid-cycle.

3. Machine refuses to turn on Sometimes the problem is not the machine but the power supply. Loose plugs, tripped breakers or damaged extension cords are very common. Try plugging another appliance into the same socket to test it. If the outlet works, inspect the washer’s power cable for bends or burns. Modern machines also have child-lock settings that freeze the buttons, so make sure that hasn’t been activated.

4. Strange noises during wash Grinding, rattling or clicking sounds usually mean something is trapped inside the drum. Small items like coins, hairpins or screws from pockets can slip through the holes and get stuck near the impeller. Empty the drum, rotate it by hand and listen for noise. If you can see a foreign object, gently pull it out with pliers. Ignoring this can damage the motor over time.

5. Bad smell coming from the drum A musty smell is often caused by detergent residue, fabric softener buildup and damp lint sticking to the rubber gasket. Run an empty hot-water cycle with machine cleaner or white vinegar. Wipe the gasket, door and detergent tray to remove trapped dirt. Leaving the door slightly open after every wash also helps prevent moisture from settling.

6. Clothes not getting clean anymore If fabrics still look dull after washing, the issue may be hard water, wrong detergent or overloaded drums. Using too much detergent can leave a soapy film on clothes. Check your machine’s recommended load capacity and avoid stuffing the drum. If you live in a hard-water area, pick detergents designed for such conditions.