Confused between iPad and Android tablet? Here is a quick breakdown to help you choose better

Previously, around four to five years ago, if you asked me which tablet to buy, I would have said “iPad” without thinking twice, mainly because of its consistent performance and intuitive user interface. Back then, most Android tablets felt like big phones with average software and hit‑or‑miss optimisation. But in 2026, things look very different—Android tablets have caught up in raw power, features, and even productivity to a point where they can genuinely stand next to an iPad. So is my recommendation going to change this year? Let’s find out in this detailed iPad vs Android tablet comparison.

iPad vs Android tablet: Raw performance So Android tablets are powerful now since most of them use modern Snapdragon processors that can easily handle most tablet tasks, including gaming. You also see brands using flagship MediaTek chips in tablets from Samsung, OnePlus and others, so these are no longer just “Netflix machines” – they’re capable of multitasking, light editing, and more serious work too.

But since Apple moved fully to Apple Silicon with much stronger integrated GPUs, they still have an edge over most Android tablets when you really push the hardware. Even the iPad Air models with M‑series chips can comfortably handle multitasking, gaming, video streaming and heavier workflows like video editing or working with large creative projects. If you step up to the latest M‑series chips available in the higher‑end iPads, the performance is honestly overkill for typical tablet use and easily good enough for professional tasks for years.

So in terms of pure, raw performance, I would still pick an iPad with an M‑series chip over an Android tablet, even though the best Android options have caught up a lot for everyday use.

iPad vs Android tablet: Software and apps iPads have changed a lot in recent years, especially on the software side. Earlier, iPadOS was criticised for only being able to handle two or three apps at once in split screen or Slide Over, but with the newer iPadOS versions and Stage Manager, you can now open multiple apps in floating windows and arrange them more like a desktop. In daily use, that genuinely makes an iPad feel closer to a laptop in your backpack instead of just a big phone.

But to be fair, this style of multitasking is not new for Android tablets. Brands like Samsung and others have offered split screen, pop‑up view, and even freeform windows for years, so running multiple apps side by side was already possible on Android long before Apple caught up. The real difference now comes down to app support, consistency, and how much control you want over the interface.

If you want more customisation and an open approach, Android tablets still have the edge. You can tweak home screens, use third‑party launchers, sideload apps, and take advantage of a lot of free apps and utilities that simply don’t exist on iPadOS. iPadOS, on the other hand, focuses more on stability and quality; most major productivity and creative apps are well‑optimised and behave the same way across models, and yes, Apple finally added a native calculator app after years of jokes around it.

iPad vs Android tablet: Design, build and display On the design and build side, Android tablets are way better now than they were a few years back. You get slim metal bodies even in mid‑range models, and some flagship Samsung tablets are even IP68 water and dust resistant, which is something you still don’t get on iPads. iPads are also solid with their aluminium build and clean design, but if you want more variety, colours, and unique designs (including rugged models), Android clearly gives you more options.

Moving on to the display, both sides are strong but in slightly different ways. iPads focus on colour‑accurate LCD or high‑end panels with good brightness and consistent quality across the lineup, which is great for content consumption and creative work. High‑end Android tablets push things further with large AMOLED panels, higher refresh rates, and thinner bezels, making them excellent for movies and gaming, especially on Samsung’s flagship series. In simple terms, iPads are more consistent across models, while Android tablets can give you more “wow” factor on displays if you pick the right one.

Aspect iPad (iPadOS) Android Tablet Aspect Stronger chips, better for heavy/pro work ​ Powerful enough for most tasks and gaming ​ Performance Polished, consistent apps, less customisation ​ More flexible, customisable, open ecosystem ​ Software Premium metal build, clean but similar designs ​ Metal builds, more variety, some with IP rating Design/Build Consistent, colour-accurate panels ​ Wider range, AMOLED and high refresh options ​ Display Higher price, better longevity and resale ​ Better value at most budgets, more options

iPad vs Android tablet: Which has better value? In terms of pure value, Android tablets still come out ahead for most people. You get options starting from very low budgets all the way up to premium models, with features like bigger displays, higher refresh rates, expandable storage, and often an included stylus at the same or lower price than an equivalent iPad. That makes Android tablets easier to recommend if you just want a good media, study, or casual work device without spending too much.

iPads, on the other hand, usually cost more upfront, especially once you add storage and accessories, but they hold their performance and software support for many years and also tend to have better resale value.

