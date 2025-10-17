Copilot Actions in Windows 11: The new AI tool that promises to make your PC smarter and more secure

For years, Windows has promised to integrate artificial intelligence deep within its core. With Copilot Actions, Microsoft signals a concrete step in that direction, aiming to let users offload everyday digital chores to AI agents designed to operate securely within the operating system.

What’s really new about Copilot Actions? Microsoft envisions Copilot Actions as a leap beyond the simple digital assistant. Instead of passive suggestions or one-off commands, this feature is being positioned as an “agentic” AI, a capability that can perform multi-step tasks on your behalf, such as processing batches of files or eliminating duplicates, all through a single prompt in Windows 11.

Unlike previous attempts, where changing settings or launching apps required constant user involvement, Copilot Actions is being trialled as an experimental feature that quietly works backstage. At launch, its ability is limited to moving, rotating, and deduplicating files you select, but Microsoft is committed to expanding its repertoire once more real-world user feedback is collected. It’s notable that Copilot Actions will be off by default, with users needing to opt-in via experimental settings.

Advertisement

How does Copilot Actions work? According to Microsoft, the feature has access only to specific locations like Documents and Pictures, and requires files to be manually “uploaded” or marked before AI can process them. “Actions” are kicked off from a simple menu, and you remain in control at every step, there’s even a visible stop button while tasks are underway. Each AI agent is isolated to a secure workspace, a move Microsoft says is deliberate, aiming to keep user data and wider system settings cordoned off from anything the agent is doing. The company has built in digital signatures for each agent and set granular permissions that can be revoked at any time, reports claim. This could help minimise any risk of data corruption or unauthorised changes.

Advertisement

Microsoft has confirmed Copilot Actions remains strictly opt-in, initially for Windows Insiders with access to both the main Copilot tool and Copilot Labs. The company says the technology will require more time before general release, and its behaviour is deliberately limited to prevent accidental data loss. Should the AI behave unpredictably, users are expected to retain the option to stop and review actions at each stage.

What’s next for Copilot and AI in Windows? With Copilot Actions, Microsoft appears focused on embedding AI deeply into the very fabric of the operating system. This move, combined with recent efforts to support AI-specific silicon and cloud-based models, signals the company’s intent to transition from the “AI PC” buzzword to features the average user can control and trust.