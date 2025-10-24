Could the next Xbox be more like a PC and change the future of gaming forever? Here is what we know

If you are an Xbox fan or just love gaming in general, Microsoft may be planning something that will get you excited. According to Xbox president Sarah Bond, the company is already developing the next-generation Xbox. From what she has shared, this console could be very different from the ones we are used to. Bond described it as a high-end and premium experience, hinting that it might function more like a gaming PC. While handheld devices like the Asus ROG Xbox Ally are expanding the ecosystem, the main console still remains a priority. But this next Xbox may combine the best of both worlds, offering flexibility, performance, and more control for players than ever before.

A Console That Feels Like a PC One of the most interesting points Bond mentioned is that the new Xbox, codenamed Magnus, could feature a modular design. This would allow gamers to swap out or upgrade key components such as the CPU and GPU over time. Imagine being able to enhance your console’s performance without buying a completely new system. This idea is something that has long been associated with gaming PCs, but Microsoft appears to be bringing it to the living room.

The console will run on Windows, remain compatible with existing Xbox games, and will not be restricted to a single game store. This opens the door to a more open gaming ecosystem, where players can enjoy flexibility in software choices and game distribution. It also means that the next Xbox could feel more like a powerful PC with the simplicity and social appeal of a console. For gamers who want both high-end performance and a home entertainment experience, this could be a perfect combination.

Multiple Options for Different Gamers Microsoft is not just focused on creating a single type of gaming experience. Bond highlighted that the company wants to provide hardware options for all kinds of players. The ROG Xbox Ally handheld, for example, is a portable device that brings PC-style gaming on the go. Players who enjoy gaming away from their console can now experience high-end games on a small device.

The response to the handheld has been overwhelmingly positive, but Bond made it clear that it is not meant to replace the home console. Instead, it serves as a testing ground for the company’s vision of a unified Xbox ecosystem. This ecosystem could eventually include multiple devices, all capable of running Xbox games and sharing progress seamlessly. By expanding both home consoles and portable options, Microsoft is aiming to give players choice and flexibility, which is something many gamers have been asking for.

Hints of a Flexible and Premium Future Bond also hinted that the next Xbox will provide a curated, premium experience. While she did not confirm all the details, it seems that Microsoft is aiming for something that combines the advantages of a PC with the accessibility of a console. The use of AMD chips, Windows integration, and compatibility with existing games all point to a system that is both powerful and open. For players, this means they could enjoy console gaming in a living room setting while still having the ability to upgrade and customise the system like a PC. This flexibility could change the way people see consoles and even blur the line between traditional console gaming and PC gaming. Gamers may soon have the best of both worlds in a single device, allowing them to enjoy high-end gaming without compromising on convenience or comfort.

What This Means for Xbox and Gaming Taken together, these developments suggest that Microsoft is planning a major shift in its strategy. By introducing modular hardware, expanding handheld options, and tying the console more closely to Windows, the company is creating a platform that is adaptable and long-lasting. Gamers will have more control over their systems and more ways to enjoy their favourite games.