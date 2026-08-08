CP Plus and Qubo security cameras from ₹1,900: Explore top Flipkart Sale deals with smart features and big savings

A security camera has become an essential addition to modern homes, helping you monitor your property, deter intruders and stay connected through real-time alerts. Whether you're safeguarding your family, checking on pets or keeping an eye on deliveries, smart security cameras offer peace of mind with convenient remote access and reliable surveillance.

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

If you've been planning to upgrade your home security, the Flipkart Freedom sale is an ideal time to do so, with attractive discounts and limited-time deals on popular models. Shoppers can find feature-packed security cameras starting from just ₹1,900, making them more affordable than ever. Among the standout options are trusted models from CP Plus and Qubo, offering features such as HD video, night vision, two-way audio, motion detection and app-based monitoring for everyday home security.

The CP PLUS CP-E35Q is a smart Wi-Fi security camera designed to enhance home and office surveillance. Equipped with advanced monitoring features, two-way audio and reliable wireless connectivity, it helps you stay connected to your property from anywhere. Its compact design ensures easy installation, while support for high-capacity storage enables continuous recording. Ideal for indoor security, it offers dependable performance for monitoring loved ones, pets and valuable spaces.

Specifications Number of Channels 1-channel surveillance system Camera Type Wi-Fi smart CCTV camera Video Output Wireless live video streaming Video Recording Resolution 3MP HD recording Mobile Compatibility Android and iOS compatible

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The CP PLUS CP-E24Q is a smart Wi-Fi security camera designed for reliable indoor surveillance. Its 360-degree pan and tilt functionality provides wider coverage, while two-way communication allows seamless interaction through the camera. Supporting Full HD recording and wireless connectivity, it helps you monitor your home or office remotely. With expandable storage support and easy installation, it is well suited for everyday security and peace of mind.

Specifications Number of Channels 1-channel surveillance system Camera Type Wi-Fi smart CCTV camera Video Output Wireless live video streaming Video Recording Resolution 2MP Full HD recording Mobile Compatibility Android and iOS compatible

The CP PLUS CP-E45Q is a smart Wi-Fi security camera built for dependable home and office monitoring. Featuring 360-degree coverage, night vision and two-way audio, it helps you stay connected to your surroundings at any time. Its high-resolution recording delivers clear footage, while wireless connectivity and ample storage support make everyday surveillance simple and efficient. The compact design ensures convenient installation in a variety of indoor spaces.

Specifications Number of Channels 1-channel surveillance system Camera Type Wi-Fi smart CCTV camera Video Output Wireless live video streaming Video Recording Resolution 4MP HD recording Mobile Compatibility Android and iOS compatible

The Qubo Smart 360° Security Camera is designed to provide reliable indoor surveillance with intelligent monitoring features. Its 360-degree coverage, AI-powered alerts and wireless connectivity help you keep an eye on your home from anywhere. Supporting both cloud and microSD storage, it offers flexible recording options for everyday use. The camera is suitable for monitoring family members, pets and indoor spaces with enhanced convenience and security.

Specifications Number of Channels 2-channel surveillance support Camera Type Wi-Fi smart security camera Video Output Wireless live video streaming Video Recording Resolution 2K 3MP recording Mobile Compatibility Android and iOS compatible

The CP PLUS CP-Z45Q is a smart Wi-Fi security camera designed for reliable indoor monitoring. Featuring pan and tilt functionality, full-colour night vision and motion alerts, it helps you keep track of your surroundings day and night. Wireless connectivity and high-resolution recording ensure convenient remote surveillance, while generous storage support allows continuous footage recording. Its compact design makes it suitable for homes, offices and other indoor spaces.

Specifications Number of Channels 1-channel surveillance system Camera Type Wi-Fi pan-tilt camera Video Output Wireless live video streaming Video Recording Resolution 4MP HD recording Mobile Compatibility Android and iOS compatible

The CP PLUS EZ-S35T is a 4G SIM-enabled security camera designed for dependable surveillance in locations without Wi-Fi. It delivers high-quality video recording, motion alerts and up to 30 metres of night vision for round-the-clock monitoring. Supporting remote access and ample storage, the camera is suitable for homes, offices and outdoor spaces. Its wireless connectivity and easy installation make everyday security more convenient and reliable.

Specifications Number of Channels 1-channel surveillance system Camera Type 4G SIM CCTV camera Video Output Wireless live video streaming Video Recording Resolution 3MP HD recording Mobile Compatibility Android and iOS compatible

The CP PLUS CP-E41Q is a smart Wi-Fi security camera built for efficient home and office surveillance. Featuring pan and tilt functionality, night vision and motion alerts, it provides dependable monitoring throughout the day and night. Wireless connectivity enables remote viewing, while high-resolution recording captures clear footage. With support for ample storage and a compact design, the camera offers a practical solution for everyday indoor security needs.

Specifications Number of Channels 1-channel surveillance system Camera Type Wi-Fi PT camera Video Output Wireless live video streaming Video Recording Resolution 4MP HD recording Mobile Compatibility Android and iOS compatible

The Qubo Smart 360° Wi-Fi Camera is designed to provide dependable indoor surveillance with intelligent monitoring features. Its 360-degree viewing angle, AI-powered alerts and built-in alarm help enhance home security. Supporting both cloud and microSD storage, it offers flexible recording options for everyday use. Wireless connectivity enables remote monitoring through a compatible mobile app, making it a practical choice for keeping an eye on your home, family or pets.

Specifications Number of Channels 1-channel surveillance system Camera Type Wi-Fi smart security camera Video Output Wireless live video streaming Video Recording Resolution 4MP HD recording Mobile Compatibility Android and iOS compatible

The CP PLUS CP-Z43Q is a smart Wi-Fi security camera designed for reliable indoor surveillance. Equipped with pan and tilt functionality, full-colour night vision and motion alerts, it delivers enhanced monitoring throughout the day and night. Wireless connectivity allows convenient remote access, while high-resolution recording captures clear footage. Its compact design, generous storage support and easy installation make it a practical choice for homes, offices and other indoor spaces.

Specifications Number of Channels 1-channel surveillance system Camera Type Wi-Fi pan-tilt camera Video Output Wireless live video streaming Video Recording Resolution 4MP HD recording Mobile Compatibility Android and iOS compatible

The CP PLUS CP-E31Q is a smart Wi-Fi security camera designed to deliver dependable indoor surveillance for homes and offices. Featuring pan and tilt functionality, it provides wider area coverage and convenient remote monitoring. Its high-resolution recording captures clear footage, while wireless connectivity ensures easy installation and access through a compatible mobile app. With ample storage support, the camera offers a practical solution for everyday security and peace of mind.

Specifications Number of Channels 1-channel surveillance system Camera Type Wi-Fi PT camera Video Output Wireless live video streaming Video Recording Resolution 3MP HD recording Mobile Compatibility Android and iOS compatible

3 best features of security cameras under ₹ 1900

Product Operating Temperature Backlight Balance Material CP PLUS CP-E35Q 3MP Wi-Fi Smart CCTV Camera -10°C to 50°C Auto WDR support ABS plastic body CP PLUS CP-E24Q 2MP Full HD Wi-Fi Camera -10°C to 50°C Digital WDR ABS plastic body CP PLUS CP-E45Q 4MP Smart Wi-Fi 360 CCTV Camera -10°C to 50°C Auto WDR support ABS plastic body Qubo Smart 360° 2K 3MP (2026 Edition) 0°C to 45°C Digital WDR Polycarbonate body CP PLUS CP-Z45Q 4MP Wi-Fi Pan Tilt Camera -10°C to 50°C Auto WDR support ABS plastic body CP PLUS EZ-S35T 3MP 4G SIM CCTV Camera -20°C to 60°C Digital WDR Weatherproof plastic body CP PLUS CP-E41Q 4MP Wi-Fi PT Camera -10°C to 50°C Auto WDR support ABS plastic body Qubo Smart 360° Wi-Fi Camera 4MP 0°C to 45°C Digital WDR Polycarbonate body CP PLUS CP-Z43Q 4MP Wi-Fi Pan Tilt Camera -10°C to 50°C Auto WDR support ABS plastic body CP PLUS CP-E31Q 3MP Wi-Fi PT Camera -10°C to 50°C Digital WDR ABS plastic body

Similar articles for you Still leaving your home unwatched? These 5 indoor security cameras help you keep an eye on everything





Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.