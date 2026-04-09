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Creating a clean gaming build? Consider adding these wireless gaming mouse to your build

Wireless mice from brands like Logitech, HP and Dell offer better convenience, cleaner setups and smooth performance for work, study and everyday use.

Published9 Apr 2026, 05:04 PM IST
Wireless mouse is a simple upgrade that makes your desk cleaner and easier to use.
Wireless mouse is a simple upgrade that makes your desk cleaner and easier to use.
AI Quick Read

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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A gaming desk should clutter free to move your mouse around without any obstructions. Switching to a wireless mouse is a small upgrade that makes a noticeable difference. It offers better flexibility, cleaner desk organization and smoother everyday usage. Modern wireless mice are also more reliable, with stable connectivity, long battery life and precise tracking. Whether you are working, studying or browsing, this simple change can improve both comfort and productivity.

Our PicksBest overallErgo mouseMost trusted brandBudget friend

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

BEST OVERALL

The Logitech G304 Lightspeed is a budget-friendly wireless gaming mouse featuring Logitech’s HERO sensor for precise tracking and low latency performance. Designed especially for FPS gamers, it offers excellent responsiveness with LIGHTSPEED wireless technology. The mouse runs on a single AA battery and delivers impressive battery life lasting up to a month. Its compact design suits claw and fingertip grip users, though some may find it slightly heavy. Overall, it delivers reliable gaming performance at an accessible price point.

Specifications

Sensor
HERO Optical Sensor
DPI
Up to 12,000
Connectivity
LIGHTSPEED Wireless
Battery
AA Battery
Weight
~99g

Reason to buy

Accurate sensor for FPS gaming

Long battery life

Reason to avoid

Slightly heavy for some users

Mixed click durability feedback

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its precise sensor and long battery life, making it ideal for gaming. However, some report right-click issues and mixed opinions on weight.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers reliable wireless gaming performance with excellent battery life at a budget-friendly price.

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Core is a lightweight dual wireless gaming mouse designed for fast-paced gameplay. It features a responsive sensor and smooth glide, making it ideal for competitive gaming sessions. The mouse supports both Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz connectivity, adding flexibility across devices. Its lightweight construction enhances comfort during extended use, though battery life and responsiveness vary based on usage. Overall, it offers strong gaming performance with modern connectivity features in a compact design.

Specifications

Connectivity
Dual Wireless (2.4 GHz + Bluetooth)
DPI
Up to 12,000
Weight
Lightweight design
RGB Lighting
Yes
Battery
Rechargeable

Reason to buy

Lightweight and fast movement

Dual connectivity flexibility

Reason to avoid

Mixed battery performance

Occasional input delay reported

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its lightweight build and smooth performance, but some report inconsistent battery life and occasional input lag.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines lightweight design with dual wireless connectivity for versatile gaming performance.

ERGO MOUSE

The Logitech MX Master 3S is a premium productivity mouse designed for professionals. It features advanced customisation with programmable buttons, MagSpeed electromagnetic scrolling, and ultra-quiet clicks. The ergonomic design supports long working hours, especially for designers and developers. It connects via Bluetooth or Logi Bolt receiver and works across multiple devices seamlessly. While highly functional, some users report durability concerns over time. Despite this, it remains one of the most feature-rich productivity mice available today.

Specifications

DPI
8000
Connectivity
Bluetooth + Logi Bolt
Scroll
MagSpeed Electromagnetic
Buttons
Customisable
Multi-device
Yes

Reason to buy

Excellent productivity features

Smooth and precise scrolling

Reason to avoid

Expensive

Mixed long-term reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its productivity features and shortcuts, though some report durability issues and mixed comfort experiences over extended use.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers unmatched productivity features and customisation for professional workflows.

MOST TRUSTED BRAND

The Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed is a versatile wireless gaming mouse combining ergonomic design with reliable performance. It supports both Bluetooth and HyperSpeed wireless connectivity for flexibility. The shape suits larger hands comfortably, making it ideal for long gaming sessions. Battery life is strong, lasting several days on a single charge. However, some users report occasional connectivity issues and inconsistent responsiveness. Overall, it remains a solid option for users seeking comfort and performance.

Specifications

DPI
14,000
Connectivity
Bluetooth + HyperSpeed
Battery
AA/AAA
Design
Ergonomic
Weight
~86g

Reason to buy

Comfortable ergonomic design

Dual wireless connectivity

Reason to avoid

Connectivity inconsistencies

Mixed responsiveness feedback

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its comfort and battery life, but some report disconnection issues and occasional cursor inconsistencies.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers ergonomic comfort and flexible wireless performance for both gaming and work.

The Dell MS5320W is a triple connectivity wireless mouse designed for productivity and multitasking. It supports Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wireless connections, allowing seamless switching between three devices. The ergonomic shape ensures comfortable daily usage, while responsive buttons enhance browsing efficiency. It is built for durability and consistent performance, though some users report scroll wheel issues after prolonged use. Overall, it is a reliable option for office professionals who require multi-device flexibility.

Specifications

Connectivity
Bluetooth + 2.4 GHz
Multi-device
3 Devices
DPI
Adjustable
Battery
Long-lasting
Design
Ergonomic

Reason to buy

Multi-device connectivity

Comfortable design

Reason to avoid

Scroll wheel durability issues

Slightly expensive

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its easy multi-device connectivity and comfort, though some report scroll wheel problems after extended usage.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers seamless multi-device control and reliable productivity features.

The Logitech Lift Vertical Mouse is designed to improve wrist posture and reduce strain during prolonged use. Its vertical design promotes a natural handshake position, making it suitable for office professionals. It supports multi-device connectivity and silent clicks for distraction-free work. Customers report improved wrist comfort and reduced fatigue. However, some users find it takes time to adjust and report occasional responsiveness issues. It is ideal for users prioritising ergonomics over gaming performance.

Specifications

Design
Vertical Ergonomic
Connectivity
Bluetooth + USB Receiver
DPI
Adjustable
Buttons
Customisable
Multi-device
Yes

Reason to buy

Reduces wrist strain

Comfortable for long use

Reason to avoid

Learning curve

Mixed click responsiveness

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its ergonomic comfort and reduced wrist pain, but some report adjustment difficulty and occasional click issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it promotes better wrist posture and long-term comfort for office work.

The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is a premium wireless gaming mouse offering extensive customisation and high-performance tracking. It features advanced RGB lighting, programmable buttons, and Razer’s flagship sensor for precise control. Suitable for both gaming and productivity, it supports multiple connectivity options. The ergonomic design ensures comfort during long sessions. While performance is strong, some users report reliability concerns over time. It remains a feature-rich choice for serious gamers.

Specifications

DPI
Up to 30,000
Connectivity
Wireless + Bluetooth
RGB
Yes
Buttons
Programmable
Battery
Rechargeable

Reason to buy

Highly customisable

Excellent sensor performance

Reason to avoid

Expensive

Mixed reliability feedback

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its features and performance, but some mention reliability concerns over extended use.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers top-tier gaming performance with extensive customisation options.

BUDGET FRIEND

The Cosmic Byte Velox is an ultra-lightweight gaming mouse weighing just 39 grams, designed for fast and precise gameplay. It features a responsive sensor suitable for FPS gaming and supports tri-mode connectivity for versatility. The lightweight build allows quicker movements and reduced fatigue during long sessions. Customers appreciate its accuracy and affordability. However, build quality may not match premium brands. It is a strong budget option for competitive gamers.

Specifications

Weight
39g
Connectivity
Tri-mode
Sensor
Optical
DPI
Adjustable
Design
Lightweight

Reason to buy

Extremely lightweight

Affordable price

Reason to avoid

Average build quality

Limited premium features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its lightweight design and sensor accuracy, especially for FPS gaming.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers ultra-lightweight design and good performance at a budget price.

The Razer Pro Click Mini is a compact wireless mouse designed for portability and productivity. It features silent clicks, dual connectivity, and long battery life, making it suitable for travel and office use. The compact design fits easily into bags, while its responsive tracking ensures smooth performance. It supports multi-device switching for convenience. Though not built for gaming, it excels in everyday tasks. It is ideal for professionals needing a portable mouse.

Specifications

Connectivity
Bluetooth + Wireless
Design
Compact
Battery
Long-lasting
Buttons
Silent clicks
Multi-device
Yes

Reason to buy

Compact and portable

Silent operation

Reason to avoid

Not for gaming

Smaller size may not suit all users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its portability and silent clicks, making it ideal for office and travel use.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers portability, quiet operation, and reliable performance for daily tasks.

The Lenovo Legion M410 is a wireless RGB gaming mouse designed for entry-level gamers. It features adjustable DPI settings and responsive tracking suitable for casual gaming sessions. The ergonomic design ensures comfortable grip, while RGB lighting adds visual appeal. It offers reliable wireless connectivity and decent battery life for its category. While it may not match premium gaming mice, it delivers balanced performance for beginners at an affordable price.

Specifications

DPI
Adjustable
Connectivity
Wireless
RGB
Yes
Design
Ergonomic
Battery
Rechargeable

Reason to buy

Affordable gaming mouse

Attractive RGB design

Reason to avoid

Basic features

Not for competitive gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its design and value pricing, though some note it lacks advanced features.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers reliable entry-level gaming performance at an affordable price.

Factors to consider when buying a wireless mouse

  • Connectivity type: Bluetooth or USB receiver options affect compatibility and ease of use.
  • Battery life: Long battery backup reduces the need for frequent replacements or charging.
  • Ergonomics: Comfortable design helps during extended use and reduces hand fatigue.
  • Tracking precision: Higher DPI ensures smoother and more accurate cursor movement.
  • Build quality: Durable construction improves long-term reliability.

Is a wireless mouse as reliable as a wired one?

Modern wireless mice offer stable connections with minimal lag, making them suitable for everyday work and study tasks. Many users may not notice any difference in regular usage.

Which is better Bluetooth or USB receiver?

Bluetooth is convenient as it does not require a dongle, while USB receivers often provide slightly more stable connections. The choice depends on device compatibility and usage preference.

Does a wireless mouse improve productivity?

It can improve comfort and flexibility by reducing cable clutter and allowing freer movement, which may make long work sessions more convenient.

Top 3 features of best wireless mouse

Wireless mouseDPIWeightBattery Type
Logitech G30412,00099gAA
HyperX Haste 2 Core12,000LightRechargeable
MX Master 3S8000HeavyRechargeable
Razer DeathAdder V2 X14,00086gAA/AAA
Dell MS5320WAdjustableMediumAA
Logitech LiftAdjustableMediumAA
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro30,000MediumRechargeable
Cosmic Byte VeloxAdjustable39gRechargeable
Razer Pro Click MiniAdjustableLightAA
Lenovo Legion M410AdjustableMediumRechargeable

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