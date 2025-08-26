Crompton launches Solarium Blaze: Built for hard water and monsoon durability

Crompton has announced the launch of its latest water heater, the Solarium Blaze. Designed to combine performance with aesthetics, the Solarium Blaze comes with a premium gold metallic finish, a compact build, and the company’s Anti-Scale Technology that directly addresses the growing issue of hard water in Indian homes.

Why monsoon matters for water heaters Most people think of buying a water heater only as winter approaches. But the reality is that monsoon season brings its own set of challenges. Water quality often deteriorates during these months, with higher TDS levels from borewells and municipal supplies.

Hard water becomes more common, leading to scale deposits that damage heating elements, reduce efficiency, and increase power bills. Having a reliable, durable water heater during this time not only ensures a steady supply of warm water for hygiene and comfort on damp days but also helps households tackle the impact of hard water. Before it causes long-term appliance damage. Crompton’s Solarium Blaze is built precisely with this in mind.