Crompton launches Solarium Blaze: Built for hard water and monsoon durability

Crompton has announced the launch of its latest water heater, the Solarium Blaze. Designed to combine performance with aesthetics, the Solarium Blaze comes with a premium gold metallic finish, a compact build, and the company’s Anti-Scale Technology that directly addresses the growing issue of hard water in Indian homes.

Advertisement

Why monsoon matters for water heaters Most people think of buying a water heater only as winter approaches. But the reality is that monsoon season brings its own set of challenges. Water quality often deteriorates during these months, with higher TDS levels from borewells and municipal supplies.

Hard water becomes more common, leading to scale deposits that damage heating elements, reduce efficiency, and increase power bills. Having a reliable, durable water heater during this time not only ensures a steady supply of warm water for hygiene and comfort on damp days but also helps households tackle the impact of hard water. Before it causes long-term appliance damage. Crompton’s Solarium Blaze is built precisely with this in mind.

Key features of Solarium Blaze Anti-scale technology : Specially engineered to withstand TDS levels up to 2000 ppm, the Solarium Blaze prevents scale buildup on the heating element. This helps maintain heating performance, reduces maintenance needs, and extends product life, especially in homes dependent on borewell water.

: Specially engineered to withstand TDS levels up to 2000 ppm, the Solarium Blaze prevents scale buildup on the heating element. This helps maintain heating performance, reduces maintenance needs, and extends product life, especially in homes dependent on borewell water. Premium design : With a sleek metallic finish and rust-free build, the water heater blends seamlessly into modern kitchens and bathrooms while resisting the effects of seasonal humidity. A wide-angle LED indicator ensures clear visibility of the water heating status.

: With a sleek metallic finish and rust-free build, the water heater blends seamlessly into modern kitchens and bathrooms while resisting the effects of seasonal humidity. A wide-angle LED indicator ensures clear visibility of the water heating status. 3kW rapid heating : Offering instant heating even in fluctuating monsoon water conditions, the Solarium Blaze makes sure hot water is always available for quick showers or kitchen use.

: Offering instant heating even in fluctuating monsoon water conditions, the Solarium Blaze makes sure hot water is always available for quick showers or kitchen use. Compact 3-litre capacity : Designed for urban homes, it balances energy efficiency with practical daily use.

: Designed for urban homes, it balances energy efficiency with practical daily use. Warranty coverage: Crompton backs the product with 6 years on the heating element, 5 years on the tank, and 2 years overall, reinforcing its durability promise. The Solarium Blaze is now available at authorized retail outlets and leading e-commerce platforms across India.