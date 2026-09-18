Dark corners around your home? Security cameras with night vision can help you monitor them

Security cameras are useful during the day, but their real value becomes clearer after sunset. A camera with poor low light performance can leave important areas difficult to see, especially around entrances, driveways, balconies and dark corners of the home.

Our Picks Best overall Cloud storage AI features FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall CP PLUS 3MP Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera for Home with 360° Pan & Tilt | View & Talk | Smart Detection Suite | Night Vision 30 Mtr | Cloud Recording | CTC Cyber Secure Tech | EZ-P34Q View Details Check Offers Cloud storage Qubo Smart Cam 360° 3MP | No SD Card Required, Records Directly on Cloud | 2026 Edition - by Hero Group | STQC Certified | AI Person Detection | Intruder Alarm | Night Vision | Two-Way Talk View Details Check Offers CP PLUS 4MP Quad HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera | 360° Pan & Tilt | Press to Call | CTC Cyber Secure Tech | Smart Detection Suite | View & Talk | IR Night Vision | Cloud Recording | OK Google | CP-E44Q View Details ₹2,849 Check Offers AI features Godrej 3MP Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera | EVE Pro 3 | New Launch | Night Vision | 360° View | AI Human Tracking | Motion Detection | Indoor Camera | 2-Way Talk | Up to 256GB SD Card Support | Alexa Support View Details Check Offers Trueview 3MP 4G Mini PT Security Camera with SIM Support | All-Time Color Vision | 360° Pan | Two-Way Audio | Human Detection | 256GB SD & Cloud | IP66 Waterproof | Alexa Compatible | STQC Certified View Details Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Night vision technology has improved considerably, with many cameras now offering infrared vision, colour night recording, motion detection and smart alerts. Some models also add two way talk and flexible storage options, making them useful for monitoring your home through the night without needing constant manual checks.

The CP PLUS EZ-P34Q is a compact indoor security camera with 3MP resolution, 342° pan and 60° tilt movement and colour night vision. It supports two way talk, motion detection, a built in siren and up to 256GB microSD storage. The camera can also work with Google Home and uses the ezyLiv+ app for remote monitoring. Its 20 to 30 metre IR range gives it useful night coverage, while USB Type C makes installation straightforward.

Specifications Resolution 3MP, 2304 x 1296 Pan and tilt 342° pan, 60° tilt Night vision IR and colour night modes Storage Up to 256GB microSD card Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Audio Two way talk with built in speaker and microphone Reasons to buy Wide pan coverage. Good night vision range. Reason to avoid Some buyers report average image quality. SD card recording has received complaints.

What are buyers saying? Buyers appreciate the easy mobile connection, night vision and smooth operation, although feedback on image quality is mixed. Some users have also reported problems with SD card recording.

Why you should choose this product? Choose this camera if you want wide indoor coverage, colour night vision, two way communication and local storage without moving to a more expensive surveillance setup.

CLOUD STORAGE 2. Qubo Smart Cam 360° 3MP | No SD Card Required, Records Directly on Cloud | 2026 Edition - by Hero Group | STQC Certified | AI Person Detection | Intruder Alarm | Night Vision | Two-Way Talk Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Qubo Smart Cam 360 is designed for indoor monitoring with a 3MP sensor, 360° panoramic coverage and 90° vertical movement. It adds AI person detection, motion alerts, an intruder siren and two way communication. The camera supports colour night vision and can record to the cloud, while microSD storage is also supported. Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility makes it suitable for smart homes. Its STQC certification and Qubo app add another layer of convenience for everyday monitoring.

Specifications Resolution 3MP, 1296p Pan and tilt 360° panoramic view with 90° vertical movement Night vision Colour night vision Storage Cloud and microSD support Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Audio Two way talk with noise reduction Reasons to buy AI person detection reduces unnecessary alerts. Cloud recording avoids mandatory SD card use. Reason to avoid Cloud features may require a subscription. Indoor use limits placement options.

What are buyers saying? The product has a large review base, with buyers generally highlighting its clear video, useful app features and easy monitoring. Some feedback points to subscription requirements for certain cloud features.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want AI based person detection, cloud recording and smart home integration in one indoor camera, particularly if you prefer managing multiple cameras through one app.

The CP PLUS CP-E44Q steps up to 4MP resolution and offers 355° pan with 66° tilt movement. It combines human detection, motion tracking, sound detection and a built in siren with two way communication. The camera supports microSD cards up to 256GB and also offers cloud recording. IR night vision reaches up to 15 metres, while Alexa and Google Home support allow voice control. It is designed primarily for indoor monitoring and uses 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

Specifications Resolution 4MP, 2560 x 1440 Pan and tilt 355° pan, 66° tilt Night vision IR night vision up to 15 metres Storage Up to 256GB microSD and cloud recording Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Audio Two way talk with built in microphone and speaker Reasons to buy Higher 4MP resolution. Excellent pan and tilt coverage. Reason to avoid Night vision range is limited to 15 metres. Buyer feedback on reliability is mixed.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally appreciate the 4MP image output, broad pan and tilt coverage and night vision. However, some feedback points to inconsistent video quality and reliability issues.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if image resolution matters to you and you want broader movement coverage, human detection, sound detection and smart home support in an indoor security camera.

The Godrej EVE Pro 3 is an indoor 3MP Wi-Fi camera focused on human detection and tracking. It offers 352° pan and 58° tilt movement, all time colour viewing, infrared night vision and two way communication. Motion based alerts can be sent through the app, while a microSD card of up to 256GB provides local recording. The camera works through the Godrej Secure Hub app and supports DIY installation, making it suitable for apartments, homes and indoor monitoring.

Specifications Resolution 3MP, 2304 x 1296 Pan and tilt 352° pan, 58° tilt Night vision IR and colour viewing Storage Up to 256GB microSD Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Audio Two way communication with built in microphone and speaker Reasons to buy Strong pan coverage. AI human tracking is useful. Reason to avoid Designed for indoor use. No local recording without an SD card.

What are buyers saying? There is limited customer review data for this new model, but available testing highlights its clear video, human detection, tracking and two way audio. App performance and stable Wi-Fi remain important for reliable use.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want a familiar security brand with AI human tracking, wide indoor coverage, colour viewing and local microSD recording without needing a more complex CCTV system.

The Trueview 3MP 4G Mini PT is different from the other cameras here because it can connect through a SIM card instead of relying solely on Wi-Fi. It offers 3MP video, all time colour vision, 266° horizontal and 90° vertical movement, human detection and two way audio. Storage includes up to 256GB microSD and optional cloud recording. Its IP65 protection makes it more flexible for outdoor use, while Alexa compatibility adds smart home integration.

Specifications Resolution 3MP, 2304 x 1296 Pan and tilt 266° pan, 90° tilt Night vision All time colour vision Storage Up to 256GB microSD and optional cloud Connectivity 4G SIM support Audio Full duplex two way audio Reasons to buy 4G connectivity works without home Wi-Fi. All time colour vision is useful outdoors. Reason to avoid Requires a compatible SIM plan. Pan coverage is narrower than some Wi-Fi models.

What are buyers saying? Recent customer reviews are largely positive, with buyers mentioning good clarity, easy installation and reliable operation. Reviews also highlight the app experience and usefulness of the camera for locations without fixed broadband.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you need surveillance somewhere without reliable Wi-Fi. Its 4G SIM connectivity, colour vision, human detection and weather resistant design make it suitable for more flexible placements.

Factors to consider when buying a security camera with night vision Night vision range: Check how far the camera can capture clear footage in darkness, especially for outdoor areas.

Low light image quality: Look beyond resolution and check how clearly the camera captures faces, movement and objects at night.

Smart detection: Features such as person detection and custom activity zones can reduce unnecessary alerts.

Storage options: Check for microSD support, cloud storage and how long recorded footage can be retained.

Placement and coverage: Pan and tilt support, viewing angle and weather resistance can make a major difference depending on where you install the camera. Top 3 features of best CCTV cameras

Camera Resolution Pan and tilt Two way audio CP PLUS EZ-P34Q 3MP 342° pan, 60° tilt Yes Qubo Smart Cam 360 3MP 360° panoramic, 90° vertical Yes CP PLUS CP-E44Q 4MP 355° pan, 66° tilt Yes Godrej EVE Pro 3 3MP 352° pan, 58° tilt Yes Trueview 3MP 4G Mini PT 3MP 266° pan, 90° tilt Yes

Similar articles for you What outdoor CCTV cameras actually capture and why footage matches expectations