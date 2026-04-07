Deals of the day: Beat the heat with up to 50% off on split ACs – cool your home without overspending

Summer is here, and the days of scorching heat and intense humidity aren’t far behind. As temperatures inch toward extreme highs, investing in a reliable air conditioner is no longer a luxury. It’s a necessity. A good split AC can keep your space cool even when the mercury crosses the 50-degrees Celsius mark. At the same time, it has energy efficiency technologies that keep the electricity bills within a reasonable range.

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While the market offers plenty of options with powerful cooling and energy-efficient performance, a rise in demand during peak season often leads to a spike in AC prices. That’s why acting early can make all the difference. Today’s ‘deals of the day’ offer a discount of up to 50 percent on the purchase of top split ACs on Amazon. These split ACs offer a powerful cooling solution along with a modern design and energy efficiency to the buyers. What’s more? Some of these models also come with inverter compressors, air purification filters, and smart features that enhance comfort all without you breaking the bank.

So, if you have been waiting for the right time to upgrade ACs in your home or if you are simply planning to add a new AC model to your home’s cooling system, we have curated a list of limited-time deals on split AC models on Amazon. Hurry up and check out your next best-buy.

Best deals on split ACs on Amazon right now

This AC by LG has received 4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available at a discount of 51% on Amazon. Buyers can save more on credit card payments and credit card EMIs.

Coming to the design, this AC comes with a plastic body and it's available in a single white coloured option, which makes it easy to clean and maintain. It has two features that are aimed at improving the overall efficiency and reducing electricity bill. First its the LG AI Dual Inverter, which optimises cooling using AI and the second is the Diet Mode+ that cools efficiently with reduced power consumption. Additionally, buyers get HD filters with anti virus protection that filters out harmful particles and viruses and provides cleaner air to breathe.

On the cooling front, it offers six cooling modes including a Viraat mode that increases cooling capacity up-to 116 percent. LG has also included features to make this AC last long and make it a value-for-money buy. First is the Gold Fin+ coating, which protects the AC from corrosion, and the second is the Ocean Black protection, which ensures a longer lifespan in tough environments.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Energy rating 5 Star Cooling efficiency Cools up to 55-degrees Celsius Filters HD filters with anti-virus coating Cooling modes 6 including Viraat Mode and AI mode Reason to buy - Cooling speed - Low noise level - Energy efficiency - Design Reason to avoid - Performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this AC to offer effective cooling. They also appreciate its silent operation and energy efficiency. However, its performance has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and low noise levels.

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This AC by Daikin has received 4.1 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available at a discount of 35% on Amazon. Buyers can save more on credit card payments and credit card EMIs.

Coming to the features, this AC comes with a plastic body that is easy to clean. It has a triple display that lets users check power saving due to inverter technology in the form of estimated power consumption percentage of your AC at any given point in time on a real time basis along with other details. Simply put, it lets you see how much power you have saved along with details such as temperature, fan speed and cooling. It comes with a PM 2.5 filter that removes fine pollutants from the air. This feature comes in handy during the autumn months when air quality takes a sharp dip in northern parts of India. Additionally, you get a feature called Dew Clean Technology, which when activated, automatically cleans the evaporator coil of the indoor unit heat exchanger by utilizing condensate water. This allows for better cleaning of Indoor Unit Heat Exchanger and ensuring a better airflow.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy rating 3 Star Cooling efficiency Cools up to 52-degrees Celsius Filters PM 2.5 filters Reason to buy - Cooling performance - Quality - Energy efficiency Reason to avoid - Noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this AC to be of good quality and offer excellent cooling performance. They also find it adequately energy efficient. However, its noise levels have received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance.

This AC by Voltas has received 4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available at a discount of 47% on Amazon. Buyers can save more on credit card payments and credit card EMIs. Buyers can also avail a no-cost EMI option for flexible payments.

This AC comes with a plastic body with Voltas logo in the middle. It has clean aesthetics that easily blend in any space. On the feature front it offers a four-step adjustable cooling mode that can be used to adjust cooling based on the number of people in a room. It also has a Superdry Mode that dehumidifies a space quickly. This feature can come in handy during monsoons when the humidity is high. Additionally, you get anti-dust filters that keep the dust and pollution away by trapping dust, allergens and microbes.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Energy rating 3 Star Cooling efficiency Cools up to 52-degrees Celsius Filters Anti-dust filter with anti-microbial coating Reason to buy Cooling performance Quality Low noise levels Reason to avoid - Performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this AC offers excellent cooling performance. They also like the fact that it reaches the desired cooling temperature quickly. However, its performance has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and quality.

This AC by Voltas has received 3.8 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available at a discount of 51% on Amazon. Buyers can save more on credit card payments and credit card EMIs. Buyers can also avail a no-cost EMI option for flexible payments.

This AC comes with a plastic body and it features clean aesthetics that are ideal for modern living rooms and bedrooms. As far as features are concerned, it features a four-step adjustable cooling mode that can be used to adjust cooling based on the number of occupants in a room. Buyers also get a Superdry Mode that strips a space of additional humidity. This feature can come in handy during monsoons. Additionally, buyers get anti-dust filters that keep the dust and pollution away. This feature can come in handy if you live in an area where there is a lot of dust and pollution. It comes with an anti-corrosive coating that protects the AC’s coils from rust and corrosion caused by moisture, dust, and pollutants.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy rating 3 Star Cooling efficiency Cools up to 52-degrees Celsius Filters Anti-dust filter with anti-microbial coating Reason to buy - Cooling performance - Quality - Value for money buy Reason to avoid - Noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this AC is of good quality and that it offers fast cooling performance. However, its noise levels have received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and quality.

This AC by Blue Star has received 3.5 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available at a discount of 45% on Amazon. Buyers can save more on credit card payments and credit card EMIs. Buyers can also avail a no-cost EMI option for easy payments.

This AC has a wide operating temperature range. Buyers can use it between temperatures ranging between 2-degrees Celsius to 52-degrees Celsius. This means during summers it cools a space down and during winters it warms it up so that you are comfortable all year long. It offers 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes, which lets users run the AC at five different capacities based on cooling needs and comfort. Additionally, buyers get a PM 2.5 filter that act like an air purifier to remove fine pollutants from the air, which makes it particularly useful during winter months when air quality drops significantly. For longevity, it gets Nano Bluprotect technology, which protects the AC from corrosion and leakage. Lastly, it can be converted into a smart AC, which would let users control it using Amazon Alexa or Google Home. However, users will have to pay extra charges for it.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy rating 5 Star Cooling efficiency 2-degrees Celsius to 52-degrees Celsius Filters PM 2.5 filters with activated carbon Reason to buy - Cooling performance - Build quality Reason to avoid - Service quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this AC is of good quality. They have also praised its cooling performance. However, its service has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and features.

This AC by Lloyd has received 3.8 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available at a discount of 50% on Amazon. Buyers can save more on credit card payments and credit card EMIs. Buyers can also avail a no-cost EMI option for easy payments.

This AC comes with a plastic body with curved edges that give it a compact appeal. It is suitable for rooms measuring 90 sq ft in size. Beyond the design, this AC comes with an inverter compressor, which combined with its five operating modes lets users save up on their electricity bills by running the compressor at varying capacities. Additionally, it comes with maintenance friendly features such as low gas detection, which enables engineers to identify the problem quickly. It also comes with a clean filter indicator, in which the indoor panel indicates the “CL” symbol to notify users to clean the air filter of the indoor unit. This not only helps in improving the overall cooling performance but also enhances lifespan of the AC. Lastly, buyers get access to an anti viral dust filter that traps the airborne contaminants including dust, and spores to give users access to clean air indoors.

Specifications Capacity 0.8 Ton Energy rating 3 Star Cooling efficiency 2-degrees Celsius to 52-degrees Celsius Filters PM 2.5 filter, anti-viral dust filter Reason to buy Cooling performance Build quality Compact size Reason to avoid - Installation

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this AC is of good quality. They have also praised its compact size and cooling performance. However, its installation experience has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and features.

This AC by Carrier has received 4.4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available at a discount of 50% on Amazon. Buyers can save more on credit card payments and credit card EMIs. Buyers can also avail a no-cost EMI option for easy payments.

This AC comes with a plastic body that is easy to clean. It is suitable to cool a medium-sized room ranging between 111 sq ft and 150 sq ft in size. On the cooling front, it comes with an inverter compressor and offers 6-in-1 convertible cooling modes, which not only lets users set the cooling efficiency as per requirements of the moment but also save up on electricity bills. Buyers can save up to 50% in electricity bills using this feature. It can cool spaces even if the temperature outside is as high as 52-degrees Celsius. In addition to this, it gets an Insta Cool that cools spaces faster. Apart from this, this AC gets a PM 2.5 filter that removes all the pollutants, dust particles and allergens from a space. This feature can come in handy during winter months when the air quality degrades significantly.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy rating 3 Star Cooling efficiency Cools up to 52-degrees Celsius Filters PM 2.5 filter Reason to buy - Cooling performance - Build quality - Low noise level Reason to avoid - Installation service

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this AC is of good quality and they appreciate its cooling performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and low noise operation.

Top 3 features of the best split ACs in India

NAME CAPACITY ENERGY RATING COOLING EFFICIENCY LG 1 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 5 Star Cools up to 55-degrees Celsius Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Cools up to 52-degrees Celsius Voltas 123V CAE 1 ton 3 star inverter Split AC 1 Ton 3 Star Cools up to 52-degrees Celsius Voltas 183V Vectra CAW 1.5 ton 3 star inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Cools up to 52-degrees Celsius Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold, Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star 2-degrees Celsius to 52-degrees Celsius Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 0.8 Ton 3 Star Cools up to 52-degrees Celsius Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New Star rated, Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Cools up to 52-degrees Celsius

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