Delhi summer is approaching fast this year! Check out these ACs that can help you stay cool even at 52°C

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read moreRead less
As Delhi gears up for another intense summer, preparing your home for the rising temperatures becomes more important than ever. The capital is known for its scorching heat waves, where the mercury can climb well beyond 45°C and sometimes even approach the 50°C mark. During such extreme conditions, a reliable air conditioner is not just about comfort but also about creating a livable indoor environment.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1T EI 12PINV3R32 WYQ 3S, White)View Details
Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Smart Energy Display, Insta Cool, Auto Clean, PM 2.5 Filter,New BEE rated, ESTER EDGE Gxi-CAI12EE3R36F0, White)View Details
₹29,990
Voltas 123V CAE 1 ton 3 star inverter Split AC | 4-IN-1 Adjustable mode | Energy Efficient | High ambient Cooling-cools even at 52°C | Anti dust filter with Anti-microbial coating |Copper Coil |WhiteView Details
Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D312PCBIBS, White)View Details
₹28,899
Panasonic 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (55°C Oper., Higher Airflow, Crystal Clean, Copper Condenser, 8in1 Convertible, 2-Way, Powerful Mode, PM0.1 Filter, CS/CU-SU12BKY3T, New BEE Rated, White)View Details
₹32,490
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
However, not all air conditioners are built to perform efficiently in such harsh weather. Many models tend to lose cooling efficiency when outdoor temperatures soar too high. That’s why choosing an AC designed to work effectively even at temperatures as high as 52°C can make a big difference.
From powerful compressors to advanced cooling technologies, several brands now offer ACs built for extreme Indian summers. In this list, we have rounded up some air conditioners that promise efficient cooling performance even when Delhi’s summer heat reaches its peak.
If you are planning to install an air conditioner in a compact bedroom, study room, or small apartment, a 1-ton AC can be a practical and energy-efficient option. These air conditioners are designed for spaces up to 120 sq ft, where they can cool the room quickly without consuming unnecessary electricity. For individuals, couples, or smaller households, this capacity usually offers the right balance between performance and power consumption.
Most modern 1-ton ACs now come with inverter compressors that adjust cooling based on the room temperature, helping maintain comfort while keeping electricity usage in check. Many models also include features such as multiple cooling modes, dust filters, and smart controls for added convenience. Since smaller rooms require less cooling load, a 1-ton AC can deliver effective performance even during hot summer days. If you are looking for a compact and budget-friendly cooling solution, these 1-ton ACs are worth considering this summer season.
A 1.5-ton AC is one of the most popular choices for Indian households because it suits a wide range of room sizes. It works well for medium-sized spaces between 120 and 180 sq ft, such as standard bedrooms, living rooms, or home offices. This capacity offers a good balance of cooling performance and energy efficiency, making it suitable for everyday use during the summer months.
Most 1.5-ton air conditioners today feature inverter technology, which allows the compressor to adjust its speed based on cooling demand. This helps maintain consistent indoor temperatures while also reducing electricity consumption. Since cities like Delhi experience intense heat during peak summer, choosing a reliable 1.5-ton AC can help maintain comfortable indoor temperatures. If you want a versatile AC that can handle daily cooling needs, these 1.5-ton models are a great place to start in summer 2026.
For larger spaces such as big bedrooms, spacious living rooms, or rooms with high ceilings, a 2-ton AC can be a more suitable choice. These air conditioners are designed to deliver stronger airflow and faster cooling, making them effective for spaces larger than 180 sq ft.
Many modern 2-ton ACs now feature inverter compressors that regulate cooling efficiently while keeping energy consumption under control. Several models also include smart cooling modes, air purification filters, and advanced sensors that improve overall performance. If your room receives a lot of sunlight or is frequently occupied by multiple people, a 2-ton AC can cool the space more effectively than lower-capacity models. For households looking for powerful and reliable cooling for bigger rooms, these 2-ton ACs are worth exploring.
Yes, installing an AC before peak summer is a smart move. During extreme heat, demand for AC installation rises sharply, which can lead to longer waiting times and higher service charges. Early installation also allows you to test the cooling performance and fix any issues before temperatures climb above 45°C.
Room size plays a major role in choosing the right AC capacity. For example, a 1-ton AC usually works well for small rooms up to 120 sq. ft., while a 1.5-ton AC suits medium-sized rooms around 150–180 sq. ft. Choosing the correct capacity ensures efficient cooling, lower electricity consumption, and better overall performance.
The indoor unit should ideally be placed at a height where air can circulate evenly across the room, usually above a central wall area. The outdoor unit should be installed in a well-ventilated spot away from direct sunlight or heat sources. Proper placement improves cooling efficiency and helps the AC run smoothly during extreme summer temperatures.
1. AC Capacity (Tonnage): Choose the right AC capacity based on your room size. A higher tonnage cools larger spaces efficiently and prevents overworking the compressor.
2. Energy Efficiency Rating: Check the star rating before buying. Higher star-rated air conditioners consume less electricity and help reduce your monthly power bills significantly.
3. Cooling Performance in Extreme Heat: Look for ACs designed to operate efficiently in high temperatures, especially models that can deliver stable cooling even up to 52°C.
4. Inverter Technology: Inverter ACs adjust compressor speed based on cooling needs, ensuring consistent temperature, quieter operation, and better energy savings compared to non-inverter models.
5. Air Filters and Smart Features: Modern ACs offer advanced filters, Wi-Fi control, and smart modes that improve air quality, convenience, and overall cooling experience at home.
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Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun....Read more