Delhi summer is approaching fast this year! Check out these ACs that can help you stay cool even at 52°C

As Delhi gears up for another intense summer, preparing your home for the rising temperatures becomes more important than ever. The capital is known for its scorching heat waves, where the mercury can climb well beyond 45°C and sometimes even approach the 50°C mark. During such extreme conditions, a reliable air conditioner is not just about comfort but also about creating a livable indoor environment.

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

However, not all air conditioners are built to perform efficiently in such harsh weather. Many models tend to lose cooling efficiency when outdoor temperatures soar too high. That’s why choosing an AC designed to work effectively even at temperatures as high as 52°C can make a big difference.

From powerful compressors to advanced cooling technologies, several brands now offer ACs built for extreme Indian summers. In this list, we have rounded up some air conditioners that promise efficient cooling performance even when Delhi’s summer heat reaches its peak.

Best 1 Ton ACs for Small Rooms (Up to 120 sq ft) If you are planning to install an air conditioner in a compact bedroom, study room, or small apartment, a 1-ton AC can be a practical and energy-efficient option. These air conditioners are designed for spaces up to 120 sq ft, where they can cool the room quickly without consuming unnecessary electricity. For individuals, couples, or smaller households, this capacity usually offers the right balance between performance and power consumption.

Most modern 1-ton ACs now come with inverter compressors that adjust cooling based on the room temperature, helping maintain comfort while keeping electricity usage in check. Many models also include features such as multiple cooling modes, dust filters, and smart controls for added convenience. Since smaller rooms require less cooling load, a 1-ton AC can deliver effective performance even during hot summer days. If you are looking for a compact and budget-friendly cooling solution, these 1-ton ACs are worth considering this summer season.

Best 1.5 Ton ACs for Medium-Sized Rooms (120–180 sq ft) A 1.5-ton AC is one of the most popular choices for Indian households because it suits a wide range of room sizes. It works well for medium-sized spaces between 120 and 180 sq ft, such as standard bedrooms, living rooms, or home offices. This capacity offers a good balance of cooling performance and energy efficiency, making it suitable for everyday use during the summer months.

Most 1.5-ton air conditioners today feature inverter technology, which allows the compressor to adjust its speed based on cooling demand. This helps maintain consistent indoor temperatures while also reducing electricity consumption. Since cities like Delhi experience intense heat during peak summer, choosing a reliable 1.5-ton AC can help maintain comfortable indoor temperatures. If you want a versatile AC that can handle daily cooling needs, these 1.5-ton models are a great place to start in summer 2026.

Best 2 Ton ACs for Large Rooms (Above 180 sq ft) For larger spaces such as big bedrooms, spacious living rooms, or rooms with high ceilings, a 2-ton AC can be a more suitable choice. These air conditioners are designed to deliver stronger airflow and faster cooling, making them effective for spaces larger than 180 sq ft.

Many modern 2-ton ACs now feature inverter compressors that regulate cooling efficiently while keeping energy consumption under control. Several models also include smart cooling modes, air purification filters, and advanced sensors that improve overall performance. If your room receives a lot of sunlight or is frequently occupied by multiple people, a 2-ton AC can cool the space more effectively than lower-capacity models. For households looking for powerful and reliable cooling for bigger rooms, these 2-ton ACs are worth exploring.

Things to know before installing an AC this summer Is it better to install an AC before the peak summer season? Yes, installing an AC before peak summer is a smart move. During extreme heat, demand for AC installation rises sharply, which can lead to longer waiting times and higher service charges. Early installation also allows you to test the cooling performance and fix any issues before temperatures climb above 45°C.

What room size should I consider before installing an air conditioner? Room size plays a major role in choosing the right AC capacity. For example, a 1-ton AC usually works well for small rooms up to 120 sq. ft., while a 1.5-ton AC suits medium-sized rooms around 150–180 sq. ft. Choosing the correct capacity ensures efficient cooling, lower electricity consumption, and better overall performance.

Where should the indoor and outdoor units be installed for best cooling? The indoor unit should ideally be placed at a height where air can circulate evenly across the room, usually above a central wall area. The outdoor unit should be installed in a well-ventilated spot away from direct sunlight or heat sources. Proper placement improves cooling efficiency and helps the AC run smoothly during extreme summer temperatures.

5 factors to consider before buying an AC in 2026 1. AC Capacity (Tonnage): Choose the right AC capacity based on your room size. A higher tonnage cools larger spaces efficiently and prevents overworking the compressor.

2. Energy Efficiency Rating: Check the star rating before buying. Higher star-rated air conditioners consume less electricity and help reduce your monthly power bills significantly.

3. Cooling Performance in Extreme Heat: Look for ACs designed to operate efficiently in high temperatures, especially models that can deliver stable cooling even up to 52°C.

4. Inverter Technology: Inverter ACs adjust compressor speed based on cooling needs, ensuring consistent temperature, quieter operation, and better energy savings compared to non-inverter models.

5. Air Filters and Smart Features: Modern ACs offer advanced filters, Wi-Fi control, and smart modes that improve air quality, convenience, and overall cooling experience at home.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Similar stories for you

Also Read | Big deals on ACs, refrigerators and washing machines during Amazon Sale 2026

Also Read | Best 2 ton ACs in 2026: Top models with high cooling capacity from top brands