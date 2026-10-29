Delhi-NCR pollution is back: 6 air purifiers under ₹15,000 I would consider buying

Winters are approaching fast and so is the air pollution. The air quality began deteriorating in the National Capital region right around Dusshera and it has been going downhill ever since -- something that has become somewhat of a yearly affair in the area every year. Like every year so far, I find myself paying closer attention to the air quality inside my home when the pollution levels begin to rise across Delhi-NCR.

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It's true that there is little that I can do about the pollution outside. But inside our homes, that's a space that I can control. That is where an air purifier comes into picture. However, choosing the right air purifier for you home isn't as simple as picking a popular brand or buying the model with the biggest discount or the model that fits your budget. It's much more than that. You not only have to factor in the filters included in the filter but also its coverage area. Other factors to consider are its CADR and the cost of replacement filters.

So when I had to get an air purifier for my house in the Delhi-NCR region this year, I did a deep research on the factors that I absolutely must consider while shortlist air purifier models and what features I get at different price points. Since I had a budget of ₹15,000, I put that as my re's what I found out:

Top factors to consider while buying an air purifier - Filters: The filter is the most important component of an air purifier. I would look for a model with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter that can capture fine airborne particles, including PM2.5. An activated carbon filter is also useful because it can help reduce certain odours and gaseous pollutants.

- Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR): CADR indicates how quickly an air purifier delivers filtered air. A higher CADR is generally better for a given room size because it allows the purifier to clean the air faster.

- Coverage area: Every air purifier is designed for a particular room size. I also measured the room where I wanted to place the air purifier before shortlisting final models.

- Filter replacement cost and availability: Before buying, I checked the price of replacement filters, how frequently they need to be changed. Additionally, I checked how easy was it to get the replacement filters in the area where I live in.

- Additional useful features: Beyond the above mentioned before factors, I looked for features real-time air-quality display, automatic mode, filter replacement indicator and child lock can make an air purifier easier to use.

After much research, here are the top models that I shortlisted.

Top features of the best air purifiers under ₹ 15,000 MODEL COVERAGE AREA NO. OF FILTERS CADR Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 Up to 480 sq ft 4 355 m³/hr Philips AC1711 Up to 380 sq ft 3 300 m³/hr Qubo Q400 Smart Air Purifier Up to 400 sq ft 5 330 m³/hr Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Lite Up to 463 sq ft 3 360 m³/hr Philips Air Purifier 900 Series Up to 320 sq ft 3 250 m³/hr Honeywell Air Purifier for Home Up to 589 sq ft 4 380 m³/h Best air purifiers to buy in India under ₹ 15,000

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 features a sleek white cylindrical design with Surround 360° air intake technology that draws in air from multiple directions. Its four-stage purification system combines a pre-filter, activated carbon filter, True HEPA H13 filter and plasma filtration to target dust, allergens and fine airborne particles as small as 0.1 microns. It is designed for rooms up to 480 sq ft and it offers a 355 m³/hr CADR, real-time PM2.5 display, auto mode, sleep mode and timer settings for everyday use.

Specifications Number of filters 4 Filters included Pre-filter, activated carbon filter, True HEPA H13 filter, plasma filter CADR 355 m³/hr Coverage area Up to 480 sq ft Special features Surround 360° air intake, four-stage purification, PM2.5 digital display, colour indicators, auto mode, sleep mode and timer settings Reason to buy Good filtration Low noise level Easy to use Reason to avoid No app support

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air purifier effective, with one noting it's very efficient at purifying air. They appreciate its low noise levels and consider it worth the price.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and design.

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The Philips AC1711 features a compact design that is suitable for bedrooms. Its three-layer filtration system combines a pre-filter, NanoProtect HEPA filter and activated carbon filter to capture fine airborne particles and help reduce certain odours. Philips claims it removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns. Additional features include a CADR of 300 m³/hr, coverage of up to 380 sq ft (36 m²), real-time air-quality monitoring and quiet operation.

Specifications Number of filters 3 Filters included Pre-filter, NanoProtect HEPA filter, activated carbon filter CADR 300 m³/hr Special Features 99.97% particle-removal claim, real-time PM2.5 display, AeraSense air-quality sensor, automatic mode, sleep mode, multiple fan speeds, filter replacement indicator, ultra-quiet operation Reason to buy Good filteration Low noise level Portable design Reason to avoid No auto shutdown feature

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air purifier effective, with one noting it works well in a 18ft x 12ft bedroom and another mentioning it removes dust, allergens, smoke, and odors. They appreciate its quiet operation, intuitive controls, and portability, with one customer noting it's suitable for bedrooms and offices.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and low noise level.

The Qubo Q400 Smart Air Purifier features a compact, modern white design suited to bedrooms, studies and living rooms. Its five-stage filtration system combines pre-filtration, a nano-silver antibacterial layer, activated carbon and a True HEPA H13 filter to target dust, pollen, allergens, smoke, odours and fine particulate matter. With a stated coverage of up to 400 sq ft, it offers app and voice control, real-time PM2.5 monitoring, automatic operation and a filter designed to last up to 9,000 hours.

Specifications Number of filters 5 Filters included Pre-filter, nano-silver antibacterial layer, activated carbon filter and True HEPA H13 filter, with multiple pre-filtration stages CADR 330 m³/hr Coverage area 440 sq ft Special Features App and voice control, PM2.5 sensor, Auto mode, Sleep mode, QSensAI mode, scheduling, timer, child lock, filter replacement reminder Reason to buy Good filtration Low noise level Easy to use Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air purifier offers good value for money, with features matching its price point, and appreciate its ability to improve air quality within minutes. They praise its quiet operation, powerful filtration, and suitability for bedrooms.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and low noise level.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite features a sleek, compact white design with 360-degree air intake for efficient circulation. Its three-layer filtration system combines a primary filter, True HEPA filter with antibacterial coating and activated carbon filter to capture dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke and fine particles. Xiaomi claims 99.99% removal of 0.1-micron particles. With a 360 m³/hr CADR, coverage of up to 463 sq ft, smart app controls and real-time air-quality monitoring, it suits modern homes.

Specifications Number of filters 3 Filters included Primary filter, True HEPA filter with antibacterial coating and activated carbon filter CADR 360 m³/hr Coverage area 463 sq ft Special Features 360° air intake, real-time AQI and PM2.5 monitoring, temperature and humidity display, Xiaomi Home app control, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, filter replacement indicator, sleep mode, TUV Rheinland Allergy Care certification Reason to buy Effective filtration Low noise level Good smart controls Reason to avoid Fan noise at higher speeds

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air purifier to be of top-notch quality and consider it excellent value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness.

The Philips 900 Series Air Purifier features a compact charcoal-grey design that fits neatly into bedrooms, home offices and living spaces. Its three-layer filtration system combines a pre-filter, NanoProtect HEPA filter and activated carbon layer to capture fine airborne particles and help reduce odours. Philips claims 99.97% filtration of particles as small as 0.003 microns. With a 250 m³/hr CADR, real-time PM2.5 monitoring, app connectivity and a quiet Sleep mode, it offers convenient everyday air purification.

Specifications Number of filters 3 Filters included Primary filter, True HEPA filter with antibacterial coating and activated carbon filter CADR 250 m³/hr Coverage area 320 sq ft Special Features 360° air intake, real-time AQI and PM2.5 monitoring, temperature and humidity display, Xiaomi Home app control, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, filter replacement indicator, sleep mode, TUV Rheinland Allergy Care certification Reason to buy Effective filtration Low noise level Easy to use Reason to avoid Average durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the air purifier's filtration efficiency, with one noting it's incredibly effective at capturing tiny particles, and appreciate its positive impact on indoor air quality, with one mentioning it responds well to smoke and dust. They find it super quiet, easy to use.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness and quiet operation.

The Honeywell Air Touch V5 is a smart air purifier designed for bedrooms, living rooms and home offices. Its four-stage system combines a pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial layer, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon to capture fine particles and help reduce odours. With claimed coverage of up to 589 sq. ft. and a CADR of 380 m³/h, it also offers Wi-Fi app and Alexa voice control, a real-time PM2.5 display, sleep mode and a filter rated for up to 9,000 hours.

Specifications Number of filters 4 Filters included Pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA, activated carbon CADR 380 m³/h Coverage area 589 sq ft Special Features Wi-Fi app control and Alexa voice control, Real-time PM2.5 indicator Reason to buy Effective filtration Wi-Fi connectivity Reason to avoid Average noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air purifier easy to use and appreciate its WiFi connectivity through mobile app.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this air purifier for its effectiveness.

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