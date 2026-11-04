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Delhi-NCR's air quality is a concern again, but which air purifier should you bring home this winter?

Delhi-NCR's winter pollution makes indoor air quality a concern. Here are 7 air purifiers from Dyson, Xiaomi, Qubo and others to compare for your home.

Sparsh Sharma
Updated4 Nov 2026, 05:27 PM IST
Comparing air purifiers for winter? Explore seven options, their filtration features, room suitability and what Amazon buyers say about them.
Comparing air purifiers for winter? Explore seven options, their filtration features, room suitability and what Amazon buyers say about them.(AI Generated)
AI Quick Read

Delhi-NCR's AQI has already crossed 350, placing the region in the very poor category and making outdoor exposure a serious concern. Keeping windows shut may limit some outside pollution from entering, but indoor air can also contain fine particles, dust, smoke and other pollutants. An air purifier can help reduce certain airborne particles in an enclosed room, provided its capacity matches the space and its filters are maintained on time. The choice, however, is not as simple as picking a familiar brand. Room coverage, filtration technology, clean air delivery rate, noise levels and replacement-filter costs all deserve attention. Here in this article, we'll bring together seven options from Dyson, Xiaomi, Qubo, Honeywell, Philips and Coway for different home requirements.

Our PicksFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The Dyson HushJet HJ10 takes a different approach to air purification with its compact design and HushJet airflow technology. It uses a 360-degree electrostatic filter alongside an activated carbon filter for gases and odours. Dyson says the electrostatic filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns and can last up to five years. The purifier also monitors indoor air quality and adjusts its operation automatically.

Specifications

- Model
HJ10
- Filtration
360-degree electrostatic filter and activated carbon filter
- Particle removal
99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns
- Room coverage
Up to 1076 sq. ft.
- Electrostatic filter life
Up to five years
- Warranty
Two years

Reason to buy

- Compact design makes it easier to position in different parts of the home.

- Activated carbon filtration helps tackle certain gases and household odours.

- Automatic air-quality monitoring can adjust purification without constant manual input.

Reason to avoid

- The activated carbon filter has a separate recommended replacement schedule, adding to long-term maintenance.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the purifier's build quality and effectiveness, with some reporting that it works well even in larger rooms. Its quiet operation is another recurring positive. The available customer feedback is largely favourable, particularly for people who want effective purification without much operating noise.

Why we picked it

Dyson's HushJet airflow design and long-lasting electrostatic filter distinguish this model from conventional purifiers. It is worth considering if you want a compact machine with a focus on quiet operation and reduced filter replacement frequency.

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

A smaller purifier can make more sense for a bedroom or home office than a bulky machine designed for an entire living room. The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact uses three-layer filtration, combining a pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon. It has a particle CADR of 230m³/h, supports Xiaomi Home app control and offers a 20dB(A) Sleep Mode.

Specifications

- Model
AC-M18-SC
- Particle CADR
230m³/h
- Coverage area
Up to 400 sq. ft. based on 2 ACPH
- Filtration
Pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon
- Sleep Mode noise
20dB(A)
- Rated power
27W
- Smart control
Xiaomi Home app

Reason to buy

- Compact form makes it suitable for bedside tables and smaller rooms.

- Sleep Mode is designed to keep operating noise low overnight.

- App and voice-assistant support offer convenient control.

Reason to avoid

- Its 230m³/h CADR is lower than the larger Xiaomi 4 Lite and some other models in this list.

- The compact design is better suited to smaller spaces than large, open-plan rooms.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally praise the purifier's build quality and value for money. However, feedback on its effectiveness is mixed, with some reporting good performance and others mentioning malfunctioning units. Opinions also differ on noise levels, dust filtration, sensor readings and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Why we picked it

The compact dimensions and low-noise Sleep Mode make this Xiaomi a practical option for smaller rooms. Consider it if you want app-based control and everyday filtration without dedicating too much floor or table space to the purifier.

Qubo's Q400 is designed for rooms of up to 400 sq. ft. and combines a True HEPA 13 filter with activated carbon filtration. Its PM2.5 sensor tracks indoor particle levels, while Auto and Sleep modes reduce the need for constant adjustments. The Qubo app adds remote controls, scheduling and filter-status information. The model also supports voice assistants, making it a connected option for everyday home use.

Specifications

- Model
Q400
- Coverage area
400 sq. ft.
- CADR
330m³/h
- Filtration
True HEPA 13 and activated carbon
- Filter life
Up to 9,000 hours
- Maximum noise
55 dB/A
- Smart control
Qubo app, Alexa and Google Assistant

Reason to buy

- Room coverage and CADR make it suitable for medium-sized living spaces.

- App control allows users to schedule operation and monitor filter status.

- Auto mode adjusts fan speed according to detected air quality.

Reason to avoid

- Its stated coverage is limited to 400 sq. ft., so larger open-plan spaces may need a higher-capacity model.

- The maximum noise rating of 55 dB/A is worth considering if you are sensitive to fan noise.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the Q400's value and report that it can make rooms feel fresher within minutes. Its quiet operation, filtration and app controls also receive praise. Feedback on connectivity and the AQI indicator is less consistent, with some buyers reporting connection problems or inaccurate readings.

Why we picked it

The Q400 brings together room-level coverage, HEPA 13 filtration and connected controls. Its scheduling and Auto modes make it worth considering for households that want to monitor and manage indoor air quality through a smartphone.

The Air Touch V5 is designed for larger rooms, with Honeywell listing coverage of up to 589 sq. ft. Its four-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter. It also offers Wi-Fi and app controls, Alexa support and a real-time PM2.5 display. Honeywell lists a CADR of up to 380m³/h and filter life of up to 9,000 hours.

Specifications

- Model
Air Touch V5
- Coverage area
Up to 589 sq. ft. (55 sq. m)
- CADR
Up to 380m³/h
- Filtration
Four-stage, including H13 HEPA and activated carbon
- Filter life
Up to 9,000 hours
- Noise
22dB/A at low speed
- Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Honeywell Air Touch app and Alexa
- Warranty
Two years

Reason to buy

- Higher stated room coverage makes it suitable for larger bedrooms and living rooms.

- Four-stage filtration combines particle filtration with activated carbon.

- App controls and Alexa integration add flexibility to everyday operation.

Reason to avoid

- Its coverage limit may not be sufficient for very large or connected spaces.

- The 22dB/A noise figure applies to low-speed operation, not necessarily higher fan settings.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the purifier's ease of use and Wi-Fi connectivity through its mobile app. However, opinions on purification performance, sensor accuracy, noise and overall value are mixed. Some users report improvements in indoor air quality, while others mention inconsistent readings or disappointing performance.

Why we picked it

The Air Touch V5 stands out for its stated coverage of up to 589 sq. ft. and four-stage filtration. It is worth considering for larger rooms, particularly if remote control and a live PM2.5 display are priorities.

Philips' PureProtect Mini 900 Series is a compact option for bedrooms and smaller living spaces. The AC0920 uses two-layer filtration, combining a pre-filter with HEPA NanoProtect technology. Philips states that it captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns and offers a CADR of 250m³/h. A PM2.5 sensor, automatic mode and a low-noise Sleep Mode round out the feature set.

Specifications

- Model
AC0920/60
- Coverage area
Up to 30m²
- CADR
250m³/h
- Filtration
Pre-filter and HEPA NanoProtect
- Particle filtration
99.97% at 0.003 microns
- Sleep Mode noise
20.5dB
- Power consumption
21W
- Air-quality sensor
PM2.5

Reason to buy

- Compact design makes it easier to place in bedrooms and smaller rooms.

- Sleep Mode is designed for quieter operation at night.

- Automatic mode adjusts operation based on detected air quality.

Reason to avoid

- It does not offer Wi-Fi or app connectivity.

- Its 30m² coverage is lower than that of some larger models in this selection.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the Philips purifier's filtration performance and its ability to improve indoor air quality, with some mentioning its response to smoke and dust. Quiet operation, ease of use and value also receive positive feedback. App connectivity and long-term durability attract more mixed comments.

Why we picked it

Philips focuses on straightforward filtration rather than a long list of connected features. Its compact size, PM2.5 monitoring and quiet Sleep Mode make it worth considering for buyers who want a relatively simple bedroom purifier.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite offers a higher particle CADR than the smaller Mijia Compact model, making it more suitable for larger rooms. It uses a three-layer filtration system with a primary filter, True HEPA filter and activated carbon. The purifier also displays real-time PM2.5 readings, temperature and humidity, while Xiaomi Home app support allows remote monitoring and control.

Specifications

Model
BHR5992IN
Particle CADR
360m³/h
Effective coverage area
269 sq. ft. to 463 sq. ft.
Filtration
Primary filter, True HEPA filter and activated carbon
Particle filtration
99.99% elimination of 0.1μm particles
Night Mode noise
33.4dB(A)
Rated power
33W
Smart control
Xiaomi Home app

Reason to buy

Higher CADR and wider coverage make it suitable for larger rooms than the Compact model.

The display provides real-time PM2.5, temperature and humidity information.

App and voice-assistant support offer remote control options.

Reason to avoid

Its maximum stated coverage is 463 sq. ft., which may not be enough for larger open-plan areas.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the purifier's build quality and consider it good value for money. However, feedback on effectiveness is mixed, with some reporting good performance and others mentioning malfunctioning units. Buyers also disagree on noise levels, dust filtration, sensor accuracy and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Why we picked it

The 360m³/h particle CADR gives the 4 Lite an advantage over Xiaomi's smaller Compact model for rooms that need greater air circulation. It is worth considering if you want wider coverage alongside app-based monitoring.

The Coway Airmega 50 is designed for smaller spaces, with the brand listing a room size of 12.5m² or 135 sq. ft. It uses the company's three-stage HyperCaptive filtration system and has a particle sensor that adjusts airflow in Smart Mode. A colour-changing air-quality indicator provides a quick visual update, while Sleep Mode is intended to keep noise down overnight.

Specifications

Model
Airmega 50 (AP-0425C)
Recommended room size
12.5m² / 135 sq. ft.
Filtration
Three-stage HyperCaptive filtration
Particle removal
99.999% of ultra-fine particles down to 0.01 microns
Air intake
360-degree
Modes
Smart Mode and Sleep Mode
Features
Particle sensor, AQI indicator and filter replacement indicator

Reason to buy

Compact room coverage makes it suitable for smaller bedrooms and personal spaces.

Smart Mode adjusts airflow according to particle sensor readings.

The colour-changing AQI indicator makes indoor air-quality information easy to check.

Reason to avoid

Its stated room size of 135 sq. ft. is considerably smaller than several other options here.

It may not be suitable as the only purifier for a large living room or open-plan home.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the Airmega 50's ability to remove dust and pollen, with some reporting improvements in indoor air quality. Quiet operation, particularly in Sleep Mode, and easy setup also receive praise. Opinions on value and overall air-quality performance are mixed.

Why we picked it

The Airmega 50 is a small-room specialist rather than an all-purpose purifier for a large home. Its particle sensor, Smart Mode and 360-degree intake make it worth considering for a bedroom or compact personal space.

Top 3 features of air purifiers for winter pollution

Air purifierCoverage areaFiltrationSmart features
Dyson HushJet HJ10Up to 1076 sq. ft.Electrostatic and activated carbonAutomatic air-quality monitoring
Xiaomi Mijia 4 CompactUp to 400 sq. ft.HEPA and activated carbonXiaomi Home app
Qubo Q400400 sq. ft.True HEPA 13 and activated carbonApp, voice control and scheduling
Honeywell Air Touch V5Up to 589 sq. ft.Four-stage, H13 HEPAWi-Fi, app and Alexa
Philips PureProtect Mini 900Up to 30m²HEPA NanoProtectPM2.5 sensor and Auto Mode
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite269 to 463 sq. ft.True HEPA and activated carbonXiaomi Home app
Coway Airmega 50135 sq. ft.Three-stage HyperCaptiveParticle sensor and Smart Mode

Factors to consider when buying an air purifier

  • Room size and CADR: Match the purifier's recommended coverage and clean air delivery rate to the room where you plan to use it. A model designed for a bedroom may struggle in a large living room, especially during periods of heavy pollution.
  • Filtration system: Look for a purifier with effective particle filtration, such as HEPA or a clearly specified high-efficiency filter. Activated carbon is useful if you also want to tackle certain gases and household odours.
  • Noise levels: If the purifier will run overnight, check its Sleep Mode noise rating. Also look at the noise figures for higher fan speeds, since the quietest setting may not be enough when pollution levels rise.
  • Filter replacement and running costs: Check the price and availability of compatible replacement filters before buying. Filter life varies with usage and pollution levels, so a long advertised lifespan should not be treated as a guarantee.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesDelhi-NCR's air quality is a concern again, but which air purifier should you bring home this winter?

FAQs

Can an air purifier help during winter pollution in Delhi-NCR?

An air purifier with suitable particle filtration can reduce certain airborne pollutants indoors. Its effectiveness depends on room size, CADR, filter condition and how much outdoor air enters the room.

Should I keep windows closed while using an air purifier?

Keeping windows and doors closed while the purifier operates can help it clean the air in an enclosed space more effectively. Ventilation is still important when outdoor conditions allow it.

Is a HEPA filter important when buying an air purifier?

HEPA filtration is useful for capturing fine airborne particles such as dust, pollen and other allergens. Check the filter's stated efficiency and the purifier's CADR rather than relying on the word HEPA alone.

How often should I replace an air purifier filter?

It depends on the purifier, filter type, usage and pollution levels. Follow the manufacturer's replacement guidance and pay attention to filter-life indicators where available.

Can one air purifier clean an entire house?

Usually, one unit is intended for a defined room or coverage area. For a home with multiple rooms, you may need separate purifiers or need to move a unit between spaces.

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