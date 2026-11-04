Delhi-NCR's air quality is a concern again, but which air purifier should you bring home this winter?

Delhi-NCR's AQI has already crossed 350, placing the region in the very poor category and making outdoor exposure a serious concern. Keeping windows shut may limit some outside pollution from entering, but indoor air can also contain fine particles, dust, smoke and other pollutants. An air purifier can help reduce certain airborne particles in an enclosed room, provided its capacity matches the space and its filters are maintained on time. The choice, however, is not as simple as picking a familiar brand. Room coverage, filtration technology, clean air delivery rate, noise levels and replacement-filter costs all deserve attention. Here in this article, we'll bring together seven options from Dyson, Xiaomi, Qubo, Honeywell, Philips and Coway for different home requirements.
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The Dyson HushJet HJ10 takes a different approach to air purification with its compact design and HushJet airflow technology. It uses a 360-degree electrostatic filter alongside an activated carbon filter for gases and odours. Dyson says the electrostatic filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns and can last up to five years. The purifier also monitors indoor air quality and adjusts its operation automatically.
- Compact design makes it easier to position in different parts of the home.
- Activated carbon filtration helps tackle certain gases and household odours.
- Automatic air-quality monitoring can adjust purification without constant manual input.
- The activated carbon filter has a separate recommended replacement schedule, adding to long-term maintenance.
Customers appreciate the purifier's build quality and effectiveness, with some reporting that it works well even in larger rooms. Its quiet operation is another recurring positive. The available customer feedback is largely favourable, particularly for people who want effective purification without much operating noise.
Dyson's HushJet airflow design and long-lasting electrostatic filter distinguish this model from conventional purifiers. It is worth considering if you want a compact machine with a focus on quiet operation and reduced filter replacement frequency.
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A smaller purifier can make more sense for a bedroom or home office than a bulky machine designed for an entire living room. The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact uses three-layer filtration, combining a pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon. It has a particle CADR of 230m³/h, supports Xiaomi Home app control and offers a 20dB(A) Sleep Mode.
- Compact form makes it suitable for bedside tables and smaller rooms.
- Sleep Mode is designed to keep operating noise low overnight.
- App and voice-assistant support offer convenient control.
- Its 230m³/h CADR is lower than the larger Xiaomi 4 Lite and some other models in this list.
- The compact design is better suited to smaller spaces than large, open-plan rooms.
Customers generally praise the purifier's build quality and value for money. However, feedback on its effectiveness is mixed, with some reporting good performance and others mentioning malfunctioning units. Opinions also differ on noise levels, dust filtration, sensor readings and Wi-Fi connectivity.
The compact dimensions and low-noise Sleep Mode make this Xiaomi a practical option for smaller rooms. Consider it if you want app-based control and everyday filtration without dedicating too much floor or table space to the purifier.
Qubo's Q400 is designed for rooms of up to 400 sq. ft. and combines a True HEPA 13 filter with activated carbon filtration. Its PM2.5 sensor tracks indoor particle levels, while Auto and Sleep modes reduce the need for constant adjustments. The Qubo app adds remote controls, scheduling and filter-status information. The model also supports voice assistants, making it a connected option for everyday home use.
- Room coverage and CADR make it suitable for medium-sized living spaces.
- App control allows users to schedule operation and monitor filter status.
- Auto mode adjusts fan speed according to detected air quality.
- Its stated coverage is limited to 400 sq. ft., so larger open-plan spaces may need a higher-capacity model.
- The maximum noise rating of 55 dB/A is worth considering if you are sensitive to fan noise.
Customers appreciate the Q400's value and report that it can make rooms feel fresher within minutes. Its quiet operation, filtration and app controls also receive praise. Feedback on connectivity and the AQI indicator is less consistent, with some buyers reporting connection problems or inaccurate readings.
The Q400 brings together room-level coverage, HEPA 13 filtration and connected controls. Its scheduling and Auto modes make it worth considering for households that want to monitor and manage indoor air quality through a smartphone.
The Air Touch V5 is designed for larger rooms, with Honeywell listing coverage of up to 589 sq. ft. Its four-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter. It also offers Wi-Fi and app controls, Alexa support and a real-time PM2.5 display. Honeywell lists a CADR of up to 380m³/h and filter life of up to 9,000 hours.
- Higher stated room coverage makes it suitable for larger bedrooms and living rooms.
- Four-stage filtration combines particle filtration with activated carbon.
- App controls and Alexa integration add flexibility to everyday operation.
- Its coverage limit may not be sufficient for very large or connected spaces.
- The 22dB/A noise figure applies to low-speed operation, not necessarily higher fan settings.
Customers appreciate the purifier's ease of use and Wi-Fi connectivity through its mobile app. However, opinions on purification performance, sensor accuracy, noise and overall value are mixed. Some users report improvements in indoor air quality, while others mention inconsistent readings or disappointing performance.
The Air Touch V5 stands out for its stated coverage of up to 589 sq. ft. and four-stage filtration. It is worth considering for larger rooms, particularly if remote control and a live PM2.5 display are priorities.
Philips' PureProtect Mini 900 Series is a compact option for bedrooms and smaller living spaces. The AC0920 uses two-layer filtration, combining a pre-filter with HEPA NanoProtect technology. Philips states that it captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns and offers a CADR of 250m³/h. A PM2.5 sensor, automatic mode and a low-noise Sleep Mode round out the feature set.
- Compact design makes it easier to place in bedrooms and smaller rooms.
- Sleep Mode is designed for quieter operation at night.
- Automatic mode adjusts operation based on detected air quality.
- It does not offer Wi-Fi or app connectivity.
- Its 30m² coverage is lower than that of some larger models in this selection.
Customers praise the Philips purifier's filtration performance and its ability to improve indoor air quality, with some mentioning its response to smoke and dust. Quiet operation, ease of use and value also receive positive feedback. App connectivity and long-term durability attract more mixed comments.
Philips focuses on straightforward filtration rather than a long list of connected features. Its compact size, PM2.5 monitoring and quiet Sleep Mode make it worth considering for buyers who want a relatively simple bedroom purifier.
The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite offers a higher particle CADR than the smaller Mijia Compact model, making it more suitable for larger rooms. It uses a three-layer filtration system with a primary filter, True HEPA filter and activated carbon. The purifier also displays real-time PM2.5 readings, temperature and humidity, while Xiaomi Home app support allows remote monitoring and control.
Higher CADR and wider coverage make it suitable for larger rooms than the Compact model.
The display provides real-time PM2.5, temperature and humidity information.
App and voice-assistant support offer remote control options.
Its maximum stated coverage is 463 sq. ft., which may not be enough for larger open-plan areas.
Customers praise the purifier's build quality and consider it good value for money. However, feedback on effectiveness is mixed, with some reporting good performance and others mentioning malfunctioning units. Buyers also disagree on noise levels, dust filtration, sensor accuracy and Wi-Fi connectivity.
The 360m³/h particle CADR gives the 4 Lite an advantage over Xiaomi's smaller Compact model for rooms that need greater air circulation. It is worth considering if you want wider coverage alongside app-based monitoring.
The Coway Airmega 50 is designed for smaller spaces, with the brand listing a room size of 12.5m² or 135 sq. ft. It uses the company's three-stage HyperCaptive filtration system and has a particle sensor that adjusts airflow in Smart Mode. A colour-changing air-quality indicator provides a quick visual update, while Sleep Mode is intended to keep noise down overnight.
Compact room coverage makes it suitable for smaller bedrooms and personal spaces.
Smart Mode adjusts airflow according to particle sensor readings.
The colour-changing AQI indicator makes indoor air-quality information easy to check.
Its stated room size of 135 sq. ft. is considerably smaller than several other options here.
It may not be suitable as the only purifier for a large living room or open-plan home.
Customers appreciate the Airmega 50's ability to remove dust and pollen, with some reporting improvements in indoor air quality. Quiet operation, particularly in Sleep Mode, and easy setup also receive praise. Opinions on value and overall air-quality performance are mixed.
The Airmega 50 is a small-room specialist rather than an all-purpose purifier for a large home. Its particle sensor, Smart Mode and 360-degree intake make it worth considering for a bedroom or compact personal space.
|Air purifier
|Coverage area
|Filtration
|Smart features
|Dyson HushJet HJ10
|Up to 1076 sq. ft.
|Electrostatic and activated carbon
|Automatic air-quality monitoring
|Xiaomi Mijia 4 Compact
|Up to 400 sq. ft.
|HEPA and activated carbon
|Xiaomi Home app
|Qubo Q400
|400 sq. ft.
|True HEPA 13 and activated carbon
|App, voice control and scheduling
|Honeywell Air Touch V5
|Up to 589 sq. ft.
|Four-stage, H13 HEPA
|Wi-Fi, app and Alexa
|Philips PureProtect Mini 900
|Up to 30m²
|HEPA NanoProtect
|PM2.5 sensor and Auto Mode
|Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite
|269 to 463 sq. ft.
|True HEPA and activated carbon
|Xiaomi Home app
|Coway Airmega 50
|135 sq. ft.
|Three-stage HyperCaptive
|Particle sensor and Smart Mode
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FAQs
Can an air purifier help during winter pollution in Delhi-NCR?
An air purifier with suitable particle filtration can reduce certain airborne pollutants indoors. Its effectiveness depends on room size, CADR, filter condition and how much outdoor air enters the room.
Should I keep windows closed while using an air purifier?
Keeping windows and doors closed while the purifier operates can help it clean the air in an enclosed space more effectively. Ventilation is still important when outdoor conditions allow it.
Is a HEPA filter important when buying an air purifier?
HEPA filtration is useful for capturing fine airborne particles such as dust, pollen and other allergens. Check the filter's stated efficiency and the purifier's CADR rather than relying on the word HEPA alone.
How often should I replace an air purifier filter?
It depends on the purifier, filter type, usage and pollution levels. Follow the manufacturer's replacement guidance and pay attention to filter-life indicators where available.
Can one air purifier clean an entire house?
Usually, one unit is intended for a defined room or coverage area. For a home with multiple rooms, you may need separate purifiers or need to move a unit between spaces.