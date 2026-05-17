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Delhi’s 45°C heat vs Mumbai’s high humidity: How to choose the right AC for your city in 2026

India’s extreme 2026 summer demands smarter AC buying. From Delhi’s 45°C heatwaves to Mumbai’s sticky humidity, here’s how choosing the right AC for your climate can save comfort, money, and lifespan.

Published17 May 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Find out what fearure you need in your AC for perfect cooling in your region.
Find out what fearure you need in your AC for perfect cooling in your region.(AI Generated)

By Aishwarya Faraswal

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

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India’s summer in 2026 is not just hot, it is extreme. While North India is battling brutal “Loo” winds and temperatures touching 50°C+, coastal cities are struggling with unbearable humidity levels that make even 34°C feel exhausting.

Our Picks

Our Picks

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Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star, New Star rated, Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, Fast Cooling at 48 °C, PM 2.5 Filter, Anti-Rust Tech, CWCVBM-VQ1D123,White)View Details...

₹25,990

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Voltas 243V Venus Plus 2 ton 3 star inverter Split AC | 5-IN-1 Adjustable mode | Energy Efficient | High ambient Cooling-cools even at 55°C| Copper Condenser Coil | 50ft. Air throw | WhiteView Details...

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IFB 1.5 Ton 3 Star,New star rated,AI Powered Inverter Split AC,Hybrid Mode, 8in1 Flexi Mode, Heavy Duty Compressor, 4 Way Swing, Self Clean, Dual Gold Fins,100% Copper Tubes,CI193GN22RGM3, whiteView Details...

₹36,990

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Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star,New Star Rated, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, DigiQ Hepta Sensor, Blue Fins,Turbo Cool,Blue Fins (IA318ZXUS, White)View Details...

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Voltas 1.5 ton 3 star,New star rated, Rating Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode, 2-Way Air Swing, Anti-dust Filter with Anti Microbial Coating, Auto Clean (183INV CAV, White)View Details...

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

And that is exactly why buying an air conditioner in 2026 is no longer about simply choosing a “good AC.” The real challenge is choosing an AC designed for your local climate.

An AC that performs brilliantly in Delhi’s dry heat may struggle in Mumbai’s salty, humid environment. Similarly, a model designed for coastal weather may not deliver the aggressive cooling needed during Rajasthan-style heatwaves.

After closely tracking the evolution of home cooling appliances over the years, from fixed-speed compressors to AI-powered inverter systems, one thing has become very clear, people often buy ACs based on discounts or star ratings alone, while ignoring climate compatibility. That mistake can lead to weak cooling, high electricity bills, faster gas leakage, or even compressor failures within a few summers.

So, if you are planning to buy a new AC this season, here is a practical guide to choosing the right technology for your city.

If you live in Delhi, Jaipur or North India: Focus on extreme heat cooling

In cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, and parts of Rajasthan, the problem is not humidity, it is intense dry heat. During peak afternoons, outdoor temperatures can cross 48°C to 52°C, putting enormous stress on air conditioners.

Many standard ACs struggle in these conditions because the outdoor unit cannot release heat efficiently. This often results in poor cooling performance, overheating, or sudden tripping.

Features that matter most in extreme heat

1. High ambient cooling support

Always check the maximum temperature rating of the AC. In 2026, many premium models are designed to deliver cooling even at 52°C or 55°C ambient temperature.

Look for terms like:

  • 52°C cooling
  • High ambient operation
  • Extreme temperature cooling
  • These features are especially useful during North Indian heatwaves.

2. Heavy-duty inverter compressor

A powerful inverter compressor is essential for maintaining steady cooling without constantly shutting down.

Modern inverter ACs adjust compressor speed depending on room temperature, reducing stress on the system and improving energy efficiency during long usage hours.

3. Turbo or fast cooling modes

When your room feels like an oven after a long summer afternoon, turbo cooling modes can quickly bring down the temperature.

Look for features like Viraat Mode, Powerful Mode, Jet Cool, Turbo Cool that help increase compressor output temporarily for faster cooling recovery.

4. 5-star energy rating

In Delhi and nearby regions, ACs often run for 8–12 hours daily during peak summer. A higher energy rating becomes extremely important for controlling electricity bills.

With rising power tariffs in 2026, a 5-star inverter AC can significantly reduce long-term running costs.

Best ACs for Delhi heatwave with these features

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If you live in Mumbai, Chennai or Kolkata: Humidity is the real enemy

In coastal cities, temperatures may appear lower on paper, but humidity changes everything. Even at 33°C or 34°C, high moisture levels make rooms feel sticky, sweaty, and uncomfortable.

In these regions, cooling alone is not enough. Your AC must also remove excess moisture from the air effectively.

Features that matter most in coastal cities

1. Dedicated Dry Mode

Dry mode is one of the most underrated AC features for humid cities.

Instead of aggressively lowering room temperature, dry mode focuses on removing moisture from the air. This makes the room feel cooler and more comfortable without excessive chilling.

It can also help reduce electricity consumption during moderately hot but highly humid days.

2. Anti-Corrosion Protection

Salt-heavy coastal air can slowly damage condenser coils and internal components. Over time, this may lead to gas leakage, reduced cooling, and expensive repairs.

That is why anti-corrosion coating is extremely important for homes near coastal areas.

Look for features like: Gold Fin coating, Blue Fin coatin, Ocean Black Protection, Durafin protection

These protective layers help extend the life of copper condenser coils.

3. Self-Clean Technology

High humidity creates the perfect environment for mold, fungus, and bacterial growth inside the indoor unit.

Modern self-clean or frost self-clean technologies help remove moisture, dust, and microbial buildup from the evaporator section, improving hygiene and airflow.

4. Air Purification Features

Coastal cities often deal with dust, moisture, and pollution together. Features like PM filters, nanoe technology, or HD filtration can improve indoor comfort, especially during monsoon months.

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Delhi heat vs Mumbai humidity: Key AC features you should prioritise in 2026

Feature/AspectDelhi & North India (Dry Heat)Mumbai & Coastal Cities (Humid Heat)
Main Weather ChallengeExtreme temperatures reaching 48°C–52°CHigh humidity and sticky indoor air
Top AC PriorityHigh ambient cooling performanceStrong dehumidification capability
Ideal AC FeaturesTurbo cooling, heavy-duty inverter compressor, 52°C cooling supportDry mode, self-clean technology, humidity sensors
Recommended Condenser TypeCopper condenser for faster heat exchangeAnti-corrosion coated copper condenser
Most Useful TechnologyFast cooling and powerful airflowAnti-rust coating and moisture control
Best Star Rating Choice5-Star AC for long daily usage3-Star or 4-Star can often be sufficient
Common Problem FacedAC tripping or weak cooling during heatwavesMold growth, gas leakage, coil corrosion
Recommended Temperature Setting24°C–25°C for lower electricity bills24°C with ceiling fan for better comfort

The big 2026 shift: New BEE star rating rules

India’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has introduced stricter efficiency benchmarks from January 2026 onward.

This means many ACs that were previously rated 5-star may now fall under lower categories due to revised ISEER standards.

Here is what buyers should know:

  • A 2025 “5-Star AC” may now perform similarly to a 2026 “4-Star AC”
  • Always check the label validity period before buying
  • Compare actual annual power consumption instead of relying only on star labels
  • If you are buying older stock during online sales, pay close attention to manufacturing year and BEE label updates.

The 24°C rule can save more electricity than you think

One of the biggest mistakes people make is setting the AC to 18°C immediately.

According to energy efficiency recommendations, maintaining your AC at 24°C–25°C can reduce electricity usage significantly while still keeping the room comfortable.

In dry cities: A moderate temperature setting reduces compressor stress and prevents excessive power consumption.

In Humid Cities: Pairing the AC at 24°C with a ceiling fan creates a better cooling sensation because moving air feels naturally cooler on the skin.

The best AC in 2026 is not necessarily the most expensive or the most feature-packed model. It is the one designed for your city’s climate conditions.

If you live in Delhi, Jaipur, or other heatwave-prone regions, focus on compressor performance and high-temperature cooling capability.

If you live in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, or coastal areas, prioritize humidity control and corrosion resistance.

Because in today’s extreme Indian summers, choosing the right AC is no longer just about cooling — it is about surviving your local climate smarter.

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The Research & Expertise

For this guide, I researched multiple window ACs and split ACs across different budgets, tonnage options, and feature categories from brands like LG, Samsung, Voltas, Daikin, Blue Star, Lloyd, Panasonic and more. I compared factors such as cooling performance, inverter compressor efficiency, noise levels, airflow throw, energy ratings, installation requirements, maintenance costs, smart features, and real-world usability in Indian weather conditions.

I also analysed buyer reviews, long-term user feedback, and service experiences to understand durability, after-sales support, electricity consumption, and everyday practicality. Like all HT journalists, my recommendations and insights are based entirely on independent research, category expertise, and consumer relevance.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesDelhi’s 45°C heat vs Mumbai’s high humidity: How to choose the right AC for your city in 2026
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Meet your Guide

Aishwarya Faraswal

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun....Read more

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