Delhi’s air is about to turn toxic: Here’s your complete air purifier maintenance guide before winter

Delhi’s air quality index already sits at 183 and could cross 300 as winter approaches. Pollution levels usually triple during this period, and in 2024, purifier filters clogged within 15 days, leading to ₹20,000–30,000 in replacements. Without proper upkeep, even indoor air can become just as hazardous.

Universal maintenance tasks Air purifiers work best when maintained regularly, especially before and after winter, when dust, soot, and smoke peak.

Pre-filter cleaning : Wash or vacuum the pre-filter every week during the festive season (normally every 2–4 weeks). It traps large particles like dust and pet hair. A clogged pre-filter cuts airflow and strains the motor.

: Wash or vacuum the pre-filter every week during the festive season (normally every 2–4 weeks). It traps large particles like dust and pet hair. A clogged pre-filter cuts airflow and strains the motor. Sensor cleaning : Once every two months, use a cotton swab or soft brush to clean the dust sensor and monitor lens. Polluted sensors give false readings and may keep your purifier flashing red even with clean filters.

: Once every two months, use a cotton swab or soft brush to clean the dust sensor and monitor lens. Polluted sensors give false readings and may keep your purifier flashing red even with clean filters. Filter replacement: HEPA filters usually last 6–12 months, but in cities like Delhi, change them twice a year. Activated carbon filters need replacement every 3–6 months. Brand-specific maintenance and USPs

Honeywell (Budget-friendly): Honeywell purifiers feature a 4-stage H13 HEPA system that removes 99.99% of pollutants and covers rooms up to 388 sq ft. The washable pre-filter should be vacuumed often and replaced every 3 months. The main HEPA lasts about a year. Some models have washable ifD filters. Rinse them quarterly. Always reset the filter indicator after replacement.

Levoit (Mid-range): Known for quiet operation and multiple filter types (Toxin Absorber, Smoke Remover), Levoit models clean rooms up to 350 sq ft. Vacuum pre-filters every 1–3 months and replace main filters every 6–12 months. Stick to official filters; cheap substitutes can leak air or emit odours.

Dyson (Flagship): Dyson purifiers use sealed 360° Combi Glass HEPA + Carbon filters and smart app control. Never wash the filters, always replace them annually, or when the LCD alert appears. Wipe the exterior with a damp cloth only. The latest model, Purifier Cool PC1-TP11 ( ₹39,900), offers 350° oscillation and app-based air tracking.

Sharp (Japanese tech): Equipped with Plasmacluster Ion technology, Sharp purifiers actively neutralize microbes and handle high PM2.5 conditions. Vacuum HEPA and carbon filters monthly, never wash them. Pre-filters can be washed and dried thoroughly every two weeks. The “HAZE” mode runs an hour-long cleaning cycle designed for Indian smog conditions.

Coway (Premium long-life): Coway’s Green Anti-Virus HEPA filter lasts about a year (8,500 hours). The washable pre-filter should be cleaned every 2–4 weeks. LED indicators show which filter needs attention. HEPA and carbon filters are non-washable, replace when the light turns on. Coway’s design allows clean, touch-free cartridge removal.

Winter-specific maintenance tips A week before deciding to start using the air purifier, deep-clean all pre-filters and check replacement alerts. Dust and smoke rise sharply during the evening, so run your purifier on the highest setting during these hours. Clean sensors regularly for accurate readings. After the festivities, expect filters to wear out faster, many users need replacements within 2–4 weeks. Deep-clean washable parts and wipe sensors with cotton swabs. If your purifier feels weaker or noisier, it’s likely time to replace the filters, even if the indicator hasn’t triggered.

Common mistakes to avoid Late filter changes, poor placement, and blocked vents reduce purifier performance. Keep 3–5 feet of open space around units and avoid tight corners. Clean sensors to prevent false readings, and never use third-party filters. Always clean vents and casings, dust buildup cuts air intake and lowers efficiency.

Budget vs. flagship considerations Budget purifiers like Honeywell and Levoit cost less initially but need frequent filter changes ( ₹1,000– ₹3,000 yearly). Mid-range models like Sharp and Coway last longer and offer features like ion cleaning or longer filter life. Dyson sits at the premium end with minimal maintenance, smart controls, and quieter operation, but costs more upfront.