Dell 15 AI PCs compared: Best options for productivity, multitasking, and entertainment

AI PCs are no longer niche machines built for developers or creators. Laptop brands are now pushing AI features into mainstream devices aimed at students, office workers, remote employees, and even casual home users. Dell’s new Dell 15 lineup is part of that shift. Instead of chasing flashy specs, these laptops focus on practical upgrades that affect daily use, faster multitasking, AI-assisted tools, improved battery charging, and quieter performance.

The bigger story here is Intel’s Core Ultra platform. Dell has paired the latest Core Ultra H-series processors with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), allowing AI-based tasks to run locally instead of relying heavily on cloud processing. That matters for features like noise cancellation during video calls, AI-assisted search, image clean-up, and Microsoft Copilot features built into Windows 11.

The Dell 15 range also sticks to basics that still matter: a 15-inch Full HD display, a full-size keyboard with a number pad, fast SSD storage, and a chassis that remains easy to carry around for work or classes.

What the Dell 15 Series Gets Right The lineup focuses on usability over marketing gimmicks. Across variants, Dell offers:

Intel Core Ultra processors with integrated AI support

Dedicated Copilot key for Windows AI tools

Full HD anti-glare display with slim bezels

ExpressCharge support that reaches 80 percent in around one hour

Dell ComfortView for reduced blue light exposure

AI-backed noise reduction for calls

SSD storage across models

Lightweight design around 1.66kg Dell has also pushed sustainability claims with recycled plastic materials, lower cobalt battery usage, and recyclable packaging. The laptops are ENERGY STAR certified and carry EPEAT Gold registration.

1. Dell 15 AI Powered Intel Core Ultra 5 225H

This version is designed for users who need a dependable machine for classes, office work, browsing, meetings, and regular multitasking. The Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor handles everyday workloads without unnecessary power consumption, while the built-in NPU helps manage AI-based tasks more efficiently.

The laptop ships with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, which should work fine for standard productivity use, browser-heavy workflows, document editing, and media streaming. The 15.6-inch Full HD display keeps things simple with narrow bezels and an anti-glare coating that helps during long usage sessions.

Dell has also added a dedicated Copilot key, giving quick access to Microsoft’s AI tools on Windows 11. For users who spend long hours on calls or assignments, features like AI noise reduction and ComfortView software make practical sense rather than feeling like marketing add-ons. ExpressCharge support is another useful addition, especially for students and commuters who may not stay plugged in all day.

2. Dell 15 AI Powered Intel Core Ultra 7 225H Laptop

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Users dealing with heavier workloads will get more value from the Core Ultra 7 model. This version increases memory to 16GB RAM while keeping the 512GB SSD configuration intact. That extra RAM matters for users running multiple applications simultaneously, handling large spreadsheets, editing presentations, or managing browser-heavy workflows.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 processor also gives the laptop more headroom for AI-assisted features and sustained multitasking. While this is not a gaming laptop or a high-end editing workstation, it is capable enough for business users, remote professionals, and users working with moderate creative tasks. The Full HD display remains unchanged, but Dell continues offering practical features like the anti-glare coating, ComfortView software, and AI-powered call enhancements. Despite the higher-end hardware, the machine still weighs around 1.66kg, which keeps it portable enough for regular travel between office, home, or campus.

3. Dell 15 AI Powered Intel Core Ultra 5 225H With 16GB RAM

This configuration sits somewhere in the middle of the lineup. It combines the Core Ultra 5 processor with 16GB RAM, making it a more balanced option for buyers who want better multitasking performance without paying for the Core Ultra 7 model.

For many users, this may actually be the smarter buy in the range. The jump from 8GB to 16GB memory makes a noticeable difference in daily usage, especially with modern browsers, AI-assisted software tools, video calls, and multitasking workloads consuming more system memory than before.

The display reaches up to 300 nits of brightness and continues using Dell’s narrow-bezel approach. The lightweight chassis, Copilot integration, SSD storage, and fast charging support remain part of the package.

4. Dell 15 AMD Ryzen 5 Variant

Dell is also offering an AMD-powered option in the same series for users who prefer Ryzen processors or want a different pricing balance. This model uses the AMD Ryzen 5 7530U Hexa Core processor alongside 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Unlike the Intel AI-focused models, this version leans more toward standard productivity and entertainment use rather than dedicated AI acceleration.

One major difference is the 120Hz Full HD display, which makes scrolling, animations, and video playback appear smoother than standard 60Hz panels. Integrated AMD Radeon graphics also help with casual gaming and media performance.

Dell bundles Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office Home 2024 with this model, which may appeal to students and home users looking for an out-of-the-box setup. At 1.67kg, portability remains nearly identical to the Intel variants.

5 Things to Consider Before Buying the Dell 15 AI PCs 1. Choose the Right Processor for Your Workload The Core Ultra 5 variants are suitable for office work, classes, browsing, and regular multitasking. If you frequently handle large spreadsheets, heavy multitasking, or light creative workloads, the Core Ultra 7 model makes more sense.

2. Don’t Ignore RAM Configuration The 8GB RAM model works for basic usage, but 16GB RAM is the safer choice in 2026. Modern browsers, AI tools, video meetings, and Windows 11 features consume more memory than before.

3. Check Whether You Actually Need AI Features The dedicated NPU helps with AI-assisted tasks like noise reduction, Copilot features, and background processing. If your work mostly involves documents, streaming, and browsing, AI may not be a deciding factor.

4. Look at Display Usage, Not Just Screen Size All models offer a 15.6-inch Full HD panel, but the AMD variant also includes a 120Hz refresh rate. If you watch content often or prefer smoother scrolling, that version may feel better during daily use.

5. Consider Portability and Charging At around 1.66kg, the Dell 15 series remains travel-friendly for office commuters and students. ExpressCharge support is also useful if you need quick charging between meetings or classes.

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