Dell launches Plus series monitors in India with smooth visuals and sleek design

If you spend most of your day switching between spreadsheets, films, and games, Dell’s latest Plus series monitors might just hit the sweet spot. The brand has rolled out four new models in India designed to handle everything from study sessions to weekend movie marathons.

Iqbal
Published31 Oct 2025, 06:24 PM IST
Dell launches Plus series monitors in India with 144Hz refresh rate and eye comfort. (www.dell.com)

Dell has expanded its display portfolio in India with the launch of its new Plus Monitor series. The lineup includes the Dell 24 Plus (S2425HSM), Dell 27 Plus (S2725HSM), Dell 27 Plus QHD (S2725DSM), and Dell 27 Plus QHD USB-C (S2725DC). These monitors are positioned to serve home users, professionals, and students who seek a fine balance between entertainment, productivity, and everyday usability.

Balanced specs for everyday needs

The first thing that stands out is the refresh rate. At 144Hz, these displays feel incredibly fluid, whether you are scrolling through documents or enjoying action-packed scenes. Combine that with a 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync, and the result is visibly smoother visuals without the annoying screen tearing that can spoil a movie or game.

The panels use IPS technology, which ensures rich, accurate colours and wide viewing angles. With 99% sRGB coverage and brightness levels between 300 and 350 nits, the colours remain lively without feeling harsh. Dell’s minimalist design adds a professional touch to any setup, while the sturdy base keeps things stable even when you adjust the screen angle.

For your eyes and your ears

Anyone who spends long hours staring at a screen will appreciate the comfort-focused approach. The entire lineup is TUV Rheinland 4-star certified, which means reduced blue light emissions and flicker-free visuals. Dell’s ComfortView Plus adds an extra layer of protection for the eyes, making these monitors suitable for students, creators, and professionals who clock in serious screen time.

Audio is handled by dual 3W speakers that are surprisingly good for built-ins, and Dell’s software lets you tweak the sound profile to your taste. It’s a handy touch for users who like switching between video calls and playlists without juggling extra hardware.

The USB-C edge

The real game-changer is the USB-C version of the 27-inch QHD model. It supports power delivery, data transfer, and video through one cable, creating a cleaner desk setup. Laptop users, in particular, will love this simple and efficient connection.

Pricing

The lineup starts at 11,399 for the 24-inch model and goes up to 23,699 for the fully loaded QHD USB-C variant. Considering the feature set, the pricing feels fair and competitive, especially for users who value both comfort and versatility.

