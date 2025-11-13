Dell Pro Plus EB525 TWS earbuds launched in India at ₹18,699 with Microsoft Teams Open Office and Zoom certifications

Dell is not aiming these Pro Plus EB525 TWS earbuds at casual music listeners. At ₹18,699, they are meant for people who spend most of their day on calls, and for IT teams that need something they can deploy across the workforce and manage without constant hand holding.

The real differentiator here is the Microsoft Teams Open Office certification. Dell says this is the first product globally to get that tag, which is designed for devices used in noisy, shared spaces where call quality often suffers. On top of that, Zoom certification reinforces that this is a work headset built around reliable conferencing, not a regular consumer pair trying to do everything.

On the technical side, Dell uses 11.6 mm drivers along with AI-based noise filtering and adaptive Active Noise Cancellation. A deep neural network trained on over 500 million noise samples is used to separate the user’s voice from background noise so that the person on the other end hears the conversation, not the room. Adaptive ANC then reduces ambient sound, while Enhanced Transparency Mode lets in enough of the surroundings to keep the user aware of colleagues, traffic or public announcements.

Advertisement

The Pro Plus EB525 is also built with IT management in mind. The earbuds can be monitored and configured through a central dashboard, which is valuable for organisations running large fleets of devices. Integration with Dell Display and Peripheral Manager allows updates and feature improvements to be pushed in a controlled way, without relying on every individual user to manage firmware on their own. Because the earbuds are tuned to work smoothly with Dell laptops and docks, they fit naturally into existing Dell-heavy environments.

Dell Pro Plus EB525 earbuds. (Dell)

Comfort and everyday usability are treated as core requirements rather than afterthoughts. The earbuds ship with four ear tip sizes in the box, XS, S, M and L, to help users get a reliable seal for longer calls. The lightweight design is meant for extended wear. An IP54 rating provides protection against dust and splashes, which aligns with daily commuting and office use. Touch controls on the earbuds handle ANC, Transparency Mode, volume, calls and media, while the Dell Audio mobile app offers access to equalisers and presets for users who want more control over sound.

Advertisement

The charging case is small enough to live in a work bag or pocket without drawing attention. Taken together, the buds and case are clearly aimed at hybrid workers who move between home, office, co-working spaces and airports, and who need call quality to remain consistent across all of those environments. This is a tool for communication first, not a pair of showpiece earbuds for music.

In that context, the Dell Pro Plus EB525 TWS earbuds land as a specialist option for enterprises and professionals whose primary workload is meetings. The combination of Microsoft Teams Open Office and Zoom certifications, AI-based voice isolation, adaptive ANC, app level controls and structured IT management support gives them a defined role in a segment that is now crowded but still short on truly work-first audio gear.