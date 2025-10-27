Subscribe

Dell unveils Pro Max desktop powered by Nvidia GB10 GPU for creators in India

Dell has officially launched the Dell Pro Max desktop system in India, powered by Nvidia's Grace Blackwell GB10 GPU. It marks a major step in local AI computing, offering users data centre-grade performance in a compact desktop format. 

Iqbal
27 Oct 2025
Advertisement
Dell brings data centre power to the desk with Pro Max GB10 desktop.
Dell brings data centre power to the desk with Pro Max GB10 desktop. (https://www.dell.com/)

Dell has unveiled its new Dell Pro Max desktop system featuring Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell GB10 GPU in India. The company describes it as its most powerful desktop system yet, built to meet the needs of researchers, developers, and creators who work on artificial intelligence, high-end research, and complex design projects.

Advertisement

The system aims to deliver data centre-grade AI power to the desktop, helping users overcome common challenges such as limited computing capacity and expensive cloud usage. Dell says the new system will allow professionals to train and test AI models locally with enhanced speed, security, and efficiency.

Price and core specifications

The Dell Pro Max with GB10 GPU starts at 3,99,000 in India. It is meant for professional users, not casual computing tasks. The desktop uses the Nvidia Grace Blackwell GB10 GPU with a 20-core ARM CPU. It includes 128GB of LPDDR5x unified memory and up to 4TB SSD storage with PCIe Gen 4.

The operating system is Nvidia DGX OS, and the performance capacity reaches up to 1000 FP4 TOPS. In simple terms, this desktop is designed to handle massive AI models and large datasets. It has multiple connectivity options such as four USB Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1b, RJ45 10GbE, and two QSFP ports.

Advertisement

The large unified memory allows users to run AI models of up to 200 billion parameters. That is a major jump from the earlier generation’s limit of 45 billion. The system also includes important pre-installed tools like CUDA, JupyterLab, Docker, and AI Workbench.

Designed for professionals and creators

The Dell Pro Max GB10 offers speed and flexibility for professionals who want local AI computing without relying on cloud servers. Researchers can test and train large models like Llama 3.3 70B locally, while startups can build scalable AI solutions without incurring high cloud costs. Industries such as banking and healthcare can also benefit from the ability to train AI models on-site, keeping sensitive data secure.

For creative professionals and game developers, this desktop offers a platform to develop new AI-based content, characters, and simulations. Those who need even more power can connect two systems to operate as one, making it capable of handling AI models with up to 400 billion parameters.

Advertisement

The Dell Pro Max with GB10 is more than just a workstation. It is a complete AI solution for anyone who needs reliability, data privacy, and immense performance. Dell has created a product that can turn a desk into a small AI supercomputer, offering advanced capabilities once limited to data centres.

 
 
