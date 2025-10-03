Dhamaka offers on 5 star washing machines on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Discover dhamaka offers on 5-Star washing machines in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Shop top brands with AI features, steam wash, and energy savings at unbeatable festive prices.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published3 Oct 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Best deals on 5-star washing machines during Amazon sale.
Best deals on 5-star washing machines during Amazon sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has opened the doors to massive dhamaka offers on 5-Star washing machines, making it the perfect time to upgrade your home appliances. With top brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, Bosch, and Godrej, you can now bring home energy-efficient machines that save on electricity bills while offering powerful cleaning performance.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)View Details...

₹33,990

...
Check Details

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)View Details...

₹37,490

...
Check Details

LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White)View Details...

...
Get Price

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black)View Details...

₹19,490

...
Check Details

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)View Details...

...
Get Price
View More...

From AI-driven features to steam wash and Wi-Fi connectivity, these 5 Star washing machines combine convenience with durability. Whether you live alone or in a large family, there’s a perfect model waiting for you at an unbeatable price this festive season.

Super offers on LG 5 star washing machine during Amazon sale

Looking to upgrade your laundry game? The Amazon Sale 2025 brings super offers on LG 5-Star washing machines that balance performance with energy savings. Packed with AI Direct Drive, steam wash, and Wi-Fi control, these machines make laundry less of a chore and more of a convenience. Whether it’s tackling tough stains or caring for delicate fabrics, LG has you covered, and now at prices that feel festive.

Top deals on LG 5-star washing machines during Amazon sale

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Unseen deals on Samsung 5-star washing machines during Amazon Diwali Sale

Samsung washing machines are getting big price cuts this Diwali, and Amazon has the unseen deals you’ve been waiting for. From 5-Star energy efficiency to AI Control and steam wash, Samsung makes laundry smarter and more effortless. These machines are built for durability and convenience, whether you’re washing everyday clothes or bulky loads. The Amazon Diwali Sale is the perfect chance to bring home Samsung reliability at an unbeatable price.

Top deals on Samsung 5-star washing machines on Amazon sale

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

IFB 5-star washing machines are on big discounts during Amazon Diwali sale

IFB 5-star washing machines are now available at big discounts during the Amazon Diwali Sale, making it the right time to upgrade your laundry game. Known for DeepClean technology, AI-powered efficiency, and steam refresh features, IFB models are designed for modern homes. From everyday loads to heavy fabrics, these machines deliver powerful cleaning with energy savings. The Amazon Diwali Sale brings unmatched offers, letting you grab premium IFB performance at a festive-friendly price.

Top deals on IFB 5-star washing machines during Amazon sale

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Bosch 5-star washing machines get discounts during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Bosch washing machines are getting exciting discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, giving you the perfect chance to bring home premium German engineering at a lower price. Known for features like ActiveWater+ for smart water usage, Anti-Tangle for fabric care, and Steam Assist for deeper cleaning, Bosch machines combine efficiency with durability. With the festive sale live, you can finally upgrade to a Bosch washing machine without stretching your budget.

Top deals on Bosch 5-star washing machines during Amazon sale

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Get Godrej 5-star washing machines on Amazon sale

Godrej 5-star washing machines are now up for grabs at amazing discounts during the Amazon Sale. With energy-efficient performance, tough stain removal, and user-friendly features, these machines make laundry day easier and lighter. Designed for Indian households, Godrej offers durability with modern tech that saves both time and resources. If you’ve been waiting to switch to a reliable washing machine, this is the right festive moment to bring home a Godrej 5-star model.

Top deals on Godrej 5-star washing machines during Amazon sale

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesDhamaka offers on 5 star washing machines on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
More
FAQs
A 5-star rating indicates maximum energy efficiency, meaning the machine consumes less electricity and water while delivering strong cleaning performance, making it cost-effective in the long run.
Cleaning depends on technology, drum design, and wash modes, not just the star rating. A 5-star machine ensures efficiency, but advanced features determine superior cleaning.
No, they usually have low maintenance costs. Their efficient design consumes less power and water, which reduces running expenses. Regular servicing keeps them in good condition.
Yes, most 5-star models are available in higher capacities, from 6kg to 12kg, making them suitable for both small families and large households with heavy laundry needs.
Not all, but many 5-star washing machines include inverter motors for quiet, efficient, and long-lasting performance. It’s best to check specifications before buying to ensure this feature.

Meet your Guide

Boudhaditya Sanyal

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.