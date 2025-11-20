Did you know that Apple 3D prints titanium chassis for Apple Watch?

Did you know the latest Apple Watch Ultra and Series 11 aren’t just cut or stamped from titanium and that they’re built up, grain by grain, in a 3D printer? It appears that Apple is quietly rewriting its approach to manufacturing by incorporating 3D printing, right down to the frame that sits on your wrist.

How Apple turns powder to precision There’s no conveyor belt forging happening here. For each case, the process starts with ultra-fine titanium powder that’s reportedly sourced from recycling, not newly mined ore. That detail matters when you’re making millions of premium devices every year for sustainability and for controlling costs in a market that watches every gram. Each particle is a mere 50 microns across and is refined to keep oxygen low. Too much oxygen and things can get volatile once the lasers come in.

Inside Apple’s industrial printer are six high-powered lasers sweeping side-to-side and fusing this powder into solid metal - 60 microns at a time, Tom’s Hardware reported. Building just one Apple Watch case with 3D printing means the machine makes 900 layers, one on top of another. This is far more detailed than the old way of stamping or carving from blocks. When Apple uses this method, there isn’t a big pile of leftover metal as most extra titanium that doesn’t get fused can be used again for another part. Apple says this new process cuts the amount of titanium needed in half and saves more than 400 metric tons of metal each year compared to traditional manufacturing.

Advertisement

After printing, it’s not all done as unused powder gets vacuumed away, and an ultrasonic cleaner shakes loose debris from even the tightest interior channels. Next, a precision wire slices out each chassis from the build plate as a coolant jet keeps the metal from warping. Every piece is then scanned optically to check that dimensions and finish match Apple’s requirements.

Why 3D printing is just the beginning But why bother at all? Beyond resource savings, 3D printing makes things possible that traditional machining never could. For the cellular-enabled watches, Apple can print intricate interior textures directly into sections where metal meets plastic. This boosts the seal and even helps radio waves peek through as one integrated part. This isn’t typical for consumer electronics where additive manufacturing has tended to stay a niche.

Advertisement