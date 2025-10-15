Digital air fryers at up to 65% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top brands include Philips, Faber

This Amazon Great Indian Festival, digital air fryers are officially getting the kitchen spotlight they’ve always deserved. They’re not just flashy appliances for cheffy types anymore, frankly, with these deals, they’re the practical move for anyone who’s sick of greasy paper towels and soggy fries. Up to 65% off means what was once a wishlist splurge is suddenly that “add to cart, deal done” moment. Tandoori wings for the family? Evening samosas, mid-movie fries, or even a midnight cake, digital air fryers make all that happen in half the time, with barely a drop of oil, and none of that “wait, did I just wreck my diet?” guilt after. Whether you’re tricking out a new pad or finally helping your folks upgrade, this is actually an upgrade you’ll use every day, not just for the ‘Gram.

EMI options and bank offers If you’re eyeing a digital air fryer this Amazon Great Indian Festival, the EMI and bank offers are definitely worth a closer look. HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders can snap up an additional 10% instant discount (up to ₹1,250) with a minimum purchase of ₹4,990, including on six-month or longer EMI plans. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users get 5% unlimited cashback, and there’s no-cost EMI through major banks like SBI, ICICI, Axis, and Bajaj Finserv on most top models. Amazon Pay Later brings extra convenience and sign-up bonuses, while select combo deals and coupon discounts can further bump up your savings. Between the price drops and these payment offers, bringing home that air fryer is lighter on the wallet than ever this Diwali.

Philips Digital Airfryer HD9252/90 brings low-fat cooking, RapidAir tech and smart touch controls into a compact 4.1L package. It’s perfect for quick fries, roast chicken, or baking muffins, no flipping needed. You can try new recipes from the NutriU app, and cleaning up is painless. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival offer, plus an extra year of Philips warranty, this one is a smart pick for upgrades and festive gifting.

With the Amazon Great Indian Festival in full swing, INALSA’s Tasty fry DW5.5 air fryer is suddenly within reach for anyone tired of greasy snacks and complicated recipes. The 5.5L basket fits family-sized batches, while a visible window lets you check crispness without guesswork. The digital display and eight presets make everyday frying, roasting, or baking as easy as poking a button, and clean-up’s a breeze. If you’ve ever wanted to swap out deep frying, this sale price makes it a no-brainer.

This Amazon Great Indian Festival, the INALSA 6.5L digital air fryer serves up room for family meals and party snacks. Its 1600W quick heat tech cuts waiting, while 8 touch presets let you fry, roast, grill, or bake with barely any oil. Built for safety and style, it has a cool-touch handle, non-slip base, and a sharp modern finish. Two-year warranty means total peace of mind.

The KENT Digital Air Fryer 8L is built for big gatherings, family get-togethers, or anyone who just hates making food in shifts. Its huge 8-litre basket comfortably handles party snacks, fries, tikkis, or even samosas in one go, powered by a 1700W heater and 360° rapid air technology that makes things crispy outside, soft inside without drowning in oil. The digital control panel and seven pre-set menus mean you barely have to think to get tasty results, and the included dehydration mode lets you make healthy snacks too. The built-in glass window and light mean peeking in on your food is as easy as pressing a button. With Great Indian Festival offers, this air fryer finally makes big-batch, guilt-free cooking as doable as takeout.

More air fryers for you:

INALSA’s Tasty Fry Digital air fryer (4.2L) is a winner for small families, college rooms, or rushed offices. The 1400W Air Crisp tech fries, bakes, roasts, and reheats with barely any oil - hot air does all the hard work. Eight smart presets, a digital timer, and easy temp controls make crispy fries, veg, or even cakes foolproof. The non-stick pan takes the stress out of clean-up. This Amazon Great Indian Festival offer also includes a recipe book for first-timers and gifting.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer is a sweet deal for anyone who wants to snack smarter. Its 4.5L basket is ideal for small families or friends sharing quick bites. Seven one-touch presets let you switch from fries to chicken legs to chocolate cake without the guesswork, while 360° air circulation and 1400W power mean crispy outsides and tender insides every time. Touch controls and a digital timer make it beginner-proof. Fast, flavour-packed, and easy to clean.

Faber’s 6L Digital Air Fryer feels built for Indian families who want real fried crunch without the guilt or the waiting. With 1500W of power and 360° air cooking, it serves up samosas, fries, kebabs, or roast chicken with barely a drop of oil, yet keeps everything crisp. The touch panel and 8 ready-made menus cut out all the faff, while the see-through window lets you watch your food go golden. Now up for grabs at a steep Amazon Great Indian Festival discount, it’s perfect for those serious about quick, healthy cooking with zero mess. Two-year warranty is the cherry on top.

The PHILIPS NA221/00 Digital Air Fryer (4.2L, 1500W) is your shortcut to guilt-free snacks and easy dinners. Using Rapid Air tech, it fries, bakes, and roasts with almost no oil, giving you that real crunchiness you crave. The digital controls and preset timer keep things super simple, and the compact build is great for kitchens with limited counter space. Now with a solid Amazon Great Indian Festival price cut, levelling up your daily meals is surprisingly easy and way less messy.

The Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer (5L) is all about big-batch, fuss-free cooking with a health kick, great for families or anyone hosting during the festive season. Dual fan tech ensures every batch comes out evenly crisp without splattering oil, while digital controls and eight one-touch menus keep your hands clean and your timings perfect. There’s peace of mind too, thanks to voltage protection and a sturdy non-stick basket. Snag it for way less during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, and get two years of warranty backup. Perfect for guilt-free fries, juicy kebabs, or surprise desserts in minutes.

Milton’s Rapid Digital Air Fryer (5L) is built for families and anyone who loves feeding a crowd - think crispy fries, grilled chicken, or party snacks in minutes. The powerful 1450W motor and high-speed 360° air circulation mean even results with up to 90% less oil, minus the wait and greasy mess. With eight one-touch preset menus, a slick digital display, and auto shut-off, it’s all about easy, stress-free cooking. Pick it up during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and score both savings and a one-year warranty.

