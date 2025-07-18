Ditch the keys and install the best smart door locks for style and security: Top 8 picks with modern security features

Smart door locks are changing how we secure our homes. With features like fingerprint access, PIN codes, mobile app control and RFID cards, they offer more flexibility than traditional locks. The best smart door locks bring together security and convenience without the need for physical keys. They support multiple users, store access logs and let you manage entry from anywhere using your phone. The best smart lock for main door installations usually comes with strong locking bolts, tamper alarms and emergency access options.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
BEST OVERALLQUBO Smart Door Lock Essential (2025 Edition) from Hero Group | 7-Way Unlocking | Fingerprint | OTP Remote Unlocking | PIN | RFID Card | Mobile App | Mechanical Key | 2 Year Brand Warranty | (Black)View Details
₹8,990
LAVNA Camera Smart Door Lock | 7 Way Unlock | Fingerprint, Mobile App, WiFi + Bluetooth, OTP, PIN, RFID Card and Manual Key | Built-in Camera n Screen | 5 Bolts | fit with Wooden Doors (LA24, Black)View Details
₹10,790
VALUE FOR MONEYGodrej Smart Lock I Catus Connect I Digital Lock for Wooden Door | 5 in 1 Access I WiFi I Fingerprint I RFID Card I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I 3 Strong Locking Dead Bolts I Black I 3 Years WarrantyView Details
₹14,332
Golens X95 Luxury Smart Digital Door Lock | 8 Ways Unlocking | 3D Face ID | Fingerprint | Mobile App | RFID Card | PIN | OTP | Mechanical Key | Camera Technology | Keyless Entry Digital LockView Details
₹12,900
Mygate Smart Door Lock SE with 6 Unlock Methods, Fingerprint, OTP, PIN, RFID Card, Key & Mobile App Access, Unauthorized Freeze & Pin Decoy, Remote Unlocking via OTP| 3-Year Warranty by Mygate, BlackView Details
₹9,950
These locks are ideal for residential flats, villas and even offices. Built with high-quality materials and designed to suit modern doors, they are reliable and stylish. Choosing a digital lock is not just about technology but about making daily access smoother and safer. It is time to upgrade your door with smarter control and better protection.
Engineered for convenience and top-tier security, the QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential (2025 Edition) offers an advanced 7-way unlocking system including fingerprint, PIN, mobile app, and more. Built with a sleek aluminium alloy body and dual bolt mechanism, it fits wooden doors and comes with free installation across 70+ Indian cities. Backed by a 2-year warranty and smart features like wrong password alerts and emergency power jumpstart, it ensures peace of mind with a modern design.
Versatile unlocking options
High fingerprint accuracy (99.999%)
Remote unlock requires additional Qubo accessories
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the smooth installation, fingerprint accuracy, and seamless app control. Some mention the need for an additional gateway for remote access.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for its robust security, multi-unlock convenience, app control, and free installation in major cities across India.
Offering visual verification through a built-in camera and screen, the LAVNA LA24 adds a new layer of safety to smart locking. It supports 7 unlocking methods including fingerprint, OTP, RFID, and remote app control with WiFi + Bluetooth connectivity. With a 0.4-second fingerprint response, decoy PIN, and spy code features, this lock ensures both speed and discretion. Ideal for wooden doors, it enables you to monitor and manage access from anywhere.
Camera and screen for visual visitor ID
Fast 0.4-second fingerprint response
Installation info not clearly stated
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Customers appreciate the camera feature and fast fingerprint unlocking. Some noted initial app pairing could be smoother.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this if visual visitor verification and fast access control from anywhere are top priorities for you.
Combining Godrej’s trusted safety with advanced tech, the Catus Connect offers 5 access modes including remote app control. The lock features a 3-bolt mechanism for robust protection and supports up to 99 users per access type. OTP sharing and one-touch privacy functions ensure safety, while encrypted Indian data storage adds trust. Designed for wooden doors, it balances innovation with strong locking performance.
Trusted Godrej reliability
Multi-user support
No camera or visual monitoring
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers value its security and build. A few mentioned the mobile app interface could be improved.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for solid security with trusted brand backing and encrypted remote control via mobile.
Merging futuristic looks with advanced access, the Golens X95 delivers 8 unlocking methods including 3D face recognition and photo recording. Designed with luxury-grade ABS and camera integration, it allows user-friendly access while monitoring visitors. It fits modern homes with style, supports remote management, and includes emergency access. Installation is paid but followed by on-site support, ensuring premium service throughout.
Face recognition and photo capture
Stylish, luxury-grade design
Bulkier design for small doors
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Users like the facial recognition and luxury finish. Some feel installation should be included in the price.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for face ID security, visual tracking, and a premium feel tailored for modern entrances.
Mygate SE offers six unlocking methods, including fingerprint, PIN, RFID, and mobile app. Remote OTP access and decoy PINs enhance security. Built using aluminium and steel, it fits most wooden doors. The lock supports up to 100 fingerprints and unlimited app users. A 3-year warranty adds reliability. USB jumpstart ensures access during power loss, making it a solid choice for smart, keyless residential entry.
Wide compatibility
Smooth app access and user control
No built-in camera
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the fingerprint works well and support is responsive. A few faced minor delays in app notifications.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for feature-rich access, durable build, and excellent service with a 3-year on-site warranty.
Atomberg SL 1 blends secure access and elegant design with 6 unlocking methods and snoop-proof PIN entry. It features NFC support and periodic access control via app, ideal for scheduled entries. With data storage in India and strong encryption, privacy is a priority. A manual deadbolt and 5 steel bolts enhance safety. Free installation is available in select cities along with a 2-year warranty.
Smart app controls with role-based access
Data stored locally
No camera feature
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its privacy settings and build quality. Some wished wider installation coverage was available.
Why choose this product?
Go for this if you want scheduled access, privacy, and data protection with local encryption.
Built with five stainless-steel bolts and Cortex-powered fingerprint security, the QUBO Ultra lock offers smart unlocking via app, passcode, OTP, and RFID. Designed with a reflective finish, it suits modern wooden doors and includes features like privacy mode, decoy digits, and auto-lock. Free installation is available in 70+ cities, and battery life exceeds 12 months. Emergency USB jumpstart ensures backup power access at any time.
Comprehensive mobile app control
Long battery life
Remote unlock needs separate accessories
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the fingerprint speed and bolt strength. Some pointed out the need for a WiFi bridge.
Why choose this product?
Select this for rugged build quality, fingerprint precision, and wide installation support across India.
The Godrej Catus Touch Pro offers 3 unlocking options including fingerprint, PIN, and mechanical key, making it ideal for internal or main wooden doors. Its compact design fits tight spaces, while safety features like anti-prank alarms, adjustable spy codes, and privacy mode ensure peace of mind. Backed by a 3-year warranty and free installation, it provides dependable smart security from a legacy Indian brand.
Excellent privacy and alarm features
Ideal for compact spaces
Limited to 3 access methods
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers value Godrej reliability and ease of use. A few want more unlocking options for external doors.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for compact elegance and security, backed by Godrej’s trusted name and support.
Smart door locks are electronic locks that offer keyless entry through methods like fingerprint, PIN, app, or RFID. They connect via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi and let you control access remotely, monitor entry logs, and enhance security with features like auto-lock, tamper alerts, and guest access.
Not all smart locks require internet. Bluetooth-only models work via nearby smartphone connectivity. However, Wi-Fi-enabled locks offer remote access, real-time alerts, and integration with smart assistants. Choose based on whether you want full remote control or just local access.
Focus on fingerprint accuracy, mobile app control, remote OTP sharing, durable build, emergency power backup, and warranty. Auto-lock, tamper alerts, and user log history add extra layers of protection worth having for home or rental properties.
|Best smart door locks
|Material
|Lock Type
|Special Features
|QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential (2025 Edition)
|Stainless Steel
|Biometric, Keypad
|Fingerprint, Fob Unlock, Passcode Unlock, OTP Access
|LAVNA Camera Smart Door Lock
|SS Bolts, Aluminium
Biometric,Keypad,App Remote Lock, RFID Remote Entry
Bluetooth, Camera + WiFi
|Godrej Smart Lock I Catus Connect I Digital Lock for Wooden Door
|Copper
|Digital Lock
|5 in 1 Access, WiFi, Fingerprint
|Golens X95 Luxury Smart Digital Door Lock
|Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
|Biometric, Mortise Lock, 3D Face Reorganisation, Keypad
|3D Face ID, Fingerprint, Temporary Password, RFID Card, PIN, OTP
|Mygate Smart Door Lock SE with 6 Unlock Methods
|Stainless Steel, Aluminium
|Key Lock
|Low Battery Alert, Decoy Pin Feature, Unlimited Unlock Access from Mobile ApP
|Atomberg SL 1 Smart Door Lock
|Aluminium
|Smart Door Lock
|Fingerprint, Remote OTP, NFC Card
|QUBO Smart Door Lock Ultra
|NA
|Mortise Lock
|Fingerprint, Passcode Unlock, Auto-Lock, Back-Lit Keypad
|Godrej Smart Lock I Catus Touch Pro
|Alloy Steel
|Biometric
|3 in 1 Access, Fingerprint, Pin Access
Best biometric door locks to keep your home secure: Our top 10 picks for a secure home
Are you prepared for next generation security? Check out our picks of electronic door locks for your home
Best fingerprint door locks to secure your home: No need to carry keys now, top 10 options to consider
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.