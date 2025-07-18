Ditch the keys and install the best smart door locks for style and security: Top 8 picks with modern security features

Smart door locks are changing how we secure our homes. With features like fingerprint access, PIN codes, mobile app control and RFID cards, they offer more flexibility than traditional locks. The best smart door locks bring together security and convenience without the need for physical keys. They support multiple users, store access logs and let you manage entry from anywhere using your phone. The best smart lock for main door installations usually comes with strong locking bolts, tamper alarms and emergency access options.

These locks are ideal for residential flats, villas and even offices. Built with high-quality materials and designed to suit modern doors, they are reliable and stylish. Choosing a digital lock is not just about technology but about making daily access smoother and safer. It is time to upgrade your door with smarter control and better protection.

Engineered for convenience and top-tier security, the QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential (2025 Edition) offers an advanced 7-way unlocking system including fingerprint, PIN, mobile app, and more. Built with a sleek aluminium alloy body and dual bolt mechanism, it fits wooden doors and comes with free installation across 70+ Indian cities. Backed by a 2-year warranty and smart features like wrong password alerts and emergency power jumpstart, it ensures peace of mind with a modern design.

Specifications Lock Type Biometric, Keypad, RFID, Mechanical Key Colour Black Material Aluminium Alloy Dimensions 24.5 x 5.8 x 15 cm Reasons to buy Versatile unlocking options High fingerprint accuracy (99.999%) Reason to avoid Remote unlock requires additional Qubo accessories

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the smooth installation, fingerprint accuracy, and seamless app control. Some mention the need for an additional gateway for remote access.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its robust security, multi-unlock convenience, app control, and free installation in major cities across India.

Offering visual verification through a built-in camera and screen, the LAVNA LA24 adds a new layer of safety to smart locking. It supports 7 unlocking methods including fingerprint, OTP, RFID, and remote app control with WiFi + Bluetooth connectivity. With a 0.4-second fingerprint response, decoy PIN, and spy code features, this lock ensures both speed and discretion. Ideal for wooden doors, it enables you to monitor and manage access from anywhere.

Specifications Lock Type Biometric, Keypad, RFID, App-based, Mechanical Key Colour Black Material Metal Display Built-in camera screen Reasons to buy Camera and screen for visual visitor ID Fast 0.4-second fingerprint response Reason to avoid Installation info not clearly stated

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the camera feature and fast fingerprint unlocking. Some noted initial app pairing could be smoother.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if visual visitor verification and fast access control from anywhere are top priorities for you.

VALUE FOR MONEY 3. Godrej Smart Lock I Catus Connect I Digital Lock for Wooden Door | 5 in 1 Access I WiFi I Fingerprint I RFID Card I PIN Access I Mechanical Key I 3 Strong Locking Dead Bolts I Black I 3 Years Warranty Loading Suggestions...

Combining Godrej’s trusted safety with advanced tech, the Catus Connect offers 5 access modes including remote app control. The lock features a 3-bolt mechanism for robust protection and supports up to 99 users per access type. OTP sharing and one-touch privacy functions ensure safety, while encrypted Indian data storage adds trust. Designed for wooden doors, it balances innovation with strong locking performance.

Specifications Lock Type Biometric, Keypad, RFID, Mechanical Key Colour Black and Silver Material Stainless Steel Connectivity Bluetooth (Wi-Fi via Bridge) Reasons to buy Trusted Godrej reliability Multi-user support Reason to avoid No camera or visual monitoring

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers value its security and build. A few mentioned the mobile app interface could be improved.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for solid security with trusted brand backing and encrypted remote control via mobile.

Merging futuristic looks with advanced access, the Golens X95 delivers 8 unlocking methods including 3D face recognition and photo recording. Designed with luxury-grade ABS and camera integration, it allows user-friendly access while monitoring visitors. It fits modern homes with style, supports remote management, and includes emergency access. Installation is paid but followed by on-site support, ensuring premium service throughout.

Specifications Lock Type Biometric (3D Face ID & Fingerprint), Keypad, RFID, Mechanical Dimensions 42 × 7 × 7 cm Colour Black (Luxury finish) Battery Type Typically 4–8 AA batteries (standard for similar locks) Reasons to buy Face recognition and photo capture Stylish, luxury-grade design Reason to avoid Bulkier design for small doors

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users like the facial recognition and luxury finish. Some feel installation should be included in the price.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for face ID security, visual tracking, and a premium feel tailored for modern entrances.

Mygate SE offers six unlocking methods, including fingerprint, PIN, RFID, and mobile app. Remote OTP access and decoy PINs enhance security. Built using aluminium and steel, it fits most wooden doors. The lock supports up to 100 fingerprints and unlimited app users. A 3-year warranty adds reliability. USB jumpstart ensures access during power loss, making it a solid choice for smart, keyless residential entry.

Specifications Lock Type Biometric, Keypad, RFID, Mechanical Key Dimensions 29 × 7 × 2.4 cm Colour Black Connectivity Bluetooth, Mobile App Reasons to buy Wide compatibility Smooth app access and user control Reason to avoid No built-in camera

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the fingerprint works well and support is responsive. A few faced minor delays in app notifications.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for feature-rich access, durable build, and excellent service with a 3-year on-site warranty.

Atomberg SL 1 blends secure access and elegant design with 6 unlocking methods and snoop-proof PIN entry. It features NFC support and periodic access control via app, ideal for scheduled entries. With data storage in India and strong encryption, privacy is a priority. A manual deadbolt and 5 steel bolts enhance safety. Free installation is available in select cities along with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications Lock Type Biometric (Fingerprint), Keypad (PIN), NFC Card, Mechanical Key, App-based, Remote OTP Dimensions 35.3 × 7.7 × 7.5 cm Colour Rose Gold Connectivity Bluetooth, Remote OTP via SMS/WhatsApp/Email Reasons to buy Smart app controls with role-based access Data stored locally Reason to avoid No camera feature

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its privacy settings and build quality. Some wished wider installation coverage was available.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want scheduled access, privacy, and data protection with local encryption.

Built with five stainless-steel bolts and Cortex-powered fingerprint security, the QUBO Ultra lock offers smart unlocking via app, passcode, OTP, and RFID. Designed with a reflective finish, it suits modern wooden doors and includes features like privacy mode, decoy digits, and auto-lock. Free installation is available in 70+ cities, and battery life exceeds 12 months. Emergency USB jumpstart ensures backup power access at any time.

Specifications Lock Type Biometric (Fingerprint), Keypad (PIN), RFID Card, Mechanical Key, Mobile App (Bluetooth), Remote OTP, Voice Unlock Dimensions 34.4 × 2.4 × 16.9 cm Colour Black Material Aluminum Alloy body, 5 Stainless Steel bolts + 1 Dead Bolt Reasons to buy Comprehensive mobile app control Long battery life Reason to avoid Remote unlock needs separate accessories

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fingerprint speed and bolt strength. Some pointed out the need for a WiFi bridge.

Why choose this product?

Select this for rugged build quality, fingerprint precision, and wide installation support across India.

The Godrej Catus Touch Pro offers 3 unlocking options including fingerprint, PIN, and mechanical key, making it ideal for internal or main wooden doors. Its compact design fits tight spaces, while safety features like anti-prank alarms, adjustable spy codes, and privacy mode ensure peace of mind. Backed by a 3-year warranty and free installation, it provides dependable smart security from a legacy Indian brand.

Specifications Lock Type Biometric (Fingerprint), Keypad (PIN), RFID Card, Mechanical Key, App-based (Wi‑Fi) Dimensions 25.9 × 6.6 × 6.7 cm Colour Black Material Copper Reasons to buy Excellent privacy and alarm features Ideal for compact spaces Reason to avoid Limited to 3 access methods

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers value Godrej reliability and ease of use. A few want more unlocking options for external doors.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for compact elegance and security, backed by Godrej’s trusted name and support.

What are smart door locks and how do they work? Smart door locks are electronic locks that offer keyless entry through methods like fingerprint, PIN, app, or RFID. They connect via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi and let you control access remotely, monitor entry logs, and enhance security with features like auto-lock, tamper alerts, and guest access.

Do smart locks need an internet connection? Not all smart locks require internet. Bluetooth-only models work via nearby smartphone connectivity. However, Wi-Fi-enabled locks offer remote access, real-time alerts, and integration with smart assistants. Choose based on whether you want full remote control or just local access.

What features should I prioritise in a smart door lock? Focus on fingerprint accuracy, mobile app control, remote OTP sharing, durable build, emergency power backup, and warranty. Auto-lock, tamper alerts, and user log history add extra layers of protection worth having for home or rental properties.

Top 3 features of the best smart door locks:

Best smart door locks Material Lock Type Special Features QUBO Smart Door Lock Essential (2025 Edition) Stainless Steel Biometric, Keypad Fingerprint, Fob Unlock, Passcode Unlock, OTP Access LAVNA Camera Smart Door Lock SS Bolts, Aluminium

Biometric,Keypad,App Remote Lock, RFID Remote Entry

Bluetooth, Camera + WiFi Godrej Smart Lock I Catus Connect I Digital Lock for Wooden Door Copper Digital Lock 5 in 1 Access, WiFi, Fingerprint Golens X95 Luxury Smart Digital Door Lock Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Biometric, Mortise Lock, 3D Face Reorganisation, Keypad 3D Face ID, Fingerprint, Temporary Password, RFID Card, PIN, OTP Mygate Smart Door Lock SE with 6 Unlock Methods Stainless Steel, Aluminium Key Lock Low Battery Alert, Decoy Pin Feature, Unlimited Unlock Access from Mobile ApP Atomberg SL 1 Smart Door Lock Aluminium Smart Door Lock Fingerprint, Remote OTP, NFC Card QUBO Smart Door Lock Ultra NA Mortise Lock Fingerprint, Passcode Unlock, Auto-Lock, Back-Lit Keypad Godrej Smart Lock I Catus Touch Pro Alloy Steel Biometric 3 in 1 Access, Fingerprint, Pin Access

