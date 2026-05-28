Ditch the oil: The top-rated digital air fryers changing the way we fry in 2026

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read moreRead less
There’s something incredibly satisfying about biting into perfectly crispy fries, crunchy snacks, or juicy fried chicken, but the excess oil, lingering smell, and messy cleanup of deep frying can quickly take the fun out of cooking. That is exactly why digital air fryers have become a must-have in modern kitchens.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L BasketView Details
Max preset menusFaber 4Ltr 1300W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast | 85% Less Oil, 200°C Swirl Heating| 360 Rapid Air Technology |10-Preset Menu| Touch Control | Auto Shut-Off |2 Yrs Warranty|Black, FAF CrispX 4.0View Details
₹3,690
Best digital air fryersGlen 6 Litre Digital Air Fryer, 1500W, Digital Controls with 7 Pre-Set Menus, Adjustable 60-Minute Timer, Temperature Control, Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake with Less Oil, Large - Black (SA3043DSS)View Details
₹5,799
KENT Digital Air Fryer 6.5L,1600W,Bake,Grill & Roast,Up To 80% Less Oil Usage,Rapid Heat Circulation,8 Preset Menu,Digital Display & Touch Control Panel,Glass Window With In Built Light,BlackView Details
₹5,949
Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 4.2L | 1450W | 360° High Speed Air Circulation | Up to 90% Less Oil Usage | 8 Preset Menus | Touch Control Panel & Digital Display | Auto Shut-Off | 1 Year WarrantyView Details
₹3,899
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Using rapid hot air circulation, these appliances deliver the same crispy texture with little to no oil, helping you enjoy your favourite comfort foods in a healthier and more convenient way. But with so many models promising smart features, touchscreen controls, and faster cooking, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming. T
From heating performance and cooking consistency to basket size, presets, and ease of use, we evaluated every important detail. Here are the best digital air fryers worth considering for your kitchen.
The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer is a budget-friendly option for people looking to enjoy crispy snacks with less oil. Equipped with 360° high-speed air circulation technology, it cooks food evenly while reducing oil usage by up to 85%.
Its 4.2-litre non-stick basket is suitable for small to medium-sized families, while the digital controls and quick heating make daily cooking more convenient for fries, nuggets, samosas, and more.
Large 4.2L basket suitable for family use
Uses significantly less oil for healthier cooking
1200W power may feel slower for larger batches
Plastic-heavy exterior design
Buyers appreciated the air fryer for its easy operation and good cooking performance, especially for snacks like French fries. However, opinions on quality and value for money were mixed, with some users reporting durability issues, rusting, and occasional reliability problems after regular use.
This air fryer is ideal for budget-conscious buyers who want healthier everyday cooking, easy digital controls, and enough capacity to prepare snacks and meals for families.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Faber FAF CrispX 4.0 Digital Air Fryer combines stylish design with versatile cooking performance for modern kitchens. Powered by a 1300W heating system and 360° rapid air technology, it can fry, bake, roast, grill, and reheat with up to 85% less oil.
The 10 preset cooking menus and touchscreen controls simplify everyday cooking, while the 4-litre capacity makes it suitable for small families and quick snack preparation.
Versatile cooking functions with multiple presets
Touch controls make operation simple and modern
4L capacity may feel limited for larger families
Exterior can heat up slightly during longer cooking sessions
Buyers praised the air fryer for its good build quality, stylish appearance, ease of use, and overall value for money. While many customers were satisfied with its cooking performance, some users reported occasional power supply and functionality issues during usage.
This digital air fryer is a good choice for users looking for versatile cooking functions, touchscreen convenience, and healthier meals without spending heavily on premium models.
The Glen 6 Litre Digital Air Fryer is designed for larger families who want versatile cooking with minimal oil usage. Powered by a 1500W heating system, it delivers faster and more even cooking for frying, roasting, grilling, and baking.
Its spacious 6-litre basket can handle family-sized portions comfortably, while the LED digital controls, 7 preset menus, and viewing window make cooking easier and more convenient for everyday use.
Large 6L capacity suitable for families and gatherings
Viewing window allows easy monitoring without opening the basket
Bulky design may require more counter space
Limited preset options compared to premium models
Some buyers found the air fryer easy to use and effective for basic cooking needs, but several users raised concerns about build quality and repeated tray-related issues.
This air fryer is ideal for larger households that need spacious cooking capacity, powerful performance, and versatile cooking functions with user-friendly digital controls.
The KENT Digital Air Fryer 6.5L is a powerful kitchen appliance built for families that enjoy healthier and convenient cooking. With a 1600W heating system and 360° rapid air circulation, it delivers crispy and evenly cooked food using up to 80% less oil.
The large 6.5-litre capacity is suitable for bigger portions, while features like the glass viewing window, built-in light, touch controls, and 8 preset menus make daily cooking simple and efficient.
Large cooking capacity ideal for families
Viewing window and internal light improve cooking convenience
Large body may occupy significant kitchen space
Plastic construction may not feel very premium
Buyers praised the air fryer for its large capacity, easy-to-use digital controls, and even cooking performance, especially for family-sized meals. Customers also appreciated its design and value for money, though a few users reported performance issues after short-term usage.
This digital air fryer is a great pick for families wanting larger cooking capacity, faster performance, and convenient monitoring features for everyday healthy cooking.
The Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 4.2L is designed for fast and healthier cooking with minimal oil usage. Powered by a 1450W motor and 360° high-speed air circulation technology, it delivers crispy and evenly cooked meals while reducing oil consumption by up to 90%.
Its 4.2-litre basket is suitable for small families, while the touch control panel, digital display, and 8 preset menus make cooking quick, simple, and convenient for everyday use.
Powerful 1450W heating ensures faster cooking
Easy-to-use touch controls with preset cooking modes
Plastic body may not feel very premium
4.2L basket may feel small for larger gatherings
Buyers appreciated the air fryer for its sleek design, easy operation, hassle-free cleaning, and healthy cooking with minimal oil. Many customers considered it good value for money and suitable for daily use.
This digital air fryer is ideal for users seeking fast cooking performance, healthier meals with less oil, and simple touchscreen controls at a reasonable price.
Most modern digital air fryers are incredibly easy to clean because they feature non-stick, dishwasher-safe baskets and crisper plates. To extend their lifespan, just avoid abrasive metal scrubbing pads. A quick wipe with a soapy sponge or a cycle in the dishwasher handles the grease effortlessly.
While it won't replace an oven for giant holiday turkeys or large batches of cookies, it can handle about 80% of your daily roasting, baking, and reheating. Air fryers heat up instantly and cook up to 30% faster than standard ovens, saving you serious time and electricity.
Reputable, top-rated brands now prioritize safety by using PFOA-free and PTFE-free non-stick coatings, or durable stainless steel and ceramic interiors. If you have pets (especially sensitive birds) or general chemical concerns, always verify that the manufacturer explicitly states their baskets are entirely toxin-free before purchasing.
Basket models are compact, heat up lightning-fast, and are perfect for shaking up fries or wings. Oven-style air fryers take up more counter space but offer multiple racks, glass viewing windows, and rotisserie features. Choose a basket for speed and simplicity, or an oven style for cooking multi-component meals.
|Digital air fryers
|Capacity
|Power
|Preset Menus
|Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer
|4.2 Litres
|1200W
|Not specified
|Faber FAF CrispX 4.0 Digital Air Fryer
|4 Litres
|1300W
|10 Preset Menus
|Glen Digital Air Fryer SA3043DSS
|6 Litres
|1500W
|7 Preset Menus
|KENT Digital Air Fryer
|6.5 Litres
|1600W
|8 Preset Menus
|Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer
|4.2 Litres
|1450W
|8 Preset Menus
Struggling with unhealthy eating habits? Try cooking in these 9 budget air fryers under ₹6000
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Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun....Read more
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