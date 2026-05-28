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Ditch the oil: The top-rated digital air fryers changing the way we fry in 2026

Want maximum crunch with zero guilt? We’ve rounded up the best-rated digital air fryers featuring smart controls to make your oil-free cooking completely effortless and foolproof.

Published28 May 2026, 04:23 PM IST
Digital air fryers use rapid convection heat to circulate a tiny amount of oil (or none at all) around your food.
Digital air fryers use rapid convection heat to circulate a tiny amount of oil (or none at all) around your food.(AI Generated)

By Aishwarya Faraswal

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

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There’s something incredibly satisfying about biting into perfectly crispy fries, crunchy snacks, or juicy fried chicken, but the excess oil, lingering smell, and messy cleanup of deep frying can quickly take the fun out of cooking. That is exactly why digital air fryers have become a must-have in modern kitchens.

Our Picks

Max preset menus

Best digital air fryers

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L BasketView Details...

...
Get Price

Max preset menus

Faber 4Ltr 1300W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast | 85% Less Oil, 200°C Swirl Heating| 360 Rapid Air Technology |10-Preset Menu| Touch Control | Auto Shut-Off |2 Yrs Warranty|Black, FAF CrispX 4.0View Details...

₹3,690

...
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Best digital air fryers

Glen 6 Litre Digital Air Fryer, 1500W, Digital Controls with 7 Pre-Set Menus, Adjustable 60-Minute Timer, Temperature Control, Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake with Less Oil, Large - Black (SA3043DSS)View Details...

₹5,799

...
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KENT Digital Air Fryer 6.5L,1600W,Bake,Grill & Roast,Up To 80% Less Oil Usage,Rapid Heat Circulation,8 Preset Menu,Digital Display & Touch Control Panel,Glass Window With In Built Light,BlackView Details...

₹5,949

...
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Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 4.2L | 1450W | 360° High Speed Air Circulation | Up to 90% Less Oil Usage | 8 Preset Menus | Touch Control Panel & Digital Display | Auto Shut-Off | 1 Year WarrantyView Details...

₹3,899

...
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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Using rapid hot air circulation, these appliances deliver the same crispy texture with little to no oil, helping you enjoy your favourite comfort foods in a healthier and more convenient way. But with so many models promising smart features, touchscreen controls, and faster cooking, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming. T

From heating performance and cooking consistency to basket size, presets, and ease of use, we evaluated every important detail. Here are the best digital air fryers worth considering for your kitchen.

The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer is a budget-friendly option for people looking to enjoy crispy snacks with less oil. Equipped with 360° high-speed air circulation technology, it cooks food evenly while reducing oil usage by up to 85%.

Its 4.2-litre non-stick basket is suitable for small to medium-sized families, while the digital controls and quick heating make daily cooking more convenient for fries, nuggets, samosas, and more.

Specifications

Power
1200W
Capacity
4.2 Litres
Technology
360° High-Speed Air Circulation
Basket Type
Non-Stick Basket
Control Type
Digital Touch Controls

Reasons to buy

...

Large 4.2L basket suitable for family use

...

Uses significantly less oil for healthier cooking

Reason to avoid

...

1200W power may feel slower for larger batches

...

Plastic-heavy exterior design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciated the air fryer for its easy operation and good cooking performance, especially for snacks like French fries. However, opinions on quality and value for money were mixed, with some users reporting durability issues, rusting, and occasional reliability problems after regular use.

Why choose this digital air fryer?

This air fryer is ideal for budget-conscious buyers who want healthier everyday cooking, easy digital controls, and enough capacity to prepare snacks and meals for families.

MAX PRESET MENUS

2. Faber 4Ltr 1300W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast | 85% Less Oil, 200°C Swirl Heating| 360 Rapid Air Technology |10-Preset Menu| Touch Control | Auto Shut-Off |2 Yrs Warranty|Black, FAF CrispX 4.0

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The Faber FAF CrispX 4.0 Digital Air Fryer combines stylish design with versatile cooking performance for modern kitchens. Powered by a 1300W heating system and 360° rapid air technology, it can fry, bake, roast, grill, and reheat with up to 85% less oil.

The 10 preset cooking menus and touchscreen controls simplify everyday cooking, while the 4-litre capacity makes it suitable for small families and quick snack preparation.

Specifications

Power
1300W
Capacity
4 Litres
Technology
360° Rapid Air Technology
Temperature Range
Up to 200°C
Preset Modes
10 Cooking Presets

Reasons to buy

...

Versatile cooking functions with multiple presets

...

Touch controls make operation simple and modern

Reason to avoid

...

4L capacity may feel limited for larger families

...

Exterior can heat up slightly during longer cooking sessions

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praised the air fryer for its good build quality, stylish appearance, ease of use, and overall value for money. While many customers were satisfied with its cooking performance, some users reported occasional power supply and functionality issues during usage.

Why choose this digital air fryer?

This digital air fryer is a good choice for users looking for versatile cooking functions, touchscreen convenience, and healthier meals without spending heavily on premium models.

The Glen 6 Litre Digital Air Fryer is designed for larger families who want versatile cooking with minimal oil usage. Powered by a 1500W heating system, it delivers faster and more even cooking for frying, roasting, grilling, and baking.

Its spacious 6-litre basket can handle family-sized portions comfortably, while the LED digital controls, 7 preset menus, and viewing window make cooking easier and more convenient for everyday use.

Specifications

Power
1500W
Capacity
6 Litres
Temperature Range
80°C to 200°C
Preset Menus
7 Cooking Presets
Special Feature
Viewing Window with Auto Shut-Off

Reasons to buy

...

Large 6L capacity suitable for families and gatherings

...

Viewing window allows easy monitoring without opening the basket

Reason to avoid

...

Bulky design may require more counter space

...

Limited preset options compared to premium models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Some buyers found the air fryer easy to use and effective for basic cooking needs, but several users raised concerns about build quality and repeated tray-related issues.

Why choose this digital air fryer?

This air fryer is ideal for larger households that need spacious cooking capacity, powerful performance, and versatile cooking functions with user-friendly digital controls.

The KENT Digital Air Fryer 6.5L is a powerful kitchen appliance built for families that enjoy healthier and convenient cooking. With a 1600W heating system and 360° rapid air circulation, it delivers crispy and evenly cooked food using up to 80% less oil.

The large 6.5-litre capacity is suitable for bigger portions, while features like the glass viewing window, built-in light, touch controls, and 8 preset menus make daily cooking simple and efficient.

Specifications

Power
1600W
Capacity
6.5 Litres
Technology
360° Rapid Air Circulation
Preset Menus
8 Cooking Presets
Special Feature
Glass Window with Built-In Light

Reasons to buy

...

Large cooking capacity ideal for families

...

Viewing window and internal light improve cooking convenience

Reason to avoid

...

Large body may occupy significant kitchen space

...

Plastic construction may not feel very premium

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praised the air fryer for its large capacity, easy-to-use digital controls, and even cooking performance, especially for family-sized meals. Customers also appreciated its design and value for money, though a few users reported performance issues after short-term usage.

Why choose this digital air fryer?

This digital air fryer is a great pick for families wanting larger cooking capacity, faster performance, and convenient monitoring features for everyday healthy cooking.

The Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 4.2L is designed for fast and healthier cooking with minimal oil usage. Powered by a 1450W motor and 360° high-speed air circulation technology, it delivers crispy and evenly cooked meals while reducing oil consumption by up to 90%.

Its 4.2-litre basket is suitable for small families, while the touch control panel, digital display, and 8 preset menus make cooking quick, simple, and convenient for everyday use.

Specifications

Power
1450W
Capacity
4.2 Litres
Technology
360° High-Speed Air Circulation
Preset Menus
8 One-Touch Presets
Special Feature
Auto Shut-Off with Digital Touch Panel

Reasons to buy

...

Powerful 1450W heating ensures faster cooking

...

Easy-to-use touch controls with preset cooking modes

Reason to avoid

...

Plastic body may not feel very premium

...

4.2L basket may feel small for larger gatherings

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciated the air fryer for its sleek design, easy operation, hassle-free cleaning, and healthy cooking with minimal oil. Many customers considered it good value for money and suitable for daily use.

Why choose this digital air fryer?

This digital air fryer is ideal for users seeking fast cooking performance, healthier meals with less oil, and simple touchscreen controls at a reasonable price.

How hard is it to clean a digital air fryer?

Most modern digital air fryers are incredibly easy to clean because they feature non-stick, dishwasher-safe baskets and crisper plates. To extend their lifespan, just avoid abrasive metal scrubbing pads. A quick wipe with a soapy sponge or a cycle in the dishwasher handles the grease effortlessly.

Can a digital air fryer completely replace my traditional oven?

While it won't replace an oven for giant holiday turkeys or large batches of cookies, it can handle about 80% of your daily roasting, baking, and reheating. Air fryers heat up instantly and cook up to 30% faster than standard ovens, saving you serious time and electricity.

Do digital air fryers emit toxic fumes or use safe materials?

Reputable, top-rated brands now prioritize safety by using PFOA-free and PTFE-free non-stick coatings, or durable stainless steel and ceramic interiors. If you have pets (especially sensitive birds) or general chemical concerns, always verify that the manufacturer explicitly states their baskets are entirely toxin-free before purchasing.

What is the difference between basket-style and oven-style air fryers?

Basket models are compact, heat up lightning-fast, and are perfect for shaking up fries or wings. Oven-style air fryers take up more counter space but offer multiple racks, glass viewing windows, and rotisserie features. Choose a basket for speed and simplicity, or an oven style for cooking multi-component meals.

Factors to consider while buying a digital air fryer

  • Choose the right capacity based on your family size, as smaller baskets may require multiple cooking batches for larger meals.
  • Check the wattage and heating technology because higher power usually delivers faster cooking, crispier textures, and more consistent results.
  • Look for preset menus and digital touch controls that simplify cooking and help beginners prepare different dishes with minimal effort.
  • Consider safety features like auto shut-off, cool-touch handles, and overheating protection for safer and more convenient everyday kitchen usage.
  • Ensure the air fryer has a durable non-stick basket and easy-to-clean components to reduce maintenance effort after regular cooking sessions.

Top 3 features of the best digital air fryers

Digital air fryersCapacityPowerPreset Menus
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer4.2 Litres1200WNot specified
Faber FAF CrispX 4.0 Digital Air Fryer4 Litres1300W10 Preset Menus
Glen Digital Air Fryer SA3043DSS6 Litres1500W7 Preset Menus
KENT Digital Air Fryer6.5 Litres1600W8 Preset Menus
Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer4.2 Litres1450W8 Preset Menus

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesDitch the oil: The top-rated digital air fryers changing the way we fry in 2026
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FAQs
Usually, yes. Preheating for 2 to 3 minutes ensures an even, immediate crisp. Many digital models feature a handy automatic preheat button.
This usually happens when cooking high-fat foods like bacon. The grease drips into the hot pan and burns. Adding a tablespoon of water to the bottom drawer stops it.
No, they are highly efficient. Because they cook significantly faster than a traditional oven and don't require heating up a massive space, they often lower energy use.
Don't overcrowd the basket. Give food plenty of breathing room, and give the basket a vigorous shake halfway through the cooking timer for uniform crispiness.

Meet your Guide

Aishwarya Faraswal

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun....Read more

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