Diwali cooking made easy with these 5 essential kitchen appliances for festival

Check out these top 5 home and kitchen appliances that make Diwali cooking faster and easier. They save effort, maintain flavour, and allow more time to enjoy celebrations with family. 

Iqbal
Published17 Oct 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Top 5 kitchen appliances that make diwali cooking faster, easier and more enjoyable.
Top 5 kitchen appliances that make diwali cooking faster, easier and more enjoyable.

Diwali is synonymous with festive meals, snacks, and sweets. Preparing a wide variety of dishes can be exhausting, but modern kitchen appliances help streamline the process, making celebrations enjoyable and less stressful. Air fryers, food processors, microwave ovens, induction cooktops, and other innovative tools make cooking faster and more efficient. These appliances reduce manual effort, save time, and ensure consistent results for all your festive recipes. Using modern kitchen equipment allows you to focus on enjoying the celebrations, decorating your home, and spending quality time with family and friends.

Air Fryers for Healthy Snacks

Air fryers are perfect for making crispy Diwali snacks with minimal oil. They use rapid hot air circulation to cook food evenly, producing samosas, pakoras, and mathris quickly. With precise temperature control, air fryers prevent overcooking and maintain texture. They are also healthier than traditional frying methods. Most models have timers, allowing you to multitask while snacks cook. Air fryers save significant time and energy, making them ideal during festive preparations when multiple dishes are needed simultaneously. Their ease of use and reduced oil requirement make them a must-have for modern Diwali kitchens.

You may be interested in

Discount

22% OFF

IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black)

IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black)

  • CheckIFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S
  • CheckMulti Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus
  • CheckChild-lock Protection
Amazon

₹6890

₹8790

Get This

Discount

29% OFF

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity)

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity)

  • CheckLG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV
  • CheckBlack
  • CheckAuto Cook
Amazon

₹11990

₹16999

Get This

Discount

21% OFF

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean)

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean)

  • CheckLG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP
  • CheckBlack
  • CheckHealth plus Menu
Amazon

₹6490

₹8199

Get This

Discount

5% OFF

Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus)

Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus)

  • CheckPanasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG
  • CheckBlack
  • Check85 Auto Cook Menus)
Amazon

₹9390

₹9900

Get This

Discount

20% OFF

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)

  • CheckPanasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG
  • CheckSilver
  • Check51 Auto Menus)
Amazon

₹5990

₹7490

Get This

Discount

30% OFF

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard

  • CheckIFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2
  • CheckBlack) Standard
Amazon

₹16490

₹23590

Get This

Discount

30% OFF

LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Compact Oven(Mj2887Bium, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry,Pasteurized Milk, 360°Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Yrs Warranty-Charcoal Heater, Ebony Regal)

LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Compact Oven(Mj2887Bium, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry,Pasteurized Milk, 360°Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Yrs Warranty-Charcoal Heater, Ebony Regal)

  • CheckLG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Compact Oven(Mj2887Bium
  • CheckBlack
  • CheckHealthy Heart Recipes
Amazon

₹15990

₹22899

Get This

Haier 19 L Inverter Technology, Light Weight, Defrost, 5 Power Levels Solo Microwave Oven (HIL1901MBPB, Black)

Haier 19 L Inverter Technology, Light Weight, Defrost, 5 Power Levels Solo Microwave Oven (HIL1901MBPB, Black)

  • CheckHaier 19 L Inverter Technology
  • CheckLight Weight
  • CheckDefrost
Amazon

₹8500

Get This

Discount

13% OFF

Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

  • CheckSamsung 28L
  • CheckConvection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL
  • CheckBlack
Amazon

₹13500

₹15590

Get This

Discount

17% OFF

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black)

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black)

  • CheckPanasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG
  • CheckBlack)
Amazon

₹5640

₹6790

Get This

Microwave Oven for Speedy Cooking

Microwave ovens provide fast and versatile cooking solutions. They can reheat, steam, bake, or melt ingredients quickly, saving hours in the kitchen. During Diwali, microwaves help prepare sweets, roast nuts, or cook vegetables efficiently. Convection microwave models can also bake cakes and cookies, replacing traditional ovens for small batches. The appliance is easy to operate and reduces the need for multiple pots and pans. With timers and preset cooking modes, a microwave ensures precise and consistent results. Its speed, convenience, and multifunctional capabilities make it indispensable during busy festive preparations.

Food Processors for Efficient Preparation

Food processors simplify tasks like chopping, grinding, and mixing ingredients. They are essential for preparing pastes, chutneys, and dough for sweets and snacks. During Diwali, they help make laddoos, chaklis, and other festive treats quickly and consistently. With multiple attachments, a processor can handle slicing, shredding, and kneading efficiently. This appliance reduces manual effort, ensuring uniform texture and flavour. For large-scale preparations, a food processor allows you to prepare ingredients faster, giving you more time to focus on cooking other items and organising decorations. It is a versatile and time-saving tool in any festive kitchen.

Induction Cooktop for Quick Heating

Induction cooktops offer rapid and controlled heating for frying, boiling, and simmering. They are energy-efficient and safer than gas stoves since the surface remains cooler. During Diwali, induction cooktops allow you to cook snacks, curries, and sweets simultaneously, saving time and space. Temperature control ensures consistent results and prevents burning. Their portability means multiple cooktops can be used for large gatherings. Easy cleaning and precise heat adjustment make them highly practical for festive cooking. An induction cooktop is perfect for families preparing a variety of dishes under time constraints while maintaining high-quality results.

Mixer Grinder for Smooth Batters

Mixer grinders are ideal for preparing batters for traditional sweets and snacks. They are essential for making idli, dosa, and South Indian festive items. Wet grinders produce smooth, consistent batters with minimal effort compared to manual grinding. They can also grind coconut, spices, and lentils for sweets and savoury snacks. The large capacity allows you to prepare ingredients for multiple dishes at once. Using a mixer grinder saves time, reduces strain, and ensures better texture and taste. It is a reliable appliance for households preparing extensive festive meals during Diwali.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesDiwali cooking made easy with these 5 essential kitchen appliances for festival
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.