Diwali freshness starts with your refrigerator - deep cleaning tips and why pros swear by them

Is your fridge ready for Diwali celebrations? Diwali prep turns us all into accidental home managers. Curtains get washed, old clothes finally see sunlight, kitchen shelves get reorganised but the fridge, the heartbeat of every festive home, often escapes the full deep-clean until it’s too late and the rasmalai is muscling for space with leftover dinner from Tuesday. With guests dropping by and sweets piling up, ignoring the fridge is a rookie mistake even the pros have made.

The thing about refrigerator cleaning before the festival rush is: the less autopilot you go, the better. Do you usually postpone fridge cleaning until the eve and then race through with minimal effort? This season, skip the guilt and pick a playlist you adore. Cleaning the fridge is only as dreadful as you allow it to be.

Make clutter vanish Start by finding out what’s lurking behind last week’s ice cream tub. Get everything out, yes, even that bottle of store-bought orange squash nobody’s touched in months. It’s best to clear it completely, because bacteria and odours love forgotten food and sauces. Diwali is all about new beginnings. There’s a quiet satisfaction in binning overripe apples and giving the shelves a proper rinse with soap or a safe homemade vinegar mix. If something is growing its own life form, chuck it. Shelves and trays should go straight into a sink filled with warm water. Soak, scrub, and let them dry. No need to act like a lab technician , just run your hands over every surface and make sure crannies don’t stay sticky.

Freezer frost The temptation to hack away at freezer ice is real, but professionals warn against using knives or hard tools. Defrost slowly, with the fridge unplugged and doors open. Use towels to absorb the drips, and you can use a gentle baking soda solution to wipe surfaces for stubborn stains. If your fridge smells like a blend of masala and Monday’s fish curry, deodoriser powder helps (many stores sell these for Diwali season), but a cup of ground coffee works too - it absorbs odours while doubling as a scent marker for a fridge in transition.

Seals, coils, and corners Most people skip door seals and the tiny tray beneath the vegetable drawer. Bad call. Use a soft toothbrush and some mild soap to scrub these bits, this is where crumbs and mould tend to camp, often causing bigger cooling issues down the line. When fridge cleaning pros do the rounds before festivals, they pay special attention to the seals for one reason: loose or dirty seals mean you’re spending more on electricity than you need to. Dust the back coils if you’re up for it. Even five minutes of attention can improve efficiency through the busy festive season when the fridge is under maximum pressure.

Set it up for the long haul Once every surface looks spotless, focus on how you put things back. Box up leftovers, group dairy products, and line fruit drawers with a simple cloth for easier weekly cleaning. Experts caution against cramming shelves without air gaps, it’s the quickest way to lose freshness. Keep an eye on expiration dates, especially since festival treats tend to push routine groceries to the edge of memory.