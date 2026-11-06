Diwali kitchen prep: Gas stove maintenance tips and signs it's time for a replacement

Diwali is one of the busiest times in Indian kitchens. From preparing festive sweets and snacks to cooking elaborate family meals, the gas stove often stays in use for longer hours than usual. With multiple dishes being prepared simultaneously, even a minor issue with the burner or gas flow can disrupt your cooking plans.

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This makes pre-Diwali gas stove maintenance particularly important. A stove that appears to be working normally may have clogged burner holes, uneven flames, loose knobs or worn-out components that affect its performance. More importantly, ignoring potential gas leaks or damaged connections can create serious safety risks.

Before you start cooking for your guests this festive season, take a look at this practical guide to preparing your gas stove for Diwali, identifying common problems and understanding when upgrading to a new model makes sense.

How to prepare your gas stove for a Diwali party? 1. clean the burners to ensure an even flame One of the first things to check before Diwali is the condition of your gas stove burners. Frequent cooking, oil splashes and food spills can clog the small openings through which gas flows. This can result in weak flames, uneven heating and longer cooking times.

To clean the burners:

Turn off the gas supply and allow the stove to cool down completely.

Remove the burner heads and caps if the design permits.

Clean removable components using warm water and mild dishwashing liquid.

Use a soft brush or toothbrush to remove accumulated grease and food residue.

Ensure the components are completely dry before putting them back.

Check whether the burner produces a steady blue flame after reassembly. Avoid using steel pins or sharp metal objects to clear burner openings, as these can damage or enlarge the ports. If the burner continues to malfunction after cleaning, contact an authorised technician.

2. Inspect the gas pipe and regulator for signs of wear and tear A gas stove is only as safe as the LPG connection supporting it. Before festive cooking begins, inspect the rubber hose connecting your cylinder to the appliance. Over time, exposure to heat, grease and everyday wear can cause the pipe to develop cracks, harden or become damaged.

Pay attention to the following:

Check the hose for visible cracks, cuts, bulges or signs of hardening.

Ensure the pipe is not twisted, sharply bent or pressed against hot surfaces.

Ensure that the regulator and connections are properly fitted.

Replace damaged hoses and defective regulators through an authorised LPG distributor.

Use only suitable, standard-compliant LPG accessories. Never attempt to repair a damaged gas pipe using tape or other temporary solutions. Also, avoid dismantling the regulator or gas connections yourself.

3. Check the ignition system and stove knobs A faulty ignition system can become particularly inconvenient during the festive season when you may need to use multiple burners throughout the day.

If your gas stove uses automatic ignition, check whether the spark mechanism is working consistently. Delayed ignition, repeated clicking or a burner that refuses to light may indicate moisture, dirt or an issue with the ignition components.

For battery-operated ignition systems, check the battery condition and replace it according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Also inspect the control knobs. They should turn smoothly and allow you to regulate the flame without excessive force. Loose knobs, stiff movement or difficulty adjusting the flame could indicate worn-out components.

Do not attempt to dismantle or repair the gas valves yourself. Get the appliance checked by an authorised service professional if the problem persists.

4. Remove accumulated grease from the stove surface Festive cooking often involves preparing oily snacks, deep-fried food and rich gravies. These can leave behind stubborn grease deposits around the burners, pan supports and stove surface.

A clean cooking surface is important not just for aesthetics but also for maintaining the appliance.

Here are some cleaning practices for you to follow:

Wipe the stove surface after every cooking session.

Use a soft microfibre cloth and a mild cleaning solution.

Remove detachable pan supports and clean them separately.

Avoid abrasive scrubbers and harsh chemicals that could damage the finish.

Clean food particles and grease around the burner area without disturbing the gas connections. If you have a glass-top gas stove, inspect the surface for scratches, chips or cracks. Never continue using a stove with damaged glass, as heat and everyday cooking stress can worsen the damage.

5. Check the flame colour and cooking performance The flame is one of the easiest indicators of your gas stove's working condition. Ideally, an LPG burner should produce a steady blue flame. If you notice persistent yellow or orange flames, soot deposits on utensils or uneven heat distribution, there could be an issue with the burner, air supply or gas combustion.

Before assuming that the stove needs replacement, check whether the burner openings are clogged. Cleaning may resolve minor issues.

However, if the flame remains irregular even after cleaning, get the appliance inspected by a qualified technician.

Also pay attention to cooking performance. If water takes noticeably longer to boil, food cooks unevenly or some burners consistently perform worse than others, the stove may need servicing.

6 Signs it's time to replace your gas stove before Diwali Regular maintenance can extend the usable life of a gas stove, but it cannot fix every problem. Some components deteriorate with age and repeated use, making replacement a more practical option. So, here are six signs that you need to upgrade your existing gas stove.

1. Persistent gas leakage:If you suspect leakage from the stove body, valves or connections, stop using the gas stove and contact your LPG distributor or an authorised technician. Do not attempt to repair it yourself.

2. Cracked or damaged glass top: Visible cracks or structural damage to a glass-top stove are serious warning signs. Stop using the gas stove and arrange for professional assessment or replacement.

3. Burners frequently malfunction: If burners repeatedly fail to ignite or produce uneven flames despite proper cleaning and servicing, the burner assembly may have deteriorated.

4. Faulty control knobs: Knobs that fail to regulate the flame properly or feel unusually loose may indicate worn-out gas valves.

5. Frequent repair requirements:If the gas stove requires repeated servicing and replacement of components, investing in a new stove may be more economical over time.

6. Insufficient cooking capacity: Your cooking requirements may change over the years. If you regularly prepare multiple dishes simultaneously, an older two-burner stove may no longer be convenient for your household.

Best gas stove replacement options to consider for your kitchen this Diwali If your existing gas stove is showing signs of wear and tear and it no longer meets your cooking requirements, Diwali could be a good time to evaluate newer models. When choosing a replacement, consider the number of burners, burner material, ignition mechanism, pan-support stability, cleaning requirements and warranty coverage. Here are two options to explore:

The Beyond Appliances Quantum Pro 4B is a four-burner gas stove designed for households that want more cooking space, convenient ignition and improved fuel efficiency. Its combination of full-brass burners, automatic ignition and gas-saving technology makes it worth considering for kitchens preparing for the increased cooking demands of Diwali.

Model Quantum Pro 4B Product type Four-burner gas stove Number of burners 4 Burner material Full brass Cooktop material Toughened glass Cooktop colour Black Ignition type Automatic, battery-powered Energy rating 5 Star Thermal efficiency Up to 77% Gas compatibility LPG and PNG Burner technology Heat Exchange Architecture Control type Rotary knobs Dimensions Approximately 75 × 53 × 13 cm Product weight Approximately 14 kg Warranty Up to 10 years

1. How is Quantum Pro 4B an ideal buy for Indian kitchens ahead of Diwali preparations? The Beyond Appliances Quantum Pro 4B can be a practical addition to Indian kitchens ahead of Diwali as its four-burner configuration allows users to cook multiple dishes simultaneously.The full-brass burners are designed for regular cooking, while automatic battery-powered ignition adds convenience during busy cooking sessions. Furthermore, its HEXA (Heat Exchange Architecture) technology, combined with thermal efficiency of up to 77%, makes it worth considering for households looking to optimise gas consumption and save time through faster cooking. Additionally, the toughened-glass cooktop gives it a modern appearance and makes routine cleaning easier.

2. Is Quantum Pro 4B ideal for Indian kitchens? Yes, the Beyond Appliances Quantum Pro 4B is worth considering for Indian kitchens, particularly medium-to-large families that regularly prepare multiple dishes. Its four-burner layout offers the flexibility to use different cookware simultaneously, making everyday meal preparation and festive cooking more convenient. The full-brass burners are suited to frequent cooking, while automatic ignition eliminates the need for a separate lighter.

2. Beyond Appliances Quantum Pro 4 Burner | Gas Saver Stove | 5 Star Energy Rated |10 Year Warranty | Auto Ignition | 77% Energy Efficient| Full Brass burners | LPG & PNG | ISI & LERC Certified Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Beyond Appliances Solaria 4B is another replacement option worth comparing before making a purchase. It’s a four-burner smart gas cooktop designed for households that want more cooking flexibility along with additional safety and convenience features. Unlike a conventional gas stove, it combines a digital timer and a Flame Failure Device (FFD) with full-brass burners and an 8 mm toughened-glass surface. Here are its key specifications and why buyers should consider choosing this gas stove:

Model Solaria 4B Product type BACT-SO4BL-BA-002 Number of burners Tabletop gas cooktop Burner material 4 Cooktop material Full brass, enamel-coated Total burner capacity 10.5kW Ignition Automatic, battery-powered Timer Digital Smart timer Safety feature Flame Failure Device Cooktop material 8 mm toughened glass Finish Black Glass Drip tray Stainless Steel Controls Metallic knobs and digital timer Dimensions 75 × 53 × 14 cm Weight 15.5 Kg Fuel compatibility LPG; PNG

1. How is Solaria 4B an ideal buy for Indian kitchens ahead of Diwali preparations? The Beyond Appliances Solaria 4B can be a useful addition to Indian kitchens ahead of Diwali. Its four-burner layout, comprising one 4 kW burner, two 2.5 kW burners and one 1.5 kW burner, offers flexibility for cooking while preparing elaborate family meals. Its full-brass burners are designed for regular cooking, while the automatic ignition makes lighting the stove more convenient. Its digital smart timer is particularly useful when preparing dishes that require controlled cooking durations, as it can automatically turn off the flame and gas supply when the set time is reached. The Flame Failure Device adds another layer of safety by cutting off the gas supply if a burner flame goes out.

2. Is Solaria 4B ideal for Indian kitchens? Yes, the Beyond Appliances Solaria 4B is worth considering for Indian households that cook frequently and need a combination of multiple burners, convenience and additional safety features. Its four-burner configuration is suitable for families preparing several dishes together, while the different burner capacities provide flexibility for varied cooking requirements. Its digital timer can help manage cooking durations without requiring constant monitoring, and the Flame Failure Device is a useful safety feature that automatically cuts off the gas supply if the flame is accidentally extinguished.