Diwali kitchen prep: Gas stove maintenance tips and signs it's time for a replacement

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read moreRead less
Diwali is one of the busiest times in Indian kitchens. From preparing festive sweets and snacks to cooking elaborate family meals, the gas stove often stays in use for longer hours than usual. With multiple dishes being prepared simultaneously, even a minor issue with the burner or gas flow can disrupt your cooking plans.
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This makes pre-Diwali gas stove maintenance particularly important. A stove that appears to be working normally may have clogged burner holes, uneven flames, loose knobs or worn-out components that affect its performance. More importantly, ignoring potential gas leaks or damaged connections can create serious safety risks.
Before you start cooking for your guests this festive season, take a look at this practical guide to preparing your gas stove for Diwali, identifying common problems and understanding when upgrading to a new model makes sense.
One of the first things to check before Diwali is the condition of your gas stove burners. Frequent cooking, oil splashes and food spills can clog the small openings through which gas flows. This can result in weak flames, uneven heating and longer cooking times.
To clean the burners:
Avoid using steel pins or sharp metal objects to clear burner openings, as these can damage or enlarge the ports. If the burner continues to malfunction after cleaning, contact an authorised technician.
A gas stove is only as safe as the LPG connection supporting it. Before festive cooking begins, inspect the rubber hose connecting your cylinder to the appliance. Over time, exposure to heat, grease and everyday wear can cause the pipe to develop cracks, harden or become damaged.
Pay attention to the following:
Never attempt to repair a damaged gas pipe using tape or other temporary solutions. Also, avoid dismantling the regulator or gas connections yourself.
A faulty ignition system can become particularly inconvenient during the festive season when you may need to use multiple burners throughout the day.
If your gas stove uses automatic ignition, check whether the spark mechanism is working consistently. Delayed ignition, repeated clicking or a burner that refuses to light may indicate moisture, dirt or an issue with the ignition components.
For battery-operated ignition systems, check the battery condition and replace it according to the manufacturer's instructions.
Also inspect the control knobs. They should turn smoothly and allow you to regulate the flame without excessive force. Loose knobs, stiff movement or difficulty adjusting the flame could indicate worn-out components.
Do not attempt to dismantle or repair the gas valves yourself. Get the appliance checked by an authorised service professional if the problem persists.
Festive cooking often involves preparing oily snacks, deep-fried food and rich gravies. These can leave behind stubborn grease deposits around the burners, pan supports and stove surface.
A clean cooking surface is important not just for aesthetics but also for maintaining the appliance.
Here are some cleaning practices for you to follow:
If you have a glass-top gas stove, inspect the surface for scratches, chips or cracks. Never continue using a stove with damaged glass, as heat and everyday cooking stress can worsen the damage.
The flame is one of the easiest indicators of your gas stove's working condition. Ideally, an LPG burner should produce a steady blue flame. If you notice persistent yellow or orange flames, soot deposits on utensils or uneven heat distribution, there could be an issue with the burner, air supply or gas combustion.
Before assuming that the stove needs replacement, check whether the burner openings are clogged. Cleaning may resolve minor issues.
However, if the flame remains irregular even after cleaning, get the appliance inspected by a qualified technician.
Also pay attention to cooking performance. If water takes noticeably longer to boil, food cooks unevenly or some burners consistently perform worse than others, the stove may need servicing.
Regular maintenance can extend the usable life of a gas stove, but it cannot fix every problem. Some components deteriorate with age and repeated use, making replacement a more practical option. So, here are six signs that you need to upgrade your existing gas stove.
1. Persistent gas leakage:If you suspect leakage from the stove body, valves or connections, stop using the gas stove and contact your LPG distributor or an authorised technician. Do not attempt to repair it yourself.
2. Cracked or damaged glass top: Visible cracks or structural damage to a glass-top stove are serious warning signs. Stop using the gas stove and arrange for professional assessment or replacement.
3. Burners frequently malfunction: If burners repeatedly fail to ignite or produce uneven flames despite proper cleaning and servicing, the burner assembly may have deteriorated.
4. Faulty control knobs: Knobs that fail to regulate the flame properly or feel unusually loose may indicate worn-out gas valves.
5. Frequent repair requirements:If the gas stove requires repeated servicing and replacement of components, investing in a new stove may be more economical over time.
6. Insufficient cooking capacity: Your cooking requirements may change over the years. If you regularly prepare multiple dishes simultaneously, an older two-burner stove may no longer be convenient for your household.
If your existing gas stove is showing signs of wear and tear and it no longer meets your cooking requirements, Diwali could be a good time to evaluate newer models. When choosing a replacement, consider the number of burners, burner material, ignition mechanism, pan-support stability, cleaning requirements and warranty coverage. Here are two options to explore:
The Beyond Appliances Quantum Pro 4B is a four-burner gas stove designed for households that want more cooking space, convenient ignition and improved fuel efficiency. Its combination of full-brass burners, automatic ignition and gas-saving technology makes it worth considering for kitchens preparing for the increased cooking demands of Diwali.
|Model
|Quantum Pro 4B
|Product type
|Four-burner gas stove
|Number of burners
|4
|Burner material
|Full brass
|Cooktop material
|Toughened glass
|Cooktop colour
|Black
|Ignition type
|Automatic, battery-powered
|Energy rating
|5 Star
|Thermal efficiency
|Up to 77%
|Gas compatibility
|LPG and PNG
|Burner technology
|Heat Exchange Architecture
|Control type
|Rotary knobs
|Dimensions
|Approximately 75 × 53 × 13 cm
|Product weight
|Approximately 14 kg
|Warranty
|Up to 10 years
The Beyond Appliances Quantum Pro 4B can be a practical addition to Indian kitchens ahead of Diwali as its four-burner configuration allows users to cook multiple dishes simultaneously.The full-brass burners are designed for regular cooking, while automatic battery-powered ignition adds convenience during busy cooking sessions. Furthermore, its HEXA (Heat Exchange Architecture) technology, combined with thermal efficiency of up to 77%, makes it worth considering for households looking to optimise gas consumption and save time through faster cooking. Additionally, the toughened-glass cooktop gives it a modern appearance and makes routine cleaning easier.
Yes, the Beyond Appliances Quantum Pro 4B is worth considering for Indian kitchens, particularly medium-to-large families that regularly prepare multiple dishes. Its four-burner layout offers the flexibility to use different cookware simultaneously, making everyday meal preparation and festive cooking more convenient. The full-brass burners are suited to frequent cooking, while automatic ignition eliminates the need for a separate lighter.
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The Beyond Appliances Solaria 4B is another replacement option worth comparing before making a purchase. It’s a four-burner smart gas cooktop designed for households that want more cooking flexibility along with additional safety and convenience features. Unlike a conventional gas stove, it combines a digital timer and a Flame Failure Device (FFD) with full-brass burners and an 8 mm toughened-glass surface. Here are its key specifications and why buyers should consider choosing this gas stove:
|Model
|Solaria 4B
|Product type
|BACT-SO4BL-BA-002
|Number of burners
|Tabletop gas cooktop
|Burner material
|4
|Cooktop material
|Full brass, enamel-coated
|Total burner capacity
|10.5kW
|Ignition
|Automatic, battery-powered
|Timer
|Digital Smart timer
|Safety feature
|Flame Failure Device
|Cooktop material
|8 mm toughened glass
|Finish
|Black Glass
|Drip tray
|Stainless Steel
|Controls
|Metallic knobs and digital timer
|Dimensions
|75 × 53 × 14 cm
|Weight
|15.5 Kg
|Fuel compatibility
|LPG; PNG
The Beyond Appliances Solaria 4B can be a useful addition to Indian kitchens ahead of Diwali. Its four-burner layout, comprising one 4 kW burner, two 2.5 kW burners and one 1.5 kW burner, offers flexibility for cooking while preparing elaborate family meals. Its full-brass burners are designed for regular cooking, while the automatic ignition makes lighting the stove more convenient. Its digital smart timer is particularly useful when preparing dishes that require controlled cooking durations, as it can automatically turn off the flame and gas supply when the set time is reached. The Flame Failure Device adds another layer of safety by cutting off the gas supply if a burner flame goes out.
Yes, the Beyond Appliances Solaria 4B is worth considering for Indian households that cook frequently and need a combination of multiple burners, convenience and additional safety features. Its four-burner configuration is suitable for families preparing several dishes together, while the different burner capacities provide flexibility for varied cooking requirements. Its digital timer can help manage cooking durations without requiring constant monitoring, and the Flame Failure Device is a useful safety feature that automatically cuts off the gas supply if the flame is accidentally extinguished.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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