DJI Mic 3 launches with smarter audio tech, but there’s a catch

DJI has officially unveiled the Mic 3, the successor to its much-loved pocket microphone. The new model brings smarter audio tools and design improvements aimed at content creators, vloggers, and professionals who need reliable, portable sound. While the upgrades are notable, not everything about the launch will please fans.

At its core, the Mic 3 continues DJI’s focus on compact, wireless audio gear that’s easy to carry and simple to set up. The system comes with two transmitters and a receiver, packed in a charging case that doubles as storage. Each transmitter is smaller and lighter, making it more discreet when clipped to clothing during shoots.

The biggest leap forward is in the audio processing. DJI has integrated advanced noise reduction and expanded dynamic range, ensuring clearer voices even in noisy outdoor environments. The transmitters now also support on-device recording, giving creators a backup track in case of signal drops, a feature professionals have been asking for since the original Mic launched.

Battery life is another win. Each unit runs up to six hours on a single charge, while the case extends total usage to around 18 hours. USB-C charging keeps it in line with modern standards, making it easy to top up alongside laptops or smartphones.

However, the bad news is the price. DJI has set the Mic 3 at a noticeably higher cost than the previous model, positioning it closer to professional-grade rivals. While the performance gains are clear, budget-conscious creators who flocked to the original Mic for value may hesitate this time.