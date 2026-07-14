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Do you actually need an AI laptop? Here is what most buyers should know before upgrading

AI laptops promise smarter features and better efficiency, but are they worth buying? Here is what you should know before spending your money.

Published14 Jul 2026, 07:17 PM IST
Not every user needs an AI laptop right now.
Not every user needs an AI laptop right now.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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Buying a new laptop has become more confusing than ever. Almost every new model now comes with an AI processor, but that does not automatically mean it is the right choice for everyone. If you mainly browse the web, stream videos or work on documents, paying extra for AI features may not always make sense.

Our Picks

Best overall

Compact design

Long battery backup

Value for money

Gaming laptop

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, WUXGA IPS, AI PC, 15.3"/38.8cm, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.6Kg, 1Yr ADP Free, 83KA004TIN, AI Powered LaptopView Details...

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HP OmniBook 3 AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 Next Gen AI Laptop, (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD), Anti-Glare,15.6''/39.6cm FHD, Win11,Office24, Silver,1.7kg, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, fn0007AUView Details...

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HP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor 45 Tops (16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD), 2K 14''/35.6cm, Win11, Office24, Silver, 1.29kg, he0014QU, Multi-Day Battery, AI LaptopView Details...

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Compact design

ASUS Vivobook S14,Smartchoice,AMD Ryzen AI 5 330,16GB RAM,512GB SSD,OLED,14",Win11,Office24,M365 Basic (1Yr),Matte Gray,1.4Kg,M3407KA-SF044WS,50 Tops,Metallic Design Laptop,Next-Gen AI Laptop,Copilot+View Details...

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ASUS Vivobook 14,Smartchoice,AMD Ryzen AI 5 330,16GB RAM,512GB SSD(Upgradeable),FHD+ 14",Win11,Office24,M365 Basic (1Y), Blue,1.46Kg,M1407KA-LY132WS,AMD Radeon iGPU,50 Tops,Next-Gen AI Laptop,Copilot+View Details...

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

That said, AI laptops can offer real advantages for certain users. Features like better battery optimisation, faster video editing, smarter background effects during video calls and on device AI tools can improve your everyday experience. Before you spend more on an AI powered laptop, it is worth understanding who will actually benefit from these features.

Do you need an AI laptop?

If you areAI laptop worth it?Why
StudentMaybeUseful if you use AI tools regularly, otherwise a standard laptop is enough.
Office userMaybeAI can improve video calls and battery life, but it is not essential.
Content creatorYesFaster AI powered editing, transcription and image tools can save time.
ProgrammerYesAI coding assistants and local AI models can improve productivity.
Casual userNoMost everyday tasks do not require dedicated AI hardware.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a capable AI laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, making it suitable for multitasking, content creation, and office work. It comes with 24GB RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD, offering plenty of memory and storage for demanding users. The 15.3-inch WUXGA IPS display delivers sharp visuals, while the lightweight 1.6kg design improves portability. Buyers appreciate its smooth performance, display quality, and overall value, although some feel the speakers and battery life could be better.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS
RAM
24GB DDR5
Storage
1TB SSD
Display
15.3-inch WUXGA IPS
Weight
1.6kg

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent multitasking performance

...

Large RAM and SSD combination

Reason to avoid

...

Speakers could be louder

...

Battery life is average under heavy use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fast performance, sharp display, and generous memory. However, some mention average speakers and battery life during prolonged workloads.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines a powerful Ryzen 7 processor, 24GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD for smooth everyday productivity and multitasking.

2. HP OmniBook 3 AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 Next Gen AI Laptop, (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD), Anti-Glare,15.6''/39.6cm FHD, Win11,Office24, Silver,1.7kg, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, fn0007AU

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The HP OmniBook 3 is designed for users looking for a modern AI laptop that balances performance and portability. Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 processor, it comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a fast 512GB SSD for smooth multitasking. The 15.6-inch Full HD anti glare display offers comfortable viewing, while the lightweight design makes it easy to carry. Buyers appreciate its premium design, responsive performance, and keyboard, although battery life receives mixed feedback.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen AI 5 340
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6 inch Full HD Anti Glare
Weight
1.7kg

Reasons to buy

...

Fast everyday performance

...

Premium design with privacy shutter

Reason to avoid

...

Battery life could be better

...

Display brightness is average

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the premium build quality, smooth performance, and lightweight design. However, some feel the battery backup is shorter than expected.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers reliable AI powered performance, modern features, and a premium design for work and everyday use.

The HP OmniBook 5 OLED is a premium Copilot Plus laptop featuring the Snapdragon X processor with a dedicated AI engine. Its standout feature is the vibrant 14 inch 2K OLED display that delivers excellent colours and contrast. Combined with 16GB LPDDR5x memory and a 512GB SSD, it handles office work, entertainment, and multitasking with ease. Buyers praise the long battery life, lightweight design, and display quality, although some mention software compatibility limitations with certain applications.

Specifications

Processor
Snapdragon X
RAM
16GB LPDDR5x
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14 inch 2K OLED
Weight
1.29kg

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent OLED display

...

Outstanding battery life

Reason to avoid

...

Some software compatibility limitations

...

Not ideal for demanding gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the OLED display, battery life, and lightweight design. However, a few mention software compatibility issues with some Windows applications.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines a stunning OLED display with excellent battery life and AI powered performance in a lightweight laptop.

The ASUS Vivobook S14 is a stylish AI laptop featuring the AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 processor with a 50 TOPS NPU for Copilot Plus features. It comes with a beautiful 14 inch OLED display, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, making it suitable for professionals and students alike. The metallic chassis gives it a premium feel, while the lightweight design improves portability. Buyers appreciate its display quality, battery life, and overall performance, though some mention occasional software glitches.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen AI 5 330
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14 inch OLED
Weight
1.4kg

Reasons to buy

...

Gorgeous OLED display

...

Premium metal build

Reason to avoid

...

Software bugs reported by some users

...

Limited upgrade options

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the OLED display, premium build quality, and smooth performance. However, some report occasional software related issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers a premium OLED display, AI features, and a lightweight metal design for everyday productivity.

The ASUS Vivobook 14 is a compact AI laptop built around the AMD Ryzen AI 5 330 processor. It includes 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 14 inch Full HD Plus display for comfortable daily computing. The laptop also supports memory upgrades, making it suitable for long term use. Buyers appreciate its responsive performance and portability, although reviews also mention occasional hardware related concerns and inconsistent quality control.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen AI 5 330
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14 inch Full HD Plus
Weight
1.46kg

Reasons to buy

...

Lightweight and portable

...

RAM can be upgraded

Reason to avoid

...

Mixed reliability feedback

...

Display is average compared to OLED models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the laptop's speed and portability. However, some report quality control issues and occasional hardware defects.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers AI features, upgradeable memory, and dependable everyday performance at a competitive price.

The ASUS Vivobook 16 is designed for users who prefer a larger display without moving into gaming laptops. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, it features 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a spacious 16 inch Full HD Plus display. It performs well for office work, multitasking, and entertainment while supporting modern AI features. Buyers appreciate its large screen, smooth performance, and solid build quality, although some find it slightly heavy for frequent travel.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 225H
RAM
16GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
16 inch Full HD Plus
Weight
1.88kg

Reasons to buy

...

Large display for productivity

...

Good overall performance

Reason to avoid

...

Heavier than 14 inch laptops

...

Camera quality is average

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the large display, smooth performance, and sturdy build. However, some mention the webcam and display brightness could be better.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines a spacious display with Intel AI features and dependable performance for productivity.

The Acer Aspire 5 is one of the lightest laptops in this group, weighing just 1.2kg while offering Intel Core Ultra 5 performance. It features 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a sharp 14 inch WUXGA IPS display, making it well suited for students and professionals. The backlit keyboard and premium finish add to its appeal. Buyers appreciate its lightweight design, battery life, and fast performance, although the speakers could deliver stronger audio.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 125H
RAM
16GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14 inch WUXGA IPS
Weight
1.2kg

Reasons to buy

...

Extremely lightweight

...

Good battery life

Reason to avoid

...

Speakers are average

...

Plastic chassis feels less premium

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers excellent portability, reliable performance, and a quality display for everyday productivity

The ASUS TUF A15 is the gaming laptop in this lineup, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It includes 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 144Hz Full HD display for smooth gaming. The durable TUF series chassis and efficient cooling system make it suitable for extended gaming sessions. Buyers praise its gaming performance, cooling, and build quality, although battery life remains average.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6 inch Full HD 144Hz

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent gaming performance

...

Efficient cooling system

Reason to avoid

...

Battery life is average

...

Heavier than standard laptops

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the gaming performance, cooling efficiency, and sturdy build quality. However, some feel the battery backup could be better.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers dedicated RTX graphics, a fast 144Hz display, and dependable gaming performance at its price point.

Factors to consider before buying an AI laptop

  • Your workload: AI features are most useful for content creation, programming, video meetings and productivity tasks.
  • Processor and NPU: Look for a modern processor with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit for better on device AI performance.
  • Software support: Check whether the AI features you want are supported by the apps you use regularly.
  • Battery life: AI laptops often include power efficient chips that can improve battery backup during everyday use.
  • Price premium: Compare the extra cost with the AI features you will actually use instead of paying for features that may remain unused.

Top 3 features of best AI laptops

AI laptopsProcessorRAMStorageDisplay
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3Ryzen 7 8840HS24GB1TB SSD15.3 inch WUXGA IPS
HP OmniBook 3Ryzen AI 5 34016GB512GB SSD15.6 inch FHD
HP OmniBook 5 OLEDSnapdragon X16GB512GB SSD14 inch 2K OLED
ASUS Vivobook S14Ryzen AI 5 33016GB512GB SSD14 inch OLED
ASUS Vivobook 14Ryzen AI 5 33016GB512GB SSD14 inch FHD Plus
ASUS Vivobook 16Intel Core Ultra 5 225H16GB512GB SSD16 inch FHD Plus
Acer Aspire 5Intel Core Ultra 5 125H16GB512GB SSD14 inch WUXGA IPS
ASUS TUF A15Ryzen 7 7445HS16GB512GB SSD15.6 inch FHD 144Hz

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesDo you actually need an AI laptop? Here is what most buyers should know before upgrading
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FAQs
An AI laptop includes a dedicated Neural Processing Unit that handles AI tasks more efficiently while reducing the load on the CPU and GPU.
Many AI laptops offer better battery efficiency through smarter power management, although battery life still depends on the hardware and usage.
They can be useful for students who frequently use AI tools, but a standard laptop is still sufficient for basic studies and browsing.
No. For web browsing, streaming, emails and office work, a regular modern laptop is usually enough.
Yes. As more software begins using on device AI features, AI laptops are likely to become more useful over the next few years.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more

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