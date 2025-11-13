Does your geyser take too long to heat? Here’s what’s wrong and how to fix it

Most of us have started using our geysers again as the mornings are getting chilly. For some, the water heaters are working as good as new, while others are struggling with slow heating. Chances are, it’s not just taking longer to heat but also consuming more power in the process. However, slow heating doesn’t mean you can blame it on the weather. It’s often a sign that your geyser needs a bit of care and maintenance.

Before you call a technician or think about replacing it, try these five simple fixes that can help your geyser heat faster, save power, and last longer this winter.

1. Clean or replace the heating element The heating element is the heart of your geyser, and hard water can cause mineral buildup over time. Calcium and magnesium from hard water form a layer of scale on the element, making it harder for heat to transfer efficiently. This means the geyser takes longer to warm up while consuming more power.

How to fix: Have the heating element cleaned or replaced by a qualified technician once every year, preferably before winter begins.

2. Descale the inner tank The geyser’s tank also collects mineral deposits that act like an insulator, preventing water from heating evenly. A thick layer of scale can even lead to corrosion or leaks.

How to fix: During servicing, ask the technician to flush the tank with descaling chemicals to dissolve mineral buildup. Regular descaling improves heating speed and extends your geyser’s lifespan.

3. Check the thermostat settings A thermostat controls how hot your water gets. Many people lower the temperature setting to save electricity, not realising it can increase heating time.

How to fix: Set the thermostat between 50°C and 60°C for an ideal balance of comfort and efficiency. If heating remains slow, have the thermostat tested or replaced.

4. Ensure proper power supply A geyser needs consistent voltage to function efficiently. A drop below 200 volts can cause sluggish heating or even damage internal parts.

How to fix: Use a good-quality stabiliser to maintain steady voltage. Also, get old or damaged wiring checked to ensure the geyser receives full power.

5. Improve water pressure Sometimes, the issue isn’t the geyser at all, it’s the water flow. Low water pressure slows down the tank-filling process, which delays heating.

How to fix: Clean blocked pipes or pressure valves and ensure the inflow is steady. If pressure remains low, a plumber can inspect for leaks or clogs.