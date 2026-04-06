Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

Done with bulky wearables these 5 smart rings offer a simpler smarter upgrade

Smart rings offer a lighter and more discreet alternative to smartwatches, with features like health tracking, sleep monitoring and longer battery life in a compact form.

Published6 Apr 2026, 04:01 PM IST
A smaller wearable that quietly does more than you expect.
A smaller wearable that quietly does more than you expect.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

Read moreRead less

Wearing a smartwatch all day is not always comfortable or practical for everyone. From bulky designs to frequent charging, many users start looking for something simpler that still keeps track of essential health and activity data.

Our Picks

Best overall

AI fitness coach

Budget friendly

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

Samsung Galaxy Ring, with Smart AI, Size First W/Sizing Kit, No App Subscription, Fitness Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Up to 7-Day Battery, Size 12, Titanium SilverView Details...

₹19,999

...
CHECK DETAILS

Gabit Smart Ring | Health Tracker, 7+ Day Battery | Sleep, Fitness, Nutrition, Stress | Buy Sizing Kit First | Auto Workout Detection, VO2 Max | Smart Ring for Men & Women | Titanium, Matte Black 9View Details...

₹13,775

...
CHECK DETAILS

AI fitness coach

Amazfit Helio Smart Ring, Wearable Fitness Tracker, Sleep Heart Rate Health Monitor, No App Subscription, 4 Days Battery Life, Fast Wireless Charging, 10 ATM Water-Resistance (Size 12)View Details...

₹25,999

...
CHECK DETAILS

aabo Ring, Health & Fitness Tracker Smart Ring, Advanced Sleep Monitoring, Stress & Activity Tracking, Titanium, IP68 Waterproof (Wireless Charging, Radiant Rose Gold, 8)View Details...

₹13,999

...
CHECK DETAILS

Budget friendly

Boat Valour Ring 1, Buy Sizing Kit First (Sizes 7-12), 40+ Active Modes, 24 * 7 Sleep Tracker, Titanium Built, 15 Days Battery, 5ATM, Scratch Resistant, Smart Ring for Men & Women (10, Carbon Black)View Details...

₹12,999

...
CHECK DETAILS
research icon

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

This is where smart rings are gaining attention. They offer a compact and lightweight alternative while still delivering key features like heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring and activity insights. Unlike smartwatches, they stay out of the way, feel more natural to wear and often last longer on a single charge. For users who want a more subtle and convenient wearable, smart rings can be a smarter everyday choice.

Samsung Galaxy Ring is a premium smart wearable designed for seamless health tracking without the bulk of a smartwatch. Built with lightweight titanium and a scratch-resistant concave design, it ensures durability and comfort throughout the day. It tracks sleep, heart rate, and daily activity automatically, powered by AI-driven wellness insights. With up to 7-day battery life and strong water resistance (10ATM, IP68), it suits everyday use. The subscription-free model makes it a practical long-term health companion.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 7 days
Build
Titanium
Water Resistance
10ATM, IP68
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Features
Sleep, HR, AI tracking

Reasons to buy

...

Premium lightweight design

...

No subscription required

Reason to avoid

...

Requires sizing kit

...

Limited display interaction

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers premium design, AI-powered health insights, and long battery life without ongoing subscription costs.

2. Gabit Smart Ring | Health Tracker, 7+ Day Battery | Sleep, Fitness, Nutrition, Stress | Buy Sizing Kit First | Auto Workout Detection, VO2 Max | Smart Ring for Men & Women | Titanium, Matte Black 9

our principles

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Gabit Smart Ring is an advanced health tracker focusing on four pillars: sleep, fitness, nutrition, and stress. Built with lightweight titanium, it offers over 7 days of battery life and supports automatic workout detection across 30+ modes. It uniquely tracks calorie surplus or deficit alongside VO2 Max, HRV, and recovery metrics. AI features like voice-based food logging and personalised coaching enhance usability. It delivers a comprehensive wellness ecosystem without requiring a subscription, making it a strong all-in-one smart ring.

Specifications

Battery
7+ days
Build
Titanium
Tracking
VO2 Max, HRV, calories
Modes
30+ workouts
OS Support
Android & iOS

Reasons to buy

...

Comprehensive health tracking

...

AI-based nutrition insights

Reason to avoid

...

Mixed long-term reliability

...

Requires sizing kit

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate accurate sleep tracking, ease of use, and value for money. Some report strong functionality, while others mention durability issues over time.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers complete health tracking with AI-driven insights across fitness, nutrition, and recovery.

Amazfit Helio Smart Ring is designed for fitness enthusiasts focusing on recovery and performance tracking. Built with a lightweight titanium alloy body under 4 grams, it ensures all-day comfort. It monitors sleep stages, heart rate variability, stress, and readiness scores to guide recovery. Advanced metrics like VO2 Max and training load make it ideal for athletes. With 10ATM water resistance and fast wireless charging, it offers durability and convenience, though battery life is shorter than some competitors.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 4 days
Weight
<4g
Water Resistance
10ATM
Metrics
HRV, VO2 Max
Charging
Wireless

Reasons to buy

...

Strong recovery tracking

...

Ultra-lightweight design

Reason to avoid

...

Shorter battery life

...

Limited general lifestyle features

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it focuses on recovery metrics and athletic performance with precise tracking and lightweight comfort.

aabo Smart Ring offers a balanced mix of sleep, stress, and activity tracking with a strong focus on recovery insights. It tracks REM, deep sleep, SpO2, HRV, and readiness scores to provide a holistic health overview. Built from titanium with IP68 water resistance, it is suitable for daily use including swimming. With 4–7 days battery life and wireless charging, it adds convenience. However, users report mixed accuracy and connectivity issues affecting overall reliability.

Specifications

Battery
4–7 days
Build
Titanium
Water Resistance
IP68
Tracking
Sleep, HRV, SpO2
Charging
Wireless

Reasons to buy

...

Detailed sleep insights

...

Lightweight durable build

Reason to avoid

...

Connectivity issues

...

Mixed performance feedback

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its stylish design and sleep tracking insights. However, many report connectivity issues and inconsistent performance over time.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it provides detailed sleep and recovery tracking in a compact and stylish form.

boAt Valour Ring 1 is a rugged smart ring built with aerospace-grade titanium for durability and comfort. It supports 40+ activity modes and tracks key health metrics including heart rate, SpO2, sleep stages, and HRV. With up to 15 days battery life and a wireless charging case, it offers extended usability. The 5ATM water resistance ensures reliability during daily activities and workouts. Designed for long wear, it balances strong battery life with comprehensive fitness tracking.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 15 days
Build
Titanium
Water Resistance
5ATM
Modes
40+
Charging
Wireless case

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent battery life

...

Strong build quality

Reason to avoid

...

Requires sizing kit

...

App experience could improve

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers long battery life, durable build, and comprehensive tracking for everyday fitness needs.

Factors to consider when buying a smart ring

  • Comfort and fit: A well-fitted ring ensures accurate tracking and comfortable all-day wear.
  • Health tracking features: Look for features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and activity tracking.
  • Battery life: Smart rings often offer longer battery life compared with larger wearables.
  • App support: A reliable app helps track data and provides useful insights.
  • Build quality: Durable materials help the ring withstand daily wear.

Why are smart rings considered better than smartwatches for some users?

Smart rings are more compact, lightweight and less intrusive. They are easier to wear throughout the day and night, especially for sleep tracking, and often require less frequent charging compared with smartwatches.

Do smart rings offer enough features for daily use?

While they may not include large displays or advanced apps, most smart rings focus on essential health tracking features such as heart rate, sleep and activity monitoring, which are sufficient for many users.

Are smart rings comfortable for long-term wear?

Yes, their small size and lightweight design make them comfortable to wear continuously, even during sleep, which improves overall tracking consistency.

Top 3 features of smart rings

Smart RingBattery LifeBuildKey Feature
Samsung Galaxy Ring7 daysTitaniumAI health tracking
Gabit Smart Ring7+ daysTitaniumNutrition + fitness tracking
Amazfit Helio Ring4 daysTitanium alloyRecovery metrics
aabo Smart Ring4–7 daysTitaniumSleep & readiness scores
boAt Valour Ring 115 daysTitaniumLong battery + fitness modes

Similar articles for you

Smart ring buying guide 2025: When wearables go invisible

Oura vs Samsung vs Ultrahuman vs Amazfit smart rings: how to pick the right one

Next-gen smart rings are getting smarter, but can they really replace fitness bands and smartwatches?

I tried popular fitness smartwatches and these options are worth your attention

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeGadgets And AppliancesDone with bulky wearables these 5 smart rings offer a simpler smarter upgrade
More
FAQs
Many modern smart rings provide reliable health tracking, especially for sleep and activity monitoring.
Yes, their compact design makes them more comfortable to wear overnight compared with larger devices.
Most smart rings offer longer battery life, reducing the need for daily charging.
They can replace basic tracking functions, but advanced smartwatch features may not be included.
Many models are built with strong materials designed to handle everyday wear.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more