Don’t buy a budget soundbar! 5 best soundbars with subwoofers under ₹20,000 in India (2026)

Most people pair their TVs with cheap soundbars and regret it later. Why? Because without a proper subwoofer, they are missing the one thing that matters most: clear acoustics and a deep, room-filling bass. That’s why a lot of buyers are now skipping entry-level soundbar options and going for ones with subwoofers under ₹20,000. This segment hits the perfect balance between price and performance as it offers clear mids, deep cinematic bass, higher wattage output, along with true surround sound capabilities making it ideal for both audiophiles and casual users.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 6500, Dolby Soundbar, 200 Watts, Virtual Surround Sound, Dolby Audio, Dual Driver Soundbar, 5.25" Subwoofer, Bluetooth | HDMI (ARC) | Optical | USB | AUX View Details ₹6,499 CHECK DETAILS JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details GET PRICE Boat Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D, Cinematic Dolby Audio, 500W Signature Sound, 5.1-CH, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes & Remote, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details ₹9,999 CHECK DETAILS ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9510WS PRO Dolby 5.1 Soundbar, Dolby Audio, 600 Watts, Wireless (Dual Rear Satellites & 6.5" Subwoofer), Triple Driver Soundbar, Bluetooth v5.1 | HDMI (ARC) | Optical | USB | AUX View Details ₹12,999 CHECK DETAILS Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details ₹17,990 CHECK DETAILS

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

That said, choosing the soundbar with a subwoofer combination isn’t just about picking a brand or a price. You also need to look at their key features like and specifications to ensure that you get the sound that you desire. So, before we take you through our top picks in this category, let's walk through all the features that you need to keep in mind while buying a soundbar-subwoofer combination for your home.

Factors to consider while buying a soundbar with a subwoofer - Channel Configuration: This decides the number of audio paths sound will take along with the speakers. 2.1 channel is the standard setup with two speakers in the bar and one separate subwoofer while 3.1 channel adds a dedicated center channel and 5.1 and above channel includes rear speakers for a surround sound experience.

- Subwoofer connection: There are two types of subwoofer connections available in the market right now. In the wireless one, the subwoofer connects to the soundbar through a proprietary signal, which makes its placement more flexible. In the case of wireless connection, a physical cable from the soundbar connects to the subwoofer, which can increase clutter and limit placement.

- Audio formats: Ensure that your soundbar and subwoofers support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio or DTS: X for a fuller experience.

- Connectivity: While HDMI eARC is the gold standard for connectivity for soundbars with subwoofers. Other options to look for include optical and Bluetooth.

- Woofer size and room size: Woofer size depends on the size of the room. A 6-inch subwoofer is sufficient for a small room, while a 10-inch subwoofer is good for a medium sized room and a subwoofer measuring 12 inches and above is good for a large room.

Now that we have covered the basics, let's dive deep into the top soundbars with subwoofer combos that offer deep bass under ₹20,000.

Best soundbars with subwoofers in India under ₹ 20,000

This soundbar-subwoofer combination by Zebronics features a sleek, minimalistic design with a slim soundbar and a compact wired subwoofer that blends well with modern TV setups. It comes with a sturdy build, LED display, and wall-mountable design for flexible placement. It is powered by a 200W RMS output, which delivers immersive audio with Dolby Audio and Virtual 5.1 surround sound, which in turn enhances clarity and bass performance. The soundbar includes dual drivers for balanced mids and highs, while the 13.33cm subwoofer produces deep bass. It has Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (ARC), optical, USB, and AUX for connectivity, which ensure seamless compatibility across devices. It has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Total Power Output 200W RMS Subwoofer Size 13.33 cm Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (ARC), Optical, USB, AUX Audio Technology Dolby Audio, Virtual 5.1 surround Special Features Wall-mountable, LED display, remote control, multi-input support Reasons to buy Excellent sound quality Clear vocals Premium design Value for money buy Reason to avoid Patchy Bluetooth connectivity Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the soundbar's balanced bass, clear voice, and premium appearance, noting it's excellent for small rooms and up to 400sqft spaces. The Bluetooth connectivity and performance receive mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound and design.

2. JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This soundbar-subwoofer combo by JBL features a premium, minimalist design with a low-profile soundbar and a wireless subwoofer that blends seamlessly into modern Indian living rooms. This setup delivers a 300W total output and produces room-filling sound with punchy bass and clear vocals. It includes a 2.1-channel setup that is powered by Dolby Digital and JBL Surround Sound that create a cinematic experience for movies and music. Its 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer ensures deep, thumping bass, while Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical, and USB connectivity offer flexible usage. It has received 4.1 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Total Power Output 220W Subwoofer Size 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB Audio Technology Dolby Digital, JBL Surround Sound Special Features Wireless subwoofer, one-cable HDMI setup, remote control, wall-mount support Reasons to buy Excellent quality Clear vocals Cinematic experience Value for money buy Reason to avoid Average Bluetooth connectivity Average sound quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this soundbar's cinema theatre-like experience, which makes movie nights more enjoyable. They have also praised its voice clarity and good value for money. However, the sound quality receives mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this soundbar for its cinematic experience.

This soundbar-subwoofer combo by boat features a bold, modern design with a slim soundbar and a dedicated subwoofer that complements contemporary TV setups. It delivers 500W RMS output with boAt Signature Sound, ensuring powerful bass and balanced mids. The 2.1-channel setup enhances movie and music playback, while multiple EQ modes allow sound customisation. It comes with connectivity options like Bluetooth, HDMI (ARC), optical, USB, and AUX, which ensure seamless compatibility. The system also includes a remote control and wall-mount support. It has received 4.0 ratings out of 5 on Amazon.

Specifications Total Power Output 500 RMS Subwoofer Size Around 6.5-inch Connectivity Bluetooth v5.4, HDMI (ARC), Optical, USB, AUX Audio Technology boAt Signature Sound, 2.1 Channel audio Special Features Multiple EQ modes, remote control, wall-mountable design Reasons to buy Excellent sound quality Great build quality Value for money buy Reason to avoid Average reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the soundbar delivers deep audio and appreciate its build quality and value for money. However, several customers report issues with the rear speakers not working properly.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and design.

This soundbar-subwoofer combo by Zebronics stands out with its premium, cinema-style setup that features a sleek soundbar, wireless subwoofer, and dual rear satellite speakers for true 5.1 surround sound. It is built for immersive entertainment and it delivers a massive 600W RMS output. It is powered by Dolby Audio for rich and room-filling sound. It has triple-driver soundbar, which ensures clear mids and highs, while the 6.5-inch subwoofer adds deep bass. On the connectivity front it has Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI (ARC), optical, USB, and AUX connectivity, which offer excellent versatility to users. It has received 4.0 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Total Power Output 600W RMS Subwoofer Size 16.51 cm (6.5-inch) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI (ARC), Optical, USB, AUX Audio Technology Dolby Audio, 5.1 Channel Surround Sound Special Features Wireless subwoofer, dual wireless rear satellites, LED display, wall-mountable design, remote control Reasons to buy Excellent sound quality Immersive experience Value for money buy Reason to avoid Average connectivity Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the soundbar's bass and treble, clear dialogues, and consider it a value for money buy. The immersive experience and vocal clarity receive positive feedback. However, connectivity and performance have received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality, immersive experience and design.

This soundbar-subwoofer combo by Sony delivers a true home theatre experience with a practical, modular design that includes a slim 3-channel soundbar, wired subwoofer, and rear speakers. It offers a powerful 400W output with Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound, which ensures clear dialogue and cinematic depth. The system supports multiple sound modes like Cinema, Music, and Voice for tailored listening. On the connectivity front it has Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, USB, optical, and analogue inputs. It has received 4.6 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.

Specifications Total Power Output 400W Subwoofer Size 192 x 387 x 342 mm (wired subwoofer) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (ARC), USB, Optical, Analogue input Audio Technology Dolby Digital, 5.1 channel real surround sound Special Features Rear speakers for true surround, multiple sound modes (Cinema, Music, Voice), USB playback, easy setup Reasons to buy Excellent sound quality Value for money buy Great performance Home theatre experience Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the soundbar's awesome sound quality and consider it the best quality home theater system for its price. However, its Bluetooth connectivity has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and home theatre-like experience.

Top 3 features of the best soundbars with subwoofers under ₹ 20,000

NAME TOTAL POWER OUTPUT CONNECTIVITY AUDIO TECHNOLOGY ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 6500 200W RMS Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (ARC), Optical, USB, AUX Dolby Audio, Virtual 5.1 surround JBL Cinema SB271 220W RMS Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB Dolby Digital, JBL Surround Sound Boat Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D 500W RMS Bluetooth v5.4, HDMI (ARC), Optical, USB, AUX boAt Signature Sound, 2.1 Channel audio ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9510WS PRO 600W RMS Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI (ARC), Optical, USB, AUX Dolby Audio, 5.1 Channel Surround Sound Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar 400W RMS Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (ARC), USB, Optical, Analogue input Dolby Digital, 5.1 channel real surround sound

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The Research I’ve used and tested speakers and soundbars, including Bluetooth speakers, wired speakers and soundbars. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of speakers and soundbars across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about various audio technologies, their parameters and their impact on sound. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.