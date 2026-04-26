Don’t buy a budget soundbar! 5 best soundbars with subwoofers under ₹20,000 in India (2026)

Most people pair their TVs with cheap soundbars and regret it later. Why? Because without a proper subwoofer, they are missing the one thing that matters most: clear acoustics and a deep, room-filling bass. That’s why a lot of buyers are now skipping entry-level soundbar options and going for ones with subwoofers under ₹20,000. This segment hits the perfect balance between price and performance as it offers clear mids, deep cinematic bass, higher wattage output, along with true surround sound capabilities making it ideal for both audiophiles and casual users.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 6500, Dolby Soundbar, 200 Watts, Virtual Surround Sound, Dolby Audio, Dual Driver Soundbar, 5.25" Subwoofer, Bluetooth | HDMI (ARC) | Optical | USB | AUXView Details
₹6,499
JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W)View Details
Boat Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D, Cinematic Dolby Audio, 500W Signature Sound, 5.1-CH, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes & Remote, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black)View Details
₹9,999
ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9510WS PRO Dolby 5.1 Soundbar, Dolby Audio, 600 Watts, Wireless (Dual Rear Satellites & 6.5" Subwoofer), Triple Driver Soundbar, Bluetooth v5.1 | HDMI (ARC) | Optical | USB | AUXView Details
₹12,999
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)View Details
₹17,990
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
That said, choosing the soundbar with a subwoofer combination isn’t just about picking a brand or a price. You also need to look at their key features like and specifications to ensure that you get the sound that you desire. So, before we take you through our top picks in this category, let's walk through all the features that you need to keep in mind while buying a soundbar-subwoofer combination for your home.
- Channel Configuration: This decides the number of audio paths sound will take along with the speakers. 2.1 channel is the standard setup with two speakers in the bar and one separate subwoofer while 3.1 channel adds a dedicated center channel and 5.1 and above channel includes rear speakers for a surround sound experience.
- Subwoofer connection: There are two types of subwoofer connections available in the market right now. In the wireless one, the subwoofer connects to the soundbar through a proprietary signal, which makes its placement more flexible. In the case of wireless connection, a physical cable from the soundbar connects to the subwoofer, which can increase clutter and limit placement.
- Audio formats: Ensure that your soundbar and subwoofers support Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio or DTS: X for a fuller experience.
- Connectivity: While HDMI eARC is the gold standard for connectivity for soundbars with subwoofers. Other options to look for include optical and Bluetooth.
- Woofer size and room size: Woofer size depends on the size of the room. A 6-inch subwoofer is sufficient for a small room, while a 10-inch subwoofer is good for a medium sized room and a subwoofer measuring 12 inches and above is good for a large room.
Now that we have covered the basics, let's dive deep into the top soundbars with subwoofer combos that offer deep bass under ₹20,000.
This soundbar-subwoofer combination by Zebronics features a sleek, minimalistic design with a slim soundbar and a compact wired subwoofer that blends well with modern TV setups. It comes with a sturdy build, LED display, and wall-mountable design for flexible placement. It is powered by a 200W RMS output, which delivers immersive audio with Dolby Audio and Virtual 5.1 surround sound, which in turn enhances clarity and bass performance. The soundbar includes dual drivers for balanced mids and highs, while the 13.33cm subwoofer produces deep bass. It has Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (ARC), optical, USB, and AUX for connectivity, which ensure seamless compatibility across devices. It has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Excellent sound quality
Clear vocals
Premium design
Value for money buy
Patchy Bluetooth connectivity
Average performance
Buyers praise the soundbar's balanced bass, clear voice, and premium appearance, noting it's excellent for small rooms and up to 400sqft spaces. The Bluetooth connectivity and performance receive mixed feedback.
Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound and design.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
This soundbar-subwoofer combo by JBL features a premium, minimalist design with a low-profile soundbar and a wireless subwoofer that blends seamlessly into modern Indian living rooms. This setup delivers a 300W total output and produces room-filling sound with punchy bass and clear vocals. It includes a 2.1-channel setup that is powered by Dolby Digital and JBL Surround Sound that create a cinematic experience for movies and music. Its 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer ensures deep, thumping bass, while Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical, and USB connectivity offer flexible usage. It has received 4.1 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Excellent quality
Clear vocals
Cinematic experience
Value for money buy
Average Bluetooth connectivity
Average sound quality
Buyers praise this soundbar's cinema theatre-like experience, which makes movie nights more enjoyable. They have also praised its voice clarity and good value for money. However, the sound quality receives mixed feedback.
Buyers should choose this soundbar for its cinematic experience.
This soundbar-subwoofer combo by boat features a bold, modern design with a slim soundbar and a dedicated subwoofer that complements contemporary TV setups. It delivers 500W RMS output with boAt Signature Sound, ensuring powerful bass and balanced mids. The 2.1-channel setup enhances movie and music playback, while multiple EQ modes allow sound customisation. It comes with connectivity options like Bluetooth, HDMI (ARC), optical, USB, and AUX, which ensure seamless compatibility. The system also includes a remote control and wall-mount support. It has received 4.0 ratings out of 5 on Amazon.
Excellent sound quality
Great build quality
Value for money buy
Average reliability
Buyers find the soundbar delivers deep audio and appreciate its build quality and value for money. However, several customers report issues with the rear speakers not working properly.
Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and design.
This soundbar-subwoofer combo by Zebronics stands out with its premium, cinema-style setup that features a sleek soundbar, wireless subwoofer, and dual rear satellite speakers for true 5.1 surround sound. It is built for immersive entertainment and it delivers a massive 600W RMS output. It is powered by Dolby Audio for rich and room-filling sound. It has triple-driver soundbar, which ensures clear mids and highs, while the 6.5-inch subwoofer adds deep bass. On the connectivity front it has Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI (ARC), optical, USB, and AUX connectivity, which offer excellent versatility to users. It has received 4.0 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Excellent sound quality
Immersive experience
Value for money buy
Average connectivity
Average performance
Buyers praise the soundbar's bass and treble, clear dialogues, and consider it a value for money buy. The immersive experience and vocal clarity receive positive feedback. However, connectivity and performance have received mixed feedback.
Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality, immersive experience and design.
This soundbar-subwoofer combo by Sony delivers a true home theatre experience with a practical, modular design that includes a slim 3-channel soundbar, wired subwoofer, and rear speakers. It offers a powerful 400W output with Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound, which ensures clear dialogue and cinematic depth. The system supports multiple sound modes like Cinema, Music, and Voice for tailored listening. On the connectivity front it has Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, USB, optical, and analogue inputs. It has received 4.6 out of 5 ratings on Amazon.
Excellent sound quality
Value for money buy
Great performance
Home theatre experience
Average connectivity
Buyers praise the soundbar's awesome sound quality and consider it the best quality home theater system for its price. However, its Bluetooth connectivity has received mixed reviews.
Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and home theatre-like experience.
|NAME
|TOTAL POWER OUTPUT
|CONNECTIVITY
|AUDIO TECHNOLOGY
|ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 6500
|200W RMS
|Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (ARC), Optical, USB, AUX
|Dolby Audio, Virtual 5.1 surround
|JBL Cinema SB271
|220W RMS
|Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB
|Dolby Digital, JBL Surround Sound
|Boat Aavante Prime 5.1 5000D
|500W RMS
|Bluetooth v5.4, HDMI (ARC), Optical, USB, AUX
|boAt Signature Sound, 2.1 Channel audio
|ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9510WS PRO
|600W RMS
|Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI (ARC), Optical, USB, AUX
|Dolby Audio, 5.1 Channel Surround Sound
|Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar
|400W RMS
|Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (ARC), USB, Optical, Analogue input
|Dolby Digital, 5.1 channel real surround sound
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I’ve used and tested speakers and soundbars, including Bluetooth speakers, wired speakers and soundbars. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of speakers and soundbars across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about various audio technologies, their parameters and their impact on sound. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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