Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read moreRead less
Chimneys have become an important appliance in Indian kitchens. They help remove fumes and odours and keep the heat while cooking under check, which makes cooking a whole lot easier, especially when you don't have any other ventilation mechanism nearby. However, buying the right chimney for your kitchen isn't exactly easy. You need to consider multiple factors while selecting the right model. While factors such as size and brand are important, there are other features that buyers must consider before finalizing a model. Case and point - whether to pick a filterless model or not?
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Elica 75cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney | 15 Years Motor and 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | FLAT FL 750 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | 9 Speed Touch Control + Motion SensorView Details
₹15,749
Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Curved Chimney| Black Filterless with Oil Collector |8 Yrs Motor & 2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Touch & Gesture Control | Hood Venice IN HC SC FL BK 60View Details
₹12,110
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | 9 Speed | Touch Control + Motion Sensor | BlackView Details
₹14,999
Hindware Smart Appliances | Nadia BLDC 60 IN Kitchen Chimney | 1600 CMH |Curved Glass | Filterless | Auto Clean | Touch Control, Motion Sensor | 12 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 3 Yrs on Product (Black)View Details
₹15,809
Crompton Airmax BLDC 1600m3/hr 75cm Curve Chimney| Filterless Thermal Autoclean| Built In Oil Collector| Touch+Motion Sensor Control|10Yrs Motor & 1Yrs Overall Warranty (CHD-AMC75FLE-IND)View Details
₹16,999
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
A filterless chimney is an appliance that removes smoke, heat, and cooking odours without using traditional mesh or baffle filters. These chimney models trap grease on physical filter plates and then uses high-speed airflow and centrifugal force to separate oil particles and send them to a detachable tray that collects all the oil. These chimney models have any baffle or mesh filters and their design makes them easy to clean and maintain.
Buyers should consider a filterless chimney model over a model with baffle or mesh filter as these chimney demand a hassle-free maintenance. Unlike chimney models with a filter, these models don't need frequent filter cleaning, which makes upkeep easier. They also come with sleek and contemporary controls. That said, filterless chimney models are a tad bit pricier than the models with baffle or mesh filters.
1. Suction capacity: It is measured in cubic metres per hour (m³/hr) and it determines how effectively the chimney can remove smoke, oil fumes and cooking odours. For small and medium-sized kitchens a suction capacity of 1,000 – 1,200 m³/hr works well. For larger kitchens or households, a suction capacity of 1,200 – 1,500 m³/hr or higher is ideal.
2. Filterless technology and oil collection: Check how the chimney separates oil particles from smoke and directs grease into an oil collector. Some models use centrifugal or specialised airflow technology to minimise grease accumulation inside the appliance. A removable oil collector is useful.
3. Motor type and durability: The motor determines the chimney's long-term performance and energy efficiency. BLDC motors are worth considering as they generally offer better energy efficiency, lower operating noise and variable speed control compared to conventional motors.
|MODEL
|SIZE
|SUCTION CAPACITY
|TYPE OF MOTOR
|Elica 75cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney
|75cm
|1500 m3/hr
|BLDC motor
|Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Curved Chimney
|60cm
|1200 m3/hr
|Conventional motor
|Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney
|60cm
|1500 m3/hr
|BLDC motor
|Hindware Smart Appliances
|60cm
|1600 m3/hr
|BLDC motor
|Crompton Airmax BLDC 1600m3/hr 75cm Curve Chimney
|75cm
|1600 m3/hr
|BLDC motor
The Elica FLAT FL 750 BLDC chimney combines a sleek black T-shaped design with a filterless configuration aimed at reducing everyday maintenance. Its intelligent heat auto-clean technology helps loosen accumulated grease and collects oil in a dedicated tray for easier cleaning. The chimney features a 1500 m³/hr suction capacity and a BLDC motor. For convenient operation, it offers nine-speed touch controls with an RPM display and motion sensor.
Great suction power
Good quality
Easy to install
Noticeable noise level
Buyers find the vent hood to be of good quality and appreciate its appearance, with one noting it gives a premium impression. The installation process receives positive feedback, and customers like its suction power.
Buyers should buy this chimney for its design and suction power.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Faber Venice 60cm filterless chimney features a sleek, black curved-glass design with a matte finish, which makes it suitable for contemporary modular kitchens. Its filterless technology eliminates traditional mesh and baffle filters, while the built-in oil collector helps collect grease for easier maintenance. The heat auto-clean function further reduces manual cleaning efforts. For convenient operation, the chimney comes with touch and gesture controls.
Great suction power
Good quality
Noticeable noise level
Buyers find the vent hood to be of excellent quality, with good installation and efficient performance. They appreciate its suction power and consider it worth the price.
Buyers should buy this chimney for its suction power.
The Elica WDFL 600 BLDC chimney combines a stylish black curved-glass design with filterless technology to simplify kitchen maintenance. Its heat auto-clean system helps loosen accumulated grease, which is collected in a dedicated oil tray. The chimney features nine-speed touch controls and a motion sensor, allowing users to adjust suction settings with simple hand gestures. It is powered by a BLDC motor, it offers 1500 m³/hr suction capacity, which makes it suitable for Indian kitchens where frying, grilling and heavy cooking are common.
Great suction power
Good quality
Good set of features
Noticeable noise level
Buyers find the vent hood to be of good quality, with clear installation instructions and immediate functionality from day one. They appreciate its appearance and suction power, particularly noting it's suitable for Indian cooking, and consider it worth the price.
Buyers should buy this chimney for its suction power and features.
The Hindware Nadia BLDC 60cm chimney features a stylish black curved-glass design that complements modern kitchens. Its filterless technology uses a protective screen to prevent grease from reaching the motor and blower assembly, helping maintain suction performance. The chimney comes with touch controls and motion-sensing technology for convenient hands-free operation. Its one-touch auto-clean function helps remove accumulated oil and residue, while the stainless-steel oil collector simplifies maintenance.
Great suction power
Good design
Easy maintenance
Average installation experience
Buyers appreciate its ability to remove cooking smoke and odours, while the curved-glass design and BLDC motor add to its appeal. The filterless design and auto-clean functionality are also useful for households looking for easier maintenance.
Buyers should buy this chimney for its suction power, design and features.
This Crompton chimney is a 75cm filterless kitchen chimney that is designed for modern Indian kitchens. Its filterless construction eliminates the need for conventional mesh or baffle filters, while the built-in oil collector helps manage accumulated grease. The auto-clean function reduces manual cleaning efforts by helping remove grease deposits. It is designed for convenient operation, its controls offer an easier way to manage chimney settings while cooking.
Powerful suction power
Strong motor
Good coverage area
Average installation experience
Buyers appreciate its BLDC motor. They also appreciate its filterless construction that removes the need for conventional mesh or baffle-filter cleaning.
Buyers should buy this chimney for its suction power and design.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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