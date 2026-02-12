Don't buy a touch-control chimney before checking these key things (Top recommendations included)

Touch-control chimneys have slowly become one of those kitchen upgrades many of us want, but aren’t always sure about. They look sleek, feel modern, and promise easier control while cooking, but choosing the right one isn’t as straightforward as it seems. Once you start browsing, you’re faced with confusing terms like suction capacity, filter types, noise levels, and auto-clean features.

Add Indian cooking into the mix, with regular frying, tadka, and strong aromas, and the decision feels even trickier. A good touch-control chimney should do more than just look good on your wall, it should quietly handle smoke, oil, and smells without demanding too much maintenance.

In this guide, we break down what actually matters before buying a touch-control chimney and share well-rounded options that work for real kitchens, not just showroom setups.

Why touch-control chimneys are becoming so popular Modern kitchens have changed, and our expectations for appliances have changed with them. Today, most kitchens are more open, better designed, and closely connected to living spaces. In such setups, smoke, oil, and cooking smells travel faster. In these cases, touch-control chimneys fit in naturally as they’re easier to operate while cooking, especially when your hands are oily or busy, and they’re far simpler to clean compared to old push-button panels.

There’s also the design factor. Touch control chimneys look sleek, minimal, and blend well with modular kitchens instead of standing out awkwardly. Beyond looks, newer models are quieter, more efficient, and built to handle everyday Indian cooking without constant manual effort. For many households, it’s less about luxury and more about convenience something that works smoothly in the background while you focus on cooking, not managing smoke and grease.

What to check before buying a touch-control chimney On paper, most touch-control chimneys look similar. It’s only when you start imagining them in your own kitchen that the real differences show up. Think about a regular weekday dinner, something frying on one burner, tadka on another, and the kitchen slowly filling up with smoke and smells. This is where the right chimney proves its worth.

Suction power and how you actually cook If your cooking involves frequent frying, pressure-cooker releases, or spice-heavy gravies, weak suction becomes obvious very quickly. You’ll notice smoke hanging around longer or smells drifting into the living room. For most Indian kitchens, a suction range of 1200–1500 m³/hr feels like a safe, stress-free zone, especially if cooking is a daily affair.

Filters and the reality of cleaning This is where many people underestimate effort. Chimneys that need frequent filter cleaning tend to get ignored after a point. Baffle or filterless models make life easier because they can handle oil better and don’t demand attention every week—something you’ll appreciate a few months in.

Size, coverage, and awkward installations A chimney that’s narrower than your cooktop often looks fine but performs poorly. Smoke escaping from the sides is a common complaint. Matching the chimney width to your stove and checking ducting space beforehand saves regret later.

Noise that slowly gets annoying A loud chimney might not bother you on day one, but during long cooking sessions or early mornings, it becomes hard to ignore, especially in open kitchens.

Touch panels in real use Touch controls feel great until they don’t respond with oily fingers. A good panel reacts quickly and doesn’t need repeated taps. Features are helpful only if they simplify, not distract.

Build quality and service you’ll need later Glass finishes and sturdy builds age better, but good service support matters just as much. Because when something goes wrong, you’ll want it fixed quickly, not followed up endlessly.

Who should actually buy a touch-control chimney? I have a relatively small kitchen, and one thing I noticed early on is how quickly fumes and smells escape, sometimes even before I realise how smoky things have gotten. In setups like this, or in open kitchens that connect directly to the living area, a touch-control chimney makes a lot of sense.

If you cook often, especially Indian food with regular frying and tadka, the convenience of quick controls and better suction really shows over time. That said, if your cooking is light or occasional, and the kitchen is well-ventilated, a basic chimney can still do the job. Touch control isn’t a necessity, it’s more about ease and comfort.

For anyone who values a cleaner cooking space, quicker operation, and a modern look, it feels like a practical upgrade rather than an indulgence.

Top touch control chimney recommendations and who they are best for

This model works well for kitchens where cooking isn’t a quick task but a longer process. The large touchscreen lets you control suction, play videos or music, and follow recipes without touching your phone repeatedly. The 1500 CMH suction clears smoke fast during frying, while the filterless auto-clean setup reduces the “I’ll clean it later” problem.

It does add visual presence to the kitchen, so it suits spaces where wall clutter isn’t an issue. Worth considering if convenience and multitasking matter to you more than a no-frills design.

Who should buy this: If you spend long stretches in the kitchen and often rely on your phone for recipes, music, or background noise, this chimney fits naturally into that routine.

Specifications Suction Power: 1500 CMH Size: 90 cm Filter Type: Filterless with auto clean Control Type: Smart touchscreen display Warranty: 10-year motor, 2-year comprehensive

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Beyond chimney offers strong suction, quiet operation, and modern aesthetics that suit open kitchens. One buyer praised its advanced technology and responsive customer care, calling it great value for money, while another appreciated the low noise that lets you enjoy TV or music while cooking.

The wave sensor is the standout here, it lets you control suction with a simple hand movement, which feels genuinely useful during frying or tadka. Suction is adequate for everyday Indian cooking, and the built-in oil collector keeps cleaning manageable. Noise levels are on the lower side, but the design is more functional than premium. Worth considering if hygiene and ease of use matter more than flashy tech screens.

Who should buy this: If you’re tired of touching greasy panels mid-cooking and want something that works even when your hands are busy or messy, this chimney fits that gap well.

Specifications Suction Power: 1250 m³/hr Size: 90 cm Filter Type: Filterless with oil collector Control Type: Touch + wave sensor Noise Level: 58 dB

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Since this is a new product, there are no product reviews. But the features sound promising.

Despite the 75 cm size, the 1500 m³/hr suction handles smoke and oil effectively during heavy cooking. The BLDC motor keeps performance steady while staying relatively quiet, even at higher speeds. Motion sensor control helps when your hands are busy, though ducting is mandatory and needs planning. Worth considering if you want strong performance in a slightly narrower setup with solid warranty backing.

Who should buy this: If your kitchen layout limits width but you don’t want to compromise on suction or long-term reliability, this chimney fits that problem well.

Specifications Suction Power: 1500 m³/hr Size: 75 cm Filter Type: Filterless with auto clean Motor Type: BLDC Noise Level: 58 dB

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Elica 60 cm chimney delivers good build quality, reliable sensors, and ideal suction with acceptable noise levels. Many praised the smooth, hassle-free installation experience, though one buyer felt the extra charges for installation and accessories reduced the overall value-for-money impression.

The 1700 m³/hr suction feels reassuring when cooking gets intense, especially during tadka or deep-frying. Gesture control is genuinely useful when your hands are busy, and the BLDC motor keeps noise in check despite the power. It does take up proper wall space and sits in a higher price bracket, but it’s worth considering if strong suction and long-term reliability are priorities.

Who should buy this: If your cooking often involves heavy frying, grilling, or back-to-back meals and smoke builds up faster than you’d like, this chimney is built to handle that load.

Specifications Suction Power: 1700 m³/hr Size: 90 cm Filter Type: Filterless with heat auto-clean Motor Type: BLDC Control Type: Gesture + touch control

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Since this is a new product, there are no product reviews yet.

The full-grill design helps pull in smoke across the entire cooktop, which makes a difference during heavy, spread-out cooking. The 1600 m³/hr suction feels balanced—strong without being overwhelming—and the BLDC motor keeps noise reasonably controlled. Motion sensor control is handy mid-cooking, though ducting is mandatory and needs planning. Worth considering if you want strong performance with better edge coverage rather than just raw suction numbers.

Who should buy this: If you often cook on multiple burners at once and notice smoke escaping from the sides, this chimney is meant for kitchens that need wider, more even coverage.

Specifications Suction Power: 1600 m³/hr Size: 90 cm Filter Type: Filterless with auto clean Motor Type: BLDC Control Type: Touch + motion sensor

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Elica chimney offers strong suction, helpful 9-speed control, and low noise during daily cooking. Many appreciated the quick, professional installation and efficient technicians, though a few mentioned installation costs were slightly high. Overall, it’s praised for performance and modern features.

Top 3 features of the best touch control chimneys

Touch control chimneys Suction Power Filter Type Size Beyond Appliances Eris 90cm Auto Clean Touch-Control Chimney 1500 m³/hr Filterless with auto clean 90 cm Kutchina Flashy 90 Touch-Control Chimney 1250 m³/hr Filterless with oil collector 90 cm Elica 75cm BLDC Filterless Auto-Clean Touch-Control Chimney 1500 m³/hr Filterless with auto clean 75 cm Havells Mirak BLDC 90cm Touch-Control Chimney 1700 m³/hr Filterless with heat auto-clean 90 cm Elica 90cm BLDC Filterless Auto-Clean Touch-Control Chimney (Full Grill) 1600 m³/hr Filterless with auto clean 90 cm

Is a touch-control chimney easy to use during daily cooking? Yes, touch-control chimneys are designed for convenience. With just a light tap, you can adjust suction speed, turn on the lights, or activate special modes. Since there are no physical buttons, the surface is easier to clean and doesn’t trap oil or grime. Once you get used to it, operating a touch-control panel feels quicker and more intuitive than traditional controls.

Do touch-control chimneys really handle heavy Indian cooking? Most modern touch-control chimneys come with high suction power, usually between 1200–1500 m³/hr, which is suitable for Indian cooking styles. They effectively remove smoke, oil, and strong masala smells from frying and tadka. When paired with good filters and proper installation height, they perform just as well, if not better, than manual-control chimneys.

