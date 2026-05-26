Don’t buy the wrong laptop: Here’s whether Intel or AMD is the better choice for you in 2026

Buying a laptop in 2026 is no longer as simple as picking the latest laptop from a brand that you like. It's about figuring out the precise use cases that you're looking at, combing through the internet for all the important features, picking the right processor (AMD or Intel) that can power through all your needs, and select the right brand and the series that will give you a long and sustained performance without any hiccups. While there are numerous factors that you look into while buying a new laptop, for a lot of buyers the decision boils to a simple question -- whether to go for an Intel PC or an AMD PC and which processor is better?

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Our Picks Product Rating Price ASUS Vivobook S14, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, Intel iGPU,16GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD+,14",60Hz,Windows 11,M365 Basic (1Year)*,Office Home 2024,Matte Gray,1.4 Kg, S3407CA-LY057WS, Metallic Design Laptop View Details ₹74,990 Check Offers HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, 6GB RTX 4050, 16GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, 144Hz, IPS, 300nits, FHD, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Blue, 2.29kg, fb3130AX, Backlit, DTS Audio, Gaming Laptop View Details ₹90,990 Check Offers Dell 15 AI Powered Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6" FHD Anti-Glare Display, Intel Arc Graphics, Dedicated Copilot Key, Backlit Keyboard, Silver, Win11 Home + MSO H&S'24 View Details ₹80,490 Check Offers ASUS ROG Flow X13 AMD Ryzen 9 Octa Core 5900HS 13.4 inches 2 in 1 Gaming (16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650/60 Hz, Off Black, 1.30 kg, MS Office) GV301QH-K5462TS View Details ₹1.38L Check Offers Samsung Galaxy Book6 (Gray, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 3) | 16" WUXGA+ Display with Touchscreen | 24Hrs Battery Life | 120 Hz Refresh Rate | Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers | AI PC View Details ₹1.29L Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Intel vs AMD processor: What's the difference? Let me honest here. There is no definitive answer here. Both Intel and AMD chips offer powerful performances. The answer to which processor is the best for you ultimately depends on your specific use case. While one is good for handling AI workloads, the other can make playing graphics intensive games feel like a breeze. While one offers sustained battery performance, the other is great for productivity-related workloads. To be specific, Intel processors excel in single-threaded performance, while AMD processors, especially with their Zen architecture, outperform other chips in multi-threaded workloads.

Here's a table comparing Intel chips with AMD processors:

FEATURE INTEL PROCESSOR AMD PROCESSOR Performance Excellent single-core performance Strong multi-core performance Gaming Performance Great with dedicated GPUs; strong FPS in esports titles Offers better value; strong gaming performance Battery Life Very efficient, best for handling office tasks Excellent battery life, best for continuous heavy workloads Integrated Graphics Improved performance for casual gaming, content work Stronger performance in most mainstream laptops AI Features Strong AI acceleration Ryzen AI competitive, especially in premium models Thermal Efficiency Runs hotter, often hitting higher short-term peak temperatures Runs cooler with steadier power draw under load Strength Single-core speed and burst responsiveness Multi-threaded tasks and sustained workloads Creator Workloads Excellent for Adobe apps, video editing, AI tools Great for rendering and multitasking Connectivity Flawless support for Thunderbolt ports Uses USB4 Upgrade and Longevity Strong software ecosystem, broad compatibility Better future value in mid-range segments Best For Productivity Heavy multi-tasking Availability Found in almost every laptop chassis, screen, and layout Available in fewer total laptop models and configurations Intel vs AMD processor: Which one should you pick? To put it simply, you should choose an Intel processor if you want a premium laptop, which you can use for using creative platforms like Adobe Premier Pro, image and video editing, AI-based content creations tools and latest AI features. It's best for creators, working professionals and business users.

On the other hand, you should pick an AMD processor if you want a gaming laptop, integrated graphics, better value-for-money device or if you need strong multitasking performance under budget. It's best for students and gamers.

Best AMD and Intel laptops in India

The ASUS Vivobook S14 is an Intel PC that features a sleek design that makes it ideal for users who want premium everyday performance in a portable package. It gets a matte grey metallic design that looks and feels modern. It comes with a 14-inch FHD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio delivers sharp visuals and wider viewing space. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor, which handles multitasking smoothly. Its built-in speakers and array microphones support clear calls, while the FHD IR camera with a privacy shutter adds secure login. It is backed by a 70Wh battery with 65W USB-C fast charging technology, which ensures dependable all-day productivity.

Specifications Display 14-inch FHD+ display with 1920 x 1200p resolution, IPS-level, 16:10, 60Hz, 300 nits, anti-glare Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 225H Graphics Intel Graphics RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery and Charging 70Wh battery, 65W USB-C charging Reasons to buy Excellent performance Smooth and responsive touchpad Premium built Decent battery backup Reason to avoid Average display

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this laptop's performance. The battery has also received decent reviews. This laptop is great for both professionals and students.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance and smooth touchpad.

2. HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, 6GB RTX 4050, 16GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, 144Hz, IPS, 300nits, FHD, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Blue, 2.29kg, fb3130AX, Backlit, DTS Audio, Gaming Laptop Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The HP Victus is built for users who want desktop-grade gaming performance in a sleek chassis. It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with 300 nits of brightness and anti-glare coating that delivers immersive visuals and dependable colour reproduction for gaming and content consumption. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 processor and dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics that handle demanding workloads with ease. Its dual speakers tuned with custom audio enhance gameplay immersion, while the HD camera supports everyday video calls. It's backed by a 70 Watt Hour large battery and fast charging support. This Victus laptop is designed for long, uninterrupted productivity and gaming sessions.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch Full HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 144Hz, anti-glare, 300 nits Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 8GB GDDR6 RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Battery & Charging 70Wh battery, HP Fast Charge support Reasons to buy Value for money Smooth performance Vibrant display Reason to avoid Average audio performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this laptop's performance. They also like its vibrant display and value for money design. The audio performance, however, has received average reviews. This laptop is great for both professionals and students.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance and pocket friendly design.

The Dell 15 is designed for users who want reliable performance in a clean and minimalist design. It gets a full-size backlit keyboard along with 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display, which delivers crisp visuals and comfortable long-hour viewing. The narrow-bezel panel enhances immersion, and its colour tuning ensures balanced, natural-looking output for streaming and productivity tasks. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with integrated Intel Graphics, which handles multitasking efficiently. Its dual stereo speakers provide clear audio, while the HD webcam supports video meetings. It is backed by a 41 Whr battery that provides a run time of up to 7 hours.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch Full HD with 1920x1080 pixel resolution, anti-glare, narrow bezel Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 Graphics Intel integrated graphics RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Battery & Charging 41 Whr with Dell ExpressCharge Reasons to buy Smooth performance Comfort display Solid build quality Reason to avoid Average speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this laptop's performance. They also like its light weight yet solid build. People also appreciate its comfortable display.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance and solid build quality.

The ASUS ROG Flow X13 is a premium ultra-portable gaming convertible laptop that is built for power users who want flexibility without compromising performance. It comes with a stylish magnesium-alloy chassis and 360-degree hinge that allows users to seamlessly transitions between laptop, tent, and tablet modes. The 13.4-inch WUXGA touchscreen display with 100% sRGB colour coverage delivers vibrant visuals and excellent colour accuracy, making it ideal for creators and gamers alike. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics that let it balance performance and portability. Its Dolby Atmos speakers provide enhanced audio performance, while the HD webcam supports daily meetings. On the battery front, it gets a 4.9 Watt Hour battery that provides four hours of run time.

Specifications Display 13.4-inch WUXGA with 1920 x 1200p resolution, touchscreen, 16:10, 120Hz, 100% sRGB Processor AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB RAM 16GB LPDDR4X Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery & Charging 4.9Wh battery Reasons to buy Premium metallic design Powerful performance Reason to avoid Limited GPU

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this laptop's gaming performance. They also like its solid build and premium design. People also appreciate its display.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its gaming performance.

The Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro is a flagship laptop that is designed for creators and professionals who want portability without compromise. The standout 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen delivers stunning colour accuracy, true blacks. It is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 7 processors with Intel Arc graphics and AI acceleration. Its quad speakers with Dolby Atmos enhance entertainment, while the 2MP FHD camera supports sharp video calls. Its 61.2 Whr large battery and 65W fast charging ensure dependable all-day performance.

Specifications Display 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen, WQXGA+, 120Hz adaptive, anti-reflective, up to 1000 nits HDR Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 Graphics Intel Arc Graphics RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB SSD Battery & Charging 61.2Wh and 65W USB-C fast charging Reasons to buy Bright display Long battery life Light weight design Reason to avoid Average sound

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this laptop. They also like its solid build and premium light weight design. Users also appreciate its display.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its overall performance and design.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 is a premium laptop designed for users who want a flagship performance in a sleek, lightweight chassis. It gets a 14.5-inch OLED display that delivers exceptional colour accuracy, deep blacks, and vibrant visuals ideal for creators and entertainment enthusiasts. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor that offers strong AI-ready performance for multitasking and creative workflows. Its Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers enhance media experiences, while the FHD IR camera supports secure, crystal-clear video calls. Its large 73 Watt Hour battery paired with Rapid Charge fast charging ensures dependable all-day performance for work and travel.

Specifications Display 14.5-inch 3K OLED, 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, touchscreen, 2880 x 1800 pixel resolution Processor AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon 880M Graphics RAM 32GB LPDDR5X Storage 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD Battery & Charging 73Wh battery, Rapid Charge fast charging Reasons to buy Excellent performance Value for money buy Great gaming performance Bright display Reason to avoid Some software issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this laptop for its gaming performance and its display. They also consider it a value for money buy.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this laptop for its overall performance.

Top 3 features of the best AMD and Intel laptops in India

NAME DISPLAY PROCESSOR BATTERY ASUS Vivobook S14, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H 14-inch FHD+ display Intel Core Ultra 5 225H 70Wh battery, 65W USB-C charging HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS 15.6-inch Full HD display AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS 70Wh battery, HP Fast Charge support Dell 15 AI Powered Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H 15.6-inch Full HD display Intel Core Ultra 5 41 Whr with Dell ExpressCharge ASUS ROG Flow X13 13.4-inch WUXGA display AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 4.9Wh battery Samsung Galaxy Book6 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display Intel Core Ultra 7 61.2Wh and 65W USB-C fast charging Lenovo Yoga AMD Pro 7 Ryzen AI 9 365 14.5-inch 3K OLED AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 73Wh battery, Rapid Charge fast charging

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of laptops, which includes Intel and AMD PCs. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of Intel and AMD laptops across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their key differences, their strengths and USPs. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.