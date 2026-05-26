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Don’t buy the wrong laptop: Here’s whether Intel or AMD is the better choice for you in 2026

These Intel and AMD laptops are good for gaming and AI-intensive workloads at work. They are also good for casual home use and attending online classes.

Shweta Ganjoo
Updated26 May 2026, 09:15 PM IST
AMD laptops are great for gaming.
AMD laptops are great for gaming.(HT Tech)

Buying a laptop in 2026 is no longer as simple as picking the latest laptop from a brand that you like. It's about figuring out the precise use cases that you're looking at, combing through the internet for all the important features, picking the right processor (AMD or Intel) that can power through all your needs, and select the right brand and the series that will give you a long and sustained performance without any hiccups. While there are numerous factors that you look into while buying a new laptop, for a lot of buyers the decision boils to a simple question -- whether to go for an Intel PC or an AMD PC and which processor is better?

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

ASUS Vivobook S14, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, Intel iGPU,16GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD+,14",60Hz,Windows 11,M365 Basic (1Year)*,Office Home 2024,Matte Gray,1.4 Kg, S3407CA-LY057WS, Metallic Design LaptopView Details...

₹74,990

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HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, 6GB RTX 4050, 16GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, 144Hz, IPS, 300nits, FHD, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Blue, 2.29kg, fb3130AX, Backlit, DTS Audio, Gaming LaptopView Details...

₹90,990

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Dell 15 AI Powered Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6" FHD Anti-Glare Display, Intel Arc Graphics, Dedicated Copilot Key, Backlit Keyboard, Silver, Win11 Home + MSO H&S'24View Details...

₹80,490

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ASUS ROG Flow X13 AMD Ryzen 9 Octa Core 5900HS 13.4 inches 2 in 1 Gaming (16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650/60 Hz, Off Black, 1.30 kg, MS Office) GV301QH-K5462TSView Details...

₹1.38L

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Samsung Galaxy Book6 (Gray, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 3) | 16" WUXGA+ Display with Touchscreen | 24Hrs Battery Life | 120 Hz Refresh Rate | Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers | AI PCView Details...

₹1.29L

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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Intel vs AMD processor: What's the difference?

Let me honest here. There is no definitive answer here. Both Intel and AMD chips offer powerful performances. The answer to which processor is the best for you ultimately depends on your specific use case. While one is good for handling AI workloads, the other can make playing graphics intensive games feel like a breeze. While one offers sustained battery performance, the other is great for productivity-related workloads. To be specific, Intel processors excel in single-threaded performance, while AMD processors, especially with their Zen architecture, outperform other chips in multi-threaded workloads.

Here's a table comparing Intel chips with AMD processors:

FEATURE

INTEL PROCESSOR

AMD PROCESSOR

PerformanceExcellent single-core performanceStrong multi-core performance
Gaming PerformanceGreat with dedicated GPUs; strong FPS in esports titlesOffers better value; strong gaming performance
Battery LifeVery efficient, best for handling office tasksExcellent battery life, best for continuous heavy workloads
Integrated GraphicsImproved performance for casual gaming, content workStronger performance in most mainstream laptops
AI FeaturesStrong AI accelerationRyzen AI competitive, especially in premium models
Thermal EfficiencyRuns hotter, often hitting higher short-term peak temperaturesRuns cooler with steadier power draw under load
StrengthSingle-core speed and burst responsivenessMulti-threaded tasks and sustained workloads
Creator WorkloadsExcellent for Adobe apps, video editing, AI toolsGreat for rendering and multitasking
ConnectivityFlawless support for Thunderbolt portsUses USB4
Upgrade and LongevityStrong software ecosystem, broad compatibilityBetter future value in mid-range segments
Best ForProductivityHeavy multi-tasking
AvailabilityFound in almost every laptop chassis, screen, and layoutAvailable in fewer total laptop models and configurations

Intel vs AMD processor: Which one should you pick?

To put it simply, you should choose an Intel processor if you want a premium laptop, which you can use for using creative platforms like Adobe Premier Pro, image and video editing, AI-based content creations tools and latest AI features. It's best for creators, working professionals and business users.

On the other hand, you should pick an AMD processor if you want a gaming laptop, integrated graphics, better value-for-money device or if you need strong multitasking performance under budget. It's best for students and gamers.

Best AMD and Intel laptops in India

The ASUS Vivobook S14 is an Intel PC that features a sleek design that makes it ideal for users who want premium everyday performance in a portable package. It gets a matte grey metallic design that looks and feels modern. It comes with a 14-inch FHD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio delivers sharp visuals and wider viewing space. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor, which handles multitasking smoothly. Its built-in speakers and array microphones support clear calls, while the FHD IR camera with a privacy shutter adds secure login. It is backed by a 70Wh battery with 65W USB-C fast charging technology, which ensures dependable all-day productivity.

Specifications

Display
14-inch FHD+ display with 1920 x 1200p resolution, IPS-level, 16:10, 60Hz, 300 nits, anti-glare
Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 225H
Graphics
Intel Graphics
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
Battery and Charging
70Wh battery, 65W USB-C charging

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent performance

...

Smooth and responsive touchpad

...

Premium built

...

Decent battery backup

Reason to avoid

...

Average display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this laptop's performance. The battery has also received decent reviews. This laptop is great for both professionals and students.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance and smooth touchpad.

2. HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, 6GB RTX 4050, 16GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, 144Hz, IPS, 300nits, FHD, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Blue, 2.29kg, fb3130AX, Backlit, DTS Audio, Gaming Laptop

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The HP Victus is built for users who want desktop-grade gaming performance in a sleek chassis. It comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with 300 nits of brightness and anti-glare coating that delivers immersive visuals and dependable colour reproduction for gaming and content consumption. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 processor and dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics that handle demanding workloads with ease. Its dual speakers tuned with custom audio enhance gameplay immersion, while the HD camera supports everyday video calls. It's backed by a 70 Watt Hour large battery and fast charging support. This Victus laptop is designed for long, uninterrupted productivity and gaming sessions.

Specifications

Display
15.6-inch Full HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 144Hz, anti-glare, 300 nits
Processor
AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS  Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 8GB GDDR6
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Battery & Charging
70Wh battery, HP Fast Charge support

Reasons to buy

...

Value for money

...

Smooth performance

...

Vibrant display

Reason to avoid

...

Average audio performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this laptop's performance. They also like its vibrant display and value for money design. The audio performance, however, has received average reviews. This laptop is great for both professionals and students.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance and pocket friendly design.

The Dell 15 is designed for users who want reliable performance in a clean and minimalist design. It gets a full-size backlit keyboard along with 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display, which delivers crisp visuals and comfortable long-hour viewing. The narrow-bezel panel enhances immersion, and its colour tuning ensures balanced, natural-looking output for streaming and productivity tasks. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with integrated Intel Graphics, which handles multitasking efficiently. Its dual stereo speakers provide clear audio, while the HD webcam supports video meetings. It is backed by a 41 Whr battery that provides a run time of up to 7 hours.

Specifications

Display
15.6-inch Full HD with 1920x1080 pixel resolution, anti-glare, narrow bezel
Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5
Graphics
Intel integrated graphics
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Battery & Charging
41 Whr with Dell ExpressCharge

Reasons to buy

...

Smooth performance

...

Comfort display

...

Solid build quality

Reason to avoid

...

Average speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this laptop's performance. They also like its light weight yet solid build. People also appreciate its comfortable display.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its performance and solid build quality.

The ASUS ROG Flow X13 is a premium ultra-portable gaming convertible laptop that is built for power users who want flexibility without compromising performance. It comes with a stylish magnesium-alloy chassis and 360-degree hinge that allows users to seamlessly transitions between laptop, tent, and tablet modes. The 13.4-inch WUXGA touchscreen display with 100% sRGB colour coverage delivers vibrant visuals and excellent colour accuracy, making it ideal for creators and gamers alike. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics that let it balance performance and portability. Its Dolby Atmos speakers provide enhanced audio performance, while the HD webcam supports daily meetings. On the battery front, it gets a 4.9 Watt Hour battery that provides four hours of run time.

Specifications

Display
13.4-inch WUXGA with 1920 x 1200p resolution, touchscreen, 16:10, 120Hz, 100% sRGB
Processor
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB
RAM
16GB LPDDR4X
Storage
1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
Battery & Charging
4.9Wh battery

Reasons to buy

...

Premium metallic design

...

Powerful performance

Reason to avoid

...

Limited GPU

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this laptop's gaming performance. They also like its solid build and premium design. People also appreciate its display.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its gaming performance.

The Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro is a flagship laptop that is designed for creators and professionals who want portability without compromise. The standout 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen delivers stunning colour accuracy, true blacks. It is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 7 processors with Intel Arc graphics and AI acceleration. Its quad speakers with Dolby Atmos enhance entertainment, while the 2MP FHD camera supports sharp video calls. Its 61.2 Whr large battery and 65W fast charging ensure dependable all-day performance.

Specifications

Display
16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen, WQXGA+, 120Hz adaptive, anti-reflective, up to 1000 nits HDR
Processor
Intel Core Ultra 7
Graphics
Intel Arc Graphics
RAM
16GB LPDDR5X
Storage
512GB SSD
Battery & Charging
61.2Wh and 65W USB-C fast charging

Reasons to buy

...

Bright display

...

Long battery life

...

Light weight design

Reason to avoid

...

Average sound

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this laptop. They also like its solid build and premium light weight design. Users also appreciate its display.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its overall performance and design.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 is a premium laptop designed for users who want a flagship performance in a sleek, lightweight chassis. It gets a 14.5-inch OLED display that delivers exceptional colour accuracy, deep blacks, and vibrant visuals ideal for creators and entertainment enthusiasts. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor that offers strong AI-ready performance for multitasking and creative workflows. Its Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers enhance media experiences, while the FHD IR camera supports secure, crystal-clear video calls. Its large 73 Watt Hour battery paired with Rapid Charge fast charging ensures dependable all-day performance for work and travel.

Specifications

Display
14.5-inch 3K OLED, 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, touchscreen, 2880 x 1800 pixel resolution
Processor
AMD Ryzen AI 9 365
Graphics
Integrated AMD Radeon 880M Graphics
RAM
32GB LPDDR5X
Storage
1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD
Battery & Charging
73Wh battery, Rapid Charge fast charging

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent performance

...

Value for money buy

...

Great gaming performance

...

Bright display

Reason to avoid

...

Some software issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this laptop for its gaming performance and its display. They also consider it a value for money buy.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this laptop for its overall performance.

Top 3 features of the best AMD and Intel laptops in India

NAMEDISPLAYPROCESSORBATTERY
ASUS Vivobook S14, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H14-inch FHD+ displayIntel Core Ultra 5 225H70Wh battery, 65W USB-C charging
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS15.6-inch Full HD displayAMD Ryzen 7 7445HS70Wh battery, HP Fast Charge support
Dell 15 AI Powered Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H15.6-inch Full HD displayIntel Core Ultra 541 Whr with Dell ExpressCharge
ASUS ROG Flow X1313.4-inch WUXGA displayAMD Ryzen 9 5900HS4.9Wh battery
Samsung Galaxy Book616-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen displayIntel Core Ultra 761.2Wh and 65W USB-C fast charging
Lenovo Yoga AMD Pro 7 Ryzen AI 9 36514.5-inch 3K OLEDAMD Ryzen AI 9 36573Wh battery, Rapid Charge fast charging

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of laptops, which includes Intel and AMD PCs. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of Intel and AMD laptops across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their key differences, their strengths and USPs. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesDon’t buy the wrong laptop: Here’s whether Intel or AMD is the better choice for you in 2026
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FAQs
Both are excellent, but it depends on your use case. Intel laptops are ideal for productivity, AI features, and battery efficiency, while AMD laptops often offer better multi-core performance and value for gaming and heavy multitasking.
For students, Intel Core i5/Core Ultra 5 and AMD Ryzen 5 laptops are ideal as they offer a good balance of performance, battery life, and affordability for classes, assignments, and entertainment.
Yes, AMD Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 processors offer excellent gaming performance, especially when paired with dedicated NVIDIA RTX GPUs.
Buy at least 16GB RAM for future-proofing
For office work, Intel Core i5/Core Ultra 5 or AMD Ryzen 5 processors are more than enough and deliver smooth multitasking.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more

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