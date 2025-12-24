Subscribe

Don’t complain about your robot vacuum cleaner if you haven’t changed these default settings yet

If your robot vacuum keeps missing spots or getting stuck, default settings could be the reason. A few quick changes can dramatically improve cleaning and avoid daily frustrations.

These easy robotic vacuum cleaner settings can boost the performance of your product.
These easy robotic vacuum cleaner settings can boost the performance of your product.(Unsplash)

By Aishwarya Faraswal

Has your vacuum cleaner started missing corners, getting stuck on cables, avoiding certain areas, or just not cleaning as well as you expected? I am sure by now you must be questioning your choice of product. Let me clear the air here.

Most robot vacuums are set up to work “well enough” straight out of the box. The default settings are designed to suit an average home, not your home. And that’s where things start to fall apart. Homes with pets, kids, mixed flooring, cluttered rooms, or high humidity need very different cleaning behaviour than a showroom-perfect space.

What many users don’t realise is that a robot vacuum’s real power sits inside its app. Buried in the settings are controls that decide how cautiously it moves, how hard it cleans carpets, how often it empties its bin, and how it handles mopping. Here are some settings you need to change right away and see the actual potential of your robovac.

1. Turn on pet mode (even if you don’t have pets)

Pet Mode doesn’t just exist for pet owners. On many brands, it actually means higher object avoidance sensitivity. With this enabled, your robot is more careful around socks, toys, cables, and random clutter. It reduces the risk of jams or accidents when you’re not home to tidy up first. It may skip tiny sections, but it’s worth avoiding a stuck or damaged robot.

2. Enable carpet boost

If your robot supports Carpet Boost, switch it on. The vacuum automatically increases suction when it detects carpet, pulling dust and debris from deep within the fibres. This is especially important for medium or thick carpets, where standard suction often isn’t enough.

3. Increase auto-empty frequency

Robots with self-empty docks have tiny onboard dustbins. In homes with pets or heavy dust, these bins fill quickly. Increasing auto-empty frequency allows the robot to empty itself mid-clean, preventing clogs and loss of suction, which is a common issue in pet-friendly homes.

4. Extend the dustbin emptying duration

Some docks don’t empty the bin fully in the default time. If your app allows it, increase the suction duration. Yes, it’s a bit noisier, but it ensures hair and debris are properly pulled into the dock instead of staying stuck inside the robot.

5. Adjust mop drying time

Hybrid robot vacuum-mops usually dry mop pads using hot air. Short drying times may leave moisture behind, leading to odour or mould. In humid areas, extend drying to three or four hours for better hygiene, keeping electricity use in mind.

6. Change mop washing frequency

If your home has lots of hard flooring, frequent mop rinsing is essential. Washing mop pads every 10–15 minutes prevents dirty water from spreading grime across rooms, especially in homes with kids or pets.

 
 
