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Don't let monsoon humidity ruin your home: 7 gadgets that fight damp smells and moisture

These devices are ideal for budget buyers and they cover everything from your rooms to your shoes to ensure that the musty smell stays away from your home.

Published21 Jul 2026, 10:10 PM IST
These devices not only deodourise your home but they also purify the air.
These devices not only deodourise your home but they also purify the air.(HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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Monsoons are welcome relief from the scorching summer heat. But it also bring a bunch of familiar problem inside many homes — excess humidity, damp walls and musty odour to name a few. Within days of the season setting in, windows stay fogged and laundry refuses to dry, which further adds humidity and bad odour to the house. Sure, opening windows or using ceiling fans and ACs may and lighting scented candles or spraying room offer some relief and but it's often temporary and not enough. So what do you do? You turn to technology for finding a more lasting solution.

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Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Electric Shoe Dryer and Warmer with PTC Heating, 48°C Fast Drying, 360° Warm Air, UV Sterilization, Intelligent Timer Settings, Foldable & Hanging DesignView Details...

₹1,599

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HANNEA® Waterless Oil Diffusers for Home Smart Timered Aromatherapy Diffuser with USB Charging 2000mAh Battery Waterless Essential Oil Diffusers 3 Spray Modes Rich Aroma Nebulizing DiffuserView Details...

₹2,631

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InstaCuppa Rechargeable Aroma Oil Diffuser - No Water Needed - 3 Speed Settings, 1-2-3 Hour Timer, Up to 30 Hours Runtime, Type C USB Charging for Travel Office BedroomView Details...

₹3,599

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Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 |Covers upto 480 Sq. Ft. | True Hepa H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology|Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter|4-Stage Purification In 10 Mins|Convenient,WhiteView Details...

₹12,999

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Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses,Allergens,Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs | Ideal for BedroomsView Details...

₹8,499

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The internet right now is brimming with a range of home gadgets that not only help in removing bad odour from your home but also remove excess humidity from your home and purify the air so that your home smells fresh all the time. If you are on a lookout for gadgets that will help you tackle these monsoon-related problem, we have curated a list of top gadgets for you. These devices are designed to create a healthier and more comfortable indoor environment. So, keep reading to find you next buy.

Best gadgets to remove monsoon odour from your home

This device is designed for frequent travelers, athletes, and anyone dealing with damp footwear. It features a compact, space-saving design that easily fits into a backpack or suitcase. It comes with extendable heating arms that help distribute warm air evenly throughout the shoe, while intelligent temperature control prevents overheating and protects delicate materials. It gets multiple timer settings that allow users to customise the drying cycle based on moisture levels. Besides drying, it also helps minimise unpleasant odours caused by moisture, making shoes feel fresher after every use.

Specifications

Core Technology
Temperature heating with dual heat distribution
Timer
Up to 60-minute timer with automatic shut-off
Temperature
Up to 48-degrees Celsius
Special Features
Foldable design, extendable drying tubes, odour reduction

Reasons to buy

...

Dries wet shoes quickly

...

Compact, foldable design

...

Helps reduce moisture and odour

Reason to avoid

...

Drying heavily soaked shoes may take longer

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its portability, foldable design, and reliable drying performance. Many say it effectively dries everyday shoes after rain or workouts while also reducing unpleasant odour.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this device for its effectiveness and portability.

2. HANNEA® Waterless Oil Diffusers for Home Smart Timered Aromatherapy Diffuser with USB Charging 2000mAh Battery Waterless Essential Oil Diffusers 3 Spray Modes Rich Aroma Nebulizing Diffuser

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This waterless essential oil diffuser features a compact, cordless design that makes it easy to carry, while the premium finish adds a minimalist aesthetic. It uses waterless nebulizing technology to convert pure essential oils into a fine nano mist without heat or water, which in turn preserves the oil's natural fragrance and therapeutic properties. It gets one-touch controls that allow users to adjust fragrance intensity and timer settings, while the whisper-quiet operation ensures uninterrupted relaxation. Additionally, it comes with rechargeable battery that further enhances portability.

Specifications

Timer Settings
4 timer options with automatic shut-off (up to 6 hours)
Battery Life
2000mAh battery, up to 72 hours of runtime
Intensity
4 adjustable intensity levels

Reasons to buy

...

Compact, cordless design

...

Quiet operation

Reason to avoid

...

Fragrance coverage may be limited in very large rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the diffuser's portable design, long battery life, and ease of use. Many highlight that the waterless nebulizing technology delivers a richer and more natural fragrance compared to conventional water-based diffusers.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this device for its effectiveness and portability.

The oil diffuser combines a sleek aluminium-alloy body with a compact, cordless design. Its minimalist finish gives it a premium look, while the waterless nebulizing technology transforms pure essential oils into an ultra-fine mist without using heat or water. It comes with easy-touch controls that let users adjust fragrance intensity and timer settings to suit different spaces and preferences. It is powered by a rechargeable battery that offers hassle-free portability and quiet operation.

Specifications

Timer Settings
Up to 8-hour timer options with automatic shut-off
Battery Life
Rechargeable battery, up to 72 hours of runtime
Intensity
3 adjustable intensity levels

Reasons to buy

...

Premium metal construction

...

Long battery life

...

Stronger aroma

Reason to avoid

...

Higher intensity settings consume more oil

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the diffuser's premium build quality, elegant design, and cordless convenience. Buyers also appreciate its noiseless operations.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this device for its effectiveness and portability.

This air purifier features a minimalist body that houses a 360-degree air intake system that efficiently draws in polluted air from all directions for faster purification. It is equipped with a multi-stage filtration system, including a True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter that effectively capture fine dust, allergens, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and odours. It also gets an intuitive touch control panel and air quality indicator, which enhance usability, while multiple fan speeds, sleep mode, and quiet operation make it suitable for round-the-clock use in Indian homes.

Specifications

Coverage Area
Up to 400 sq ft
Air Intake
360-degree air intake
Filters
Pre-filter + True HEPA H13 Filter + Activated Carbon Filter
CADR
250 m³/h
Special Features
Air Quality Indicator, Sleep Mode, Auto Mode, Child Lock, Multiple Fan Speeds, Quiet Operation

Reasons to buy

...

Low noise operations

...

Good air quality

...

Easy to use

Reason to avoid

...

Replacement filters can be relatively expensive

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the air purifier performs well, with one mentioning it works effectively in a 15ft x 15ft room. They appreciate its low noise level and quick air clearance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this device for its performance and low noise operation.

The air purifier features a clean white finish and intuitive touch controls that give it a premium look, while the built-in real-time air quality indicator lets users monitor indoor air conditions at a glance. It uses Philips' advanced NanoProtect HEPA filtration technology to capture ultrafine particles, allergens, dust, and airborne pollutants efficiently. It also gets 360-degree air intake, intelligent Auto Mode, Sleep Mode, and whisper-quiet operation features that maintain cleaner indoor air while consuming minimal power.

Specifications

Coverage Area
Up to 300 sq ft
Air Intake
360-degree air intake
Filters
NanoProtect HEPA Filter + Pre-filter
CADR
250 m³/h
Special Features
Real-time Air Quality Indicator, Auto Mode, Sleep Mode, Touch Controls, Filter Replacement Alert, Ultra-quiet Operation

Reasons to buy

...

Low noise operations

...

Good air quality

...

Easy to use

Reason to avoid

...

Replacement filters can be relatively expensive

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise air purifier performs for its effective dust and allergen removal, particularly in bedrooms and enclosed spaces. Many users report noticeable improvements in air freshness and breathing comfort, while praising its whisper-quiet Sleep Mode and low power consumption.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this device for its performance and low noise operation.

The dehumidifier features a sleek body that occupies minimal floor space, while the transparent water tank lets users easily monitor the collected moisture without frequent checks. It is designed to tackle excess humidity and it uses semiconductor (Peltier) dehumidification technology to quietly remove moisture from the air, helping reduce dampness, mould, mildew, and musty odours. It gets touch controls and timer settings to make operation simple, while the automatic shut-off function prevents overflow when the tank is full.

Specifications

Floor Area
Up to 250 sq ft
Water Tank Capacity
2L
Timer
4-hour, 8-hour and 12-hour timer with auto shut-off
Special Features
Semiconductor (Peltier) Dehumidification, Auto Shut-off, Full Tank Indicator, Quiet Operation

Reasons to buy

...

Good moisture absorption

...

Quiet operation

...

Easy to use

Reason to avoid

...

2-litre tank may require frequent emptying

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the dehumidifier to be effective. Many users praise its quiet performance, compact size, and simple operation, making it suitable for bedrooms and offices.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this device for its performance and low noise operation.

This dehumidifier features a compact body, built-in wheels, and integrated handle make it easy to move between various rooms. It gets a front-mounted digital display and intuitive control panel that provide quick access to humidity settings, timer functions, and operating modes. It is powered by SHARP's signature PlasmaCluster Ion Technology that removes excess moisture and helps reduce airborne bacteria, mould spores, and unpleasant odours. Additionally, it gets an automatic laundry drying mode, continuous drainage option, and quiet operation.

Specifications

Floor Area
Up to 270 sq ft
Water Tank Capacity
2.5L
Timer
24-hour programmable timer
Special Features
PlasmaCluster Ion Technology, Laundry Dry Mode, Continuous Drain Option, Auto Restart, Auto Shut-off, Humidity Control

Reasons to buy

...

Good moisture absorption

...

Easy to use

Reason to avoid

...

Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the dehumidifier works fantastically and appreciate its compact size that covers big spaces. Moreover, the device effectively reduces moisture levels in rooms, and customers consider it worth the money and easy to use.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this device for its performance.

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of electronic gadgets including air purifiers, dehumidifiers, oil diffusers. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of air purifiers, dehumidifiers, across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their filters, battery, technology that powers their core features and factors that impact their performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesDon't let monsoon humidity ruin your home: 7 gadgets that fight damp smells and moisture
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FAQs
Dehumidifiers are ideal for reducing excess moisture, while air purifiers with activated carbon filters help remove odours and airborne pollutants. Aroma diffusers can add pleasant fragrances, and electric shoe dryers help prevent damp-smelling footwear.
Yes. Air purifiers equipped with activated carbon filters are effective at absorbing household odours, smoke, pet smells, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Models with HEPA filters also capture dust, pollen, mould spores, and allergens that are common during the monsoon.
If excess humidity is the main cause of the smell, a dehumidifier is the better choice because it removes moisture from the air, preventing mould and mildew growth.
Aroma diffusers primarily mask odours by dispersing essential oils into the air. Waterless nebulizing diffusers provide a stronger fragrance than ultrasonic models, but they work best when paired with a dehumidifier or air purifier that addresses the root cause of the smell.
Activated carbon filters are the most effective at removing household odours, smoke, cooking smells, and VOCs.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more

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